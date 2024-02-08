Amy Schumer Says Working with Jennifer Coolidge on ‘Life & Beth’ Was a 'Total Dream'

PureWow Editors select every item that appears on this page,, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story You can learn more about that process here. Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

A quick look at the season two trailer for Hulu's Life & Beth will tell you that Beth (Amy Schumer) and John (Michael Cera) are in for quite the adventure. One that involves major relationship milestones, raucous parties and some truly awful bridal makeup. But as excited as we are to see this couple navigate a new chapter, we're especially eager to see the star-studded line-up of guest appearances, from Beanie Feldstein and Tim Meadows to Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge.

PureWow had the pleasure of sitting down with co-stars Schumer and Cera to discuss season two of the comedy-drama, which drops on Hulu on February 16. The series will follow Beth as she takes her relationship with John to the next level. And as Beth struggles to navigate marriage, friendships and family drama, she visits a psychic medium (played by Coolidge) for guidance. According to Schumer, working with the White Lotus star was easily one of the biggest highlights.

She told us, "It was a total dream. I had the pleasure of working with her once before on my sketch show [Inside Amy Schumer] years ago, but to be able to create this character together and shoot in New Orleans, it was such a party."

Schumer also noted that Coolidge delivered laughs both on- and off-screen while they were filming. She said, "She has had a place [in New Orleans] for a really long time, and the timing worked. [It was] just meant to be, and I think I've never laughed harder than working with her. I just loved her, she made me laugh so hard."

Careful to avoid spoilers, the actress also teased what fans can expect when they see the 10-episode premiere. Schumer told us, "This season will be a rebirth to one and all."

Meanwhile, Cera shared a quick hot take about the new season, adding, "Well, I think this season is better than the first season, and I liked the first season. There's plenty to look forward to."

With a gasp, Schumer responded, "I love that hot take!"

Life & Beth, which is written, directed and executive-produced by Schumer, also stars Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti and Michael Rapaport. You can see the talented cast—and the incredible Jennifer Coolidge—in action on Hulu on February 16.

