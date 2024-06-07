Amish Kitchen: Lovina visits brother Albert in the hospital

It is a foggy Tuesday morning, and daughters Elizabeth and Susan are coming for the day. They are coming with their horses and buggies, so I hope they arrive safely in this fog. Daughter Loretta is also planning to come for the day. Daughter Verena went over to her house across the road this morning to stay with her and the little boys until they wake up.

My mind is foggy too, from getting to bed at 3 a.m., but my heart feels much lighter. Brother Albert was admitted to the hospital yesterday, and last night the doctors summoned the family to come as they didn’t think he would pull through the night.

Joe and I along with sisters Verena and Emma went to the hospital to be by Albert’s bedside. His caring and loving wife Sarah Irene, along with 10 of their children and their spouses, were there by his bedside. Sister Leah, Paul, and Paul Jr., sister Liz and Levi, sister-in-law Nancy and son Sam and Katie Ann also came. Albert and Sarah Irene’s son Joseph and Amanda arrived 45 minutes after we left for home; they live in Wisconsin, so they had an eight-hour trip there. So then all of Albert’s 11 children were gathered by his bedside.

Albert visited with us awhile, but he was very tired and slept a lot. I just called the hospital and talked with Albert and Sarah Irene this morning. Sarah Irene said that he slept really good and that he feels better than he has in a long time. How we long for a miracle, but we will leave it in God’s hands. He knows the future so let us trust in His will.

Albert was asking me and Joe about daughter Lovina and Daniel’s wedding and said he wishes he could be helping us. He was sleeping when we left the hospital. His children were singing to him, and he looked so peaceful. Thank you for all your prayers, and please continue to pray for him.

Joe’s sister Ruth is also planning to come today to help clean for the upcoming wedding. She said she will bring lunch — that sure will help me.

Tonight we plan to attend the kindergarten graduation for grandchildren Jennifer, 6, and Isaiah, 6 (Ervin’s and Susan’s children), at the school.

On Saturday, all of our family were here helping us. We presented grandson Isaiah with a birthday cake daughter Lovina made for him.

It was Lovina’s 20th birthday that day (May 18). Her fiancé Daniel had baked and decorated a cake for her and surprised her with it.

On Saturday evening, Joe and I drove with Dustin and Loretta to Susan and Ervin’s house. Tim and Elizabeth also came, and we sat around the campfire roasting hot dogs, etc. It was relaxing after a hard day’s work. Dustins and Joe and I stayed the night at Ervin’s house. The next morning Ervin and Susan made a delicious breakfast for us before returning home. It consisted of sausage, bacon, fried eggs, scrambled eggs, pancakes, and cheese.

Curtis, 5, was sleeping in the same bedroom Joe and I were on another bed. He started crying during the night so Joe brought him to bed with us. When he woke up the next morning he smiled and said, “I got to sleep with Grandpa and Grandma.” It’s so precious to spend time with the sweet little ones. They sure are precious!

I need to get busy … God bless!

Berry Cake2 1/2 cups flour1 pinch salt2 teaspoons baking powder1/2 cup butter, softened1 cup sugar2 eggs, beaten1 cup milk1 teaspoon vanilla1 pint fresh berries, floured

Whisk together flour, salt, and baking powder in a bowl and set aside. In large mixing bowl, beat together butter and sugar, then add eggs, milk, and vanilla and mix until ingredients are just combined. Gently fold in the flour mixture; then fold in the berries. Pour into greased 9x13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes or until inserted toothpick comes out clean.

Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife, and mother of eight. Her newest cookbook, Amish Family Recipes, is available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, PO Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply); or email LovinasAmishKitchen@MennoMedia.org and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Amish Kitchen: Lovina visits brother Albert in the hospital