Amtrak’s Latest Auto Train Sale Has Tickets Starting As Low As $35 — When to Book

Amtrak is once again making it easier to travel up and down the East Coast and bring your car along with the company’s latest Auto Train sale.

Through Feb. 8, the rail company is offering adult tickets starting at just $35, plus the cost of a car, Amtrak shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale requires travelers purchase a ticket at least one day before traveling.

The sale is valid on northbound travel from Sanford, Florida, to Lorton, Virginia, from now through March 14, and is valid on southbound travel from Feb. 19 to July 25. The sale excludes blackout dates on northbound travel only from Feb. 28 to March 3.

"The Auto Train transforms the typical I-95 journey into an experience of comfort and convenience,” Amtrak executive vice president and chief commercial officer Eliot Hamlisch, told T+L. “The latest fare sale gives customers a sustainable way to travel while enjoying wide, reclining seats with ample legroom, or the extra comfort of a private room.”

Book a coach ticket for $35, or splurge on a first class private Roomette starting at just $235 for single occupancy or on a private bedroom starting at $435 for single occupancy.

And kids travel for even less with tickets starting at just $17.50 for children aged 2 to 12.

Customers who book a coach seat are treated to a complimentary continental breakfast before arriving at their destination, while those in a private Roomette or bedroom receive priority boarding, a dedicated first class attendant, and complimentary meals on board.

Amtrak recently changed its fare structure, introducing two new fare options of “value” and “flex” and eliminating the previous options of “saver,” “value,” and “flexible” fares. The company has said the simplified categories will translate to a more consistent booking experience.



Amtrak has also expanded its “Night Owl” fares, offering tickets up and down the Northeast Corridor for as low as $5.

