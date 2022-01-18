Amy Schumer is getting honest about having undergone liposuction after battling severe health problems in the last couple years. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Deadline)

Amy Schumer is getting super honest about plastic surgery and her ongoing health journey.

On Tuesday, the comedian, while displaying her body confidence in a swimsuit photo, revealed in an Instagram post that she's had liposuction.

“I feel good. Finally,” Schumer wrote alongside a series of photos of herself on the beach.

“It’s been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo),” she continued. “Never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let’s go!”

Schumer’s was met with praise for her transparency.

“So happy you feel good AND this hot tamale peekaboo back SUIT,” one comment read.

“Feeling good is so important!! So glad you’re feeling better!! And looking amazing isn’t a bad thing either,” wrote a fan with another adding: “Thanks for being so honest about your body.”

The actress, who gave birth to her son Gene in May 2019, later took to her Instagram Stories for more body updates.

Credit: Instagram

Schumer’s newfound confidence has been a long time coming, especially after a rough couple of years battling health problems.

Last year, she revealed she had her uterus and appendix removed after struggling with endometriosis, a condition in which the tissue that usually lines the uterus grows outside of it.

In a video posted to Instagram at the time, Schumer spoke from a hospital bed, saying it was "the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out."

"The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it. There was... a lot of blood in my uterus and I'm, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains," she continued.

She later added, post-surgery, "All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body. I am already a changed person. I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son."

While Schumer didn’t disclose further details about her liposuction in her most recent post, she’s never been shy about supporting anyone's choice to have plastic surgery, though she has criticized the beauty industry for normalizing it.

"I think the industry surrounding it and the drive to do it and how it seems like usually it's never enough — I think that's bad,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2014. “I don't think it's great for people."

Schumer’s transparency was in full swing last month as well, when she chose to have the fillers in her face dissolved after being displeased with the results.

"I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full,” she captioned a photo of herself from her dermatologist’s office. “Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #Malificent thanks @drjlodnp.”