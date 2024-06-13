Amtrak summer sale can save Delaware travelers time and money

Time is money and if you're looking to save both while traveling this summer, the Amtrak Northeast Summer Sale may become your hero.

Travelers can skip traffic this summer and save at least 25% on Flex fare prices by booking train tickets during the sale, Amtrak announced on Thursday, June 13.

Reduced fares apply to trips booked between Thursday, June 13 through Thursday, June 20, for travel between Friday, June 28 to Monday, Sept. 2 for Northeast Regional Coach Class and Acela Business Class to select cities.

Promotional codes aren't required and there are no blackout dates. The sale applies to holiday summer travel for the Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends.

Amtrak says the sale offers at least 25% off the visible Flex fare price and can be combined with Amtrak’s everyday discounts, including the 50% off Child's Fare. Seats are limited and Sale Fares rules and restrictions apply.

Amtrak has Delaware stations located in Wilmington (100 South French St., Wilmington), and at Thomas R. Carper Station (10 Mopar Drive, Newark).

For more Amtrak Northeast Summer Sale details and to book, visit Amtrak.com/Northeast-Summer-Sale.

