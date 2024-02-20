Amy Schumer Shares Health Update While Clapping Back at Comments on Her ‘Puffier’ Face

Amy Schumer shared a health update while addressing online commentary about her appearance. In a Feb. 15 Instagram post promoting the second season of her Hulu series, Life and Beth, the 42-year-old comedian clapped back at critics who discussed her “puffier than normal” face, after an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon caused speculation from commenters.

“Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face!” she wrote alongside a teaser photo for the new season. “I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right, it is puffier than normal right now.”

The Trainwreck star went on to explain that she has endometriosis, which she said is a condition that “every woman should read about."

“There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now," she added, "But I’m okay.”

In 2021, Amy first revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram video, sharing that she had a hysterectomy and appendectomy to treat her condition. The surgeries helped her feel "like a new person."

"It was incredible," she said, reflecting on the procedures a year later, per People. "I feel like someone lifted this veil that had been over me and I just felt like a different person."

Previously, Amy said she'd struggled with "pretty significant pain," calling endometriosis a "lonely disease."

Now, the comedian says that “some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head." But, she'd prefer if fans focused on "this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed."

"I had backup dancers on Fallon but my face is the headline hahaha," she added. "Anyway, I hope you enjoy life and Beth. Love and solidarity."

So, what, exactly, is endometriosis? Here's everything you need to know about Amy's health condition.

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a condition where the type of tissue that forms the lining of the uterus (the endometrium) is found outside the uterus, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) explains. It's very common: One in 10 women experience it, according to Yale Medicine.

Although Amy referred to endometriosis as an "autoimmune disease" in her post, it's not actually classified as one. However, endometriosis is linked with a greater risk of autoimmune conditions, since its inflammatory nature appears to trigger an imbalance in the immune system, per a 2019 report.

What are the symptoms of endometriosis?

Endometriosis can have no symptoms, but the most common symptom is usually chronic pelvic pain, especially just before or after your period, ACOG says. People with endometriosis may also have pain with sex or pain while pooping or peeing, as well as heavy bleeding. The condition is also linked to higher rates of infertility.

Is endometriosis curable?

Endometriosis isn’t curable, but it can often be managed with medications and surgery. ACOG notes that up to 80 percent of women have pain again within two years of having surgery for endometriosis—and the more severe the endometriosis is, the more likely it is to return.

