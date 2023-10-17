Amid Divorce, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann List Their Extravagant Georgia Estate for $6 Million

Don’t be tardy for this fire sale! Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann have officially listed their marital home amid a messy divorce and financial struggles.

As first reported by TMZ, “ The Real Housewives of Atlanta ” alum and former NFL player’s elaborate stone and brick mansion in a gated community within the suburban city of Milton, about 30 miles north of Atlanta, just hit the market for exactly $6 million. Originally offered for $3.2 million earlier this month, the property was purchased by the estranged couple for a mere $880,000 back in 2012, about a year after they were married.

Per TMZ, the home was set to enter foreclosure next month—“so Kim and Kroy are getting ahead of the auction in attempting to sell it themselves.” The outlet also said Kroy Biermann had previously filed documents asking a judge to allow the sale of the home to help pay off the pair’s various debts.

Built in 2008, the two-story structure rests on almost 2 acres of gated land overlooking a lake and the 18th fairway of The Manor Golf & Country Club, and features seven bedrooms and 11 baths in roughly 9,000 square feet of living space on two levels tricked out with soaring ceilings, designer chandeliers and lots of other bling-bling. There’s also a porte-cochère and six-car garage with room for lifts to store up to eight vehicles, plus a separate area atop the garage sporting a two-station salon and bath.

In addition to a double-height entry foyer displaying a curving staircase lined with elaborate ironwork, the main level also hosts a wood-paneled study spotlighted by a coffered ceiling and fireplace flanked by custom built-ins, and the family room adjoins a gourmet kitchen outfitted with custom cabinetry, an eat-in island, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, and a circular breakfast nook.

Other highlights include a wet bar-equipped entertainment space, formal living and dining rooms, and a primary bedroom suite flaunting a fireplace, sitting area, two-story walk-in closet, and luxe bath with dual vanities and a soaking tub.

Four more en-suite bedrooms, a landing-area bonus room, playroom and domed circular sitting area can be found upstairs; and relaxation is the name of the game on the terrace level, where you’ll find another family room, as well as a movie theater, 500-bottle wine cellar and gym, along with dedicated billiard, arcade and massage rooms. An in-law suite on this floor has its own kitchen and sitting area; and outdoors, the grounds come complete with a covered veranda overlooking a vanishing-edge pool and spa, sport court and an in-ground trampoline.

Lastly, if they have a lot of spare change in their pocket, the new owners can also enjoy private member-only access to The Manor, which includes a variety of dining options, an 18-hole Tom Watson championship golf course, and swim and tennis facilities.

During her time on RHOA, on and off from 2008 to 2012, 45-year-old Zolciak was reportedly hauling in around $2 million per season, ranking her among the highest paid of Bravo’s housewives. She’s also appeared in another spinoff reality show, Don’t Be Tardy (previously Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding), and was a contestant on Season 21 of Dancing With the Stars.

As for Biermann, 38, he was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL draft and played as an outside linebacker with the team from 2009 until 2015.

The listing is held by Jenny Doyle of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International.

