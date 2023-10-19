Amtrak to Change Its Fare Structure in 2024

Going forward, “value” tickets will offer the best deals, but will be non-changeable and only eligible for a 75 percent refund if canceled.

Alessandra Amodio/Travel + Leisure

Amtrak will change its fare options this fall, going from three fare classes down to just two.

The rail company will introduce two new fare options: “value” and “flex,” according to the company. Referring to the change as "streamlined" it will eliminate the current options of “saver,” “value,” and “flexible” fares. Amtrak said the simplified categories will translate to a more consistent booking experience.

“This streamlined fare structure with more affordable and flexible fares is part of Amtrak’s continued commitment to upgrading the customer experience at every step along their journey,” Amtrak President Roger Harris said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Going forward, “value” tickets will offer the best deals, but will be non-changeable and only eligible for a 75 percent refund if canceled. This new fare is a combination of the current “saver” and “value” fares, but all refunds will be processed with the original form of payment, rather than as an eVoucher.

Currently, travelers who book a “saver” fare can change their ticket for a 25 percent fee or receive a 75 percent non-refundable eVoucher if they cancel. At the moment, “value” fares have no change fees, offer a full refund if travelers cancel at least 15 days before departure, and charge a 25 percent fee if the ticket is canceled less than 14 days before departure.

Similar to the current “flexible” fare, which offers the same protections, the new “flex” fare will be fully refundable if canceled and can be changed without a fee. Amtrak said the new “flex” fares will often be priced lower than the current ones.

It was not immediately clear exactly when these fare changes would go into effect.

Amtrak is currently waiving all change fees on fares that include them for any changes made by Dec. 31, according to the company.

The changes come as Amtrak prepares to roll out its upgraded Acela trains starting in 2024. The new trains will include modern amenities like contactless storage for luggage, USB ports, and winged headrests.

It also comes as the rail company has expanded its “Night Owl” fares, offering tickets as low as $5 on routes up and down the Northeast Corridor. The cost of the fares vary by distance.

For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.