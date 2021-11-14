Amy Schumer struggles to sip a cocktail in relatable mom moment: 'Been there. Done that. No shame'

Amy Schumer shared footage of herself trying to drink a cocktail while holding her sleeping son. (Photo: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Amy Schumer's never one to gloss over the sometimes-harsh reality of parenting, whether it's consistently throwing up thanks to hyperemesis gravidarum or having a messy home and no childcare.

The comedian's latest Instagram post shows her juggling the demands of raising a toddler — 2-year-old son Gene — with, well, her own wants and needs. In a video shared on Sunday, the Trainwreck star can be seen gently patting her sleeping son's back while he's passed out on top of her — and then reaching for a cocktail and trying her hardest to take a sip.

The multitasking mom moment was one that many fans found familiar.

"Mom life," read one comment, while another fan wrote, "Yep... pretty much sums up motherhood."

"The struggle is real!' one commenter responded.

"We are twins," commented Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, herself a mom of three.

Even former White House official Valerie Jarrett could relate. "Been there. Done that. No shame," the onetime senior adviser to Barack Obama told Schumer.

Many fans urged Schumer, who shares Gene with husband Chris Fischer, to find a straw.

"Keep practicing," joked one follower. "Pretty soon you can get a sip with even an adult on your lap."

