Amy Schumer shares doctored Trump photo as she jokes, 'Has getting work done changed me?'

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer applied her classic sense of humor to her recent cosmetic surgery procedures. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Amy Schumer is getting real about the cosmetic work she's had done — and she's not hard to laugh about it.

The actress and comedian, 40, took to Instagram on Sunday to post a doctored photo of Donald Trump with first wife Ivana Trump, in which Schumer's face is plastered over the former president's then-spouse, her blond hair coiffed into a fluffy updo.

"Has getting work done changed me?" joked Schumer in the post.

Schumer's post comes just a few days after her announcement that she underwent liposuction amid her recovery from endometriosis, a condition in which the tissue that usually lines the uterus grows outside of it.

“I feel good. Finally,” Schumer wrote, alongside a series of photos of herself enjoying a day on the beach in a black one-piece swimsuit.

In an Instagram Story, Schumer revealed that after the procedures she weighs 170 pounds.

Back in December, the Trainwreck star shared a post that showed her having her facial fillers dissolved.

"I looked like Maleficent," she said of the cosmetic injectables in a since-deleted post, referencing the villain of Sleeping Beauty played by Angelina Jolie. "Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them."

When commenters asked why Schumer opted to get fillers in the first place, she explained that she wanted to treat herself after turning 40 and becoming a mom.

"Something about this year," she explained. "I want to feel the best I can about myself. It's a lifelong thing. I got lipo and had a great experience doing that. I used to be really judgmental about people getting work done. Now I'm like, do everything you can to love yourself exactly as you are but once you turn 40 and have a C-section do whatever the f*** will make you feel best!"

Story continues

Of course, not all of Schumer's procedures are cosmetic. Last year, she revealed that she had her uterus and appendix removed due to her endometriosis struggle. In a candid Instagram post, Schumer explained that "the doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it."

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.