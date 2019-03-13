Amy Schumer bares her pregnant body for new photo shoot: 'I love your fearlessness'

In the 27 years since a seven-months-pregnant Demi Moore bared all for Vanity Fair‘s shocking August 1991 cover, it’s become almost de rigueur for an expectant celebrity, whether it be Serena Williams or Kim Kardashian, to pose in the buff. But Amy Schumer is the first mama-to-be to chase ducks in her birthday suit, for arguably the most famous newspaper in the world.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo’s newsletter.

On the heels of the March 19 premiere of her new Netflix special, Growing, the 37-year-old star sat down with — and, of course, streaked for — The New York Times to discuss her comedy and the physical demands of her pregnancy. Schumer is expecting her first child with husband Chris Fischer, and has made no secret of the crippling nausea she suffers as a result of hyperemesis gravidarum.

“I threw up on the way over here because I have this disease,” she jokes in a stand-up set. “There’s no research on it because men don’t get it.”

But that’s not to say she’s uncomfortable in her pregnant body, which she puts on full display for her shoot with photographer Heather Sten. Along with running au naturel through a New Orleans park, the actress also posed with nothing but Spanish moss covering her breasts.









“As someone who has been told a million times they are fat and ugly, it does not matter!” Schumer told the paper of her confident nature.

And her boldness is paying off, with fans praising it as the “best maternity shoot ever” on social media.

“I love your fearlessness — I wish I had more of that,” read one comment.

“Thanks for keeping it real,” added a follower.

“The only pregnancy photos I would take,” a fan wrote, while another gushed, “This is AWESOME. Thanks for being you. ROCKSTAR.”

Read more from Yahoo Lifestyle:

• Kate Middleton wears Melania Trump’s infamous Gucci p***y-bow blouse

• Kim Kardashian praises California for ending the death penalty — but Trump says he is ‘not thrilled’

• Beauty brand slammed as racist after making fun of Jordyn Woods’s ‘bad hair’

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.



