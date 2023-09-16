Ancuta Sacra Positions the Past in the Future for SS24

Meeting between breeze and bold, Ancuta Sacra returned to London Fashion Week inspired by nature, post-renaissance art and sculpture. You may know the Romanian designer for her upcyled creations working with the likes of Nike and SKIMS but the beauty behind the brand lays in a curiosity for reimagining everyday objects into the extraordinary.

The London-based designer thrives in contradiction. She tells us, "There is always contrast in my work, vintage and modern, old and new, past and future. Whether it’s fabrics or techniques, it’s always an element I use."

For her Spring/Summer 2024 showcase the designer unveiled a range of exciting new footwear silhouettes, with heels, clogs and boots. This season, the standout is a new petal detailing which arrives in chrome, white and black. As for the garments, mesh layering is shown over upcyled T-shirts, skirts and dresses.

Though she first debuted at LFW in 2019, the designer came to the SS24 season with some exciting firsts. In collaboration with FabriX and the British Fashion Council, Sacra unveiled an exclusive exclusive AR look that is on display for fashion week goers to try, customize and buy. Additionally, Sacra collaborated with eyewear brand A BETTER FEELING by placing the chrome petals of her new footwear collection on the rims of the lenses.

