Ew! Purge those gross plastic containers: This 16-piece glass Anchor Hocking set is on sale for $38 — it's 52 percent off!

This 16-piece set of glass food storage containers by Anchor Hocking comes in a slew of colors. (Photo: HSN)

Are your cabinets stacked to the gills with cruddy old containers and mismatched lids? Do these eyesores practically tumble onto the floor every time you open the cabinet door? Traditional plastic food storage bowls aren’t just a pain in the butt; they also harbor bacteria, fail to seal properly and are almost impossible to organize. It’s time to put an end to the madness.

For the next 24 hours, HSN has a 16-piece set of nesting food storage containers by Anchor Hocking that are about to change your entire kitchen game. First of all, their lids use a patented TrueSeal technology to lock in freshness. But the bowls themselves are also made of heavy-duty, dishwasher-safe glass, so you can even use them to bake, prep, or serve food. The entire set is a whopping $41 off, and it even comes with a dry erase pen for labeling your meals.

$38 $79 at HSN

When you do the math, this deal becomes even more appetizing. The ordinary retail value of this collection is $79, but right now it’s on sale for a shocking 38 bucks! You can also split up your payments into five FlexPay installments of $7.59 each. And if you're new to HSN, the set is even cheaper! Score $10 off your first purchase by using the code OFFER at checkout.

Today is the day to revamp your tired, old food storage container collection. Show every single one of those stained, warped plastic containers the door, because this efficient, all-in-one Anchor Hocking set has everything you need for food storage and beyond.

You'll receive five four-cup containers with lids and three seven-cup containers, so you can do everything from save leftovers to marinate drumsticks to bake an entire cake.

There are even a slew of colors to choose from — blue, gray, ivy, plum, red, sage and white — so you can match your food storage to your kitchen decor.

Even the quality of the materials is beyond our expectations. Anchor Hocking has been using the same thick, high-quality glass since 1905, and all of their easy-to-maintain pieces are American-made. You can rest assured that scrubbing them down or running them through the dishwasher will produce a sterile container that’s as good as new each time you use it.

Get ready for next-level food storage organization. (Photo: HSN)

The lids are next-level too. They use airtight TrueSeal technology to seal in freshness flawlessly, and they’re designed to open and close without a struggle. No crackled lids or broken wings here. These lids use an ergonomic tab that’s easy to maneuver, even if you have dexterity issues or extra-long fingernails. And the lids turn inside-out for thorough cleaning — you don’t ever have to worry about grime getting in the crevices.

And did we mention you get 16 pieces? Toss them in the microwave, even — these are not your mother’s plastic food storage containers. They're bonafide workhorses that multitask just like everything else in a modern kitchen. Designed to go the distance, they’re all yours for the bargain-basement price of $38.

We’re still not over this sale. Neither are these devoted fans:

“I've been using these bowls and they work great,” wrote a savvy shopper. “I can freeze leftovers in one, take it out to thaw, and then place it directly in the microwave or oven. Protects food from freezer burn and the food tastes freshly made.”

Another five-star reviewer appreciates the eco-friendly aspects and health benefits of glass containers. “I have changed over my food storage from plastic to glass. It just makes no sense to store food in a chemical laden product. This is a nice collection of sizes. The tops are secure and if I want to reheat something I can do so right in the container."

“Give away your Tupperware and don’t ask for it back,” another shopper frankly put it. “These are well made and airtight; perfect!”

