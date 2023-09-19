Americans Are Pointing Out Things "The European Mind Can't Comprehend," And These Memes Are Funny Because They're True
There's a new meme that's been going around for the past few weeks and it's basically Americans pointing out things that would confuse the hell out of Europeans...
Here are some of my favorites:
1.
the european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/jcdwDIkfFz
— cold 🥑 (@coldhealing) September 8, 2023
2.
The european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/J3mNfemCtv
— Nick (@_nuckf) September 8, 2023
3.
The European mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/ltPiI9Fo57
— Josh (@DeadInformation) August 31, 2023
4.
The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/rlzLau6DH3
— not paying (@Welptheresthat) September 17, 2023
5.
the european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/BMmRrRak1H
— ms.information (@thumbsupcharli) September 9, 2023
6.
The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/vcz5a4THyG
— 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 ✈️ (@mldiffley) September 15, 2023
7.
the European mind can’t comprehend this image https://t.co/k0o7qZkcmk
— andre (@poocgeddon) September 19, 2023
8.
The European mind can’t comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/8A7uGigIXg
— Jackson Law (@JLaw1995) September 18, 2023
9.
the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/JYfiVBhhvB
— mal 🕊 (@floaat4ever) September 17, 2023
10.
the european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/2xlYlCpyCU
— devon (@earth2devon) September 15, 2023
11.
The European mind can't comprehend this... pic.twitter.com/Dx8CthcxH2
— Heard It Bowlth Ways Bapa (@CryptoN57813338) September 13, 2023
12.
the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/4bVK2uc8Yo
— Frontier City (@FromtierCity) September 13, 2023
13.
the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/TjgsZbQtXL
— Reke (@rickydelhoyo) September 13, 2023
14.
the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/Y67a5vuOEs
— Adam Piron (@adam_piron) September 12, 2023
15.
The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/0lMXwFOCoK
— Lukey (@amusedluke) September 12, 2023
16.
the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/78HTPiSqWv
— ari (@paddypubs) September 12, 2023
17.
the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/0Jv1UX9X9D
— kaycee! :3 (@kayceeshonkwilr) September 12, 2023
18.
the european mind can’t comprehend this https://t.co/YplgCsI9Pk
— stas (@stasreads333) September 11, 2023
19.
the european mind can’t comprehend drinking donut holes https://t.co/ixG4SXFpm1
— Bucee the Vampire Slayer, SME (@buceethevamp) September 13, 2023
20.
the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/n7nr9X20zC
— Cis Benoit (@Ibangmybros) September 11, 2023
21.
the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/t1n7zDsDbX
— levi teitel (@lateitel) September 11, 2023
22.
the european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/97cYWXBwl7
— Lauren (@laurlaur_slut) September 11, 2023
23.
the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/MkRTUu0gFS
— francis wolf (@francisxwolf) September 11, 2023
24.
the european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/1u99bioo1a
— violet (@swipnip420) September 11, 2023
25.
the european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/vSyfsh45aU
— gina erle (@ginasuewhirl) September 10, 2023
26.
the European mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/uBCaDal0Pr
— matt math (@mattmath92) September 10, 2023
27.
The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/ASpVxf5A6S
— A. Bartaway🇺🇦❤️✊✌️ (@Bartaway) September 18, 2023
28.
The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/sw3Uj6OwRy
— Matthew Choi (@matthewichoi) September 10, 2023
29.
the european mind can't comprehend this pic.twitter.com/n16w2igIbC
— shelly ⎕ (@thecity1989) September 10, 2023
30.
The European mind can’t comprehend https://t.co/zz7JPcJPAF
— rose ☕️🌼💻 (@officialsomethi) September 9, 2023
31.
The European mind can’t comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/X0mQrNu3qg
— Jaxsonian Jackson (@Jaxsonian777) September 9, 2023
32.
the european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/3DAvTh6lh0
— shadow wizard °･*˚:✧｡ (@neurodivertide) September 7, 2023
33.
The european mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/MIVZsJEK4w
— Jubilee Jim (@JimJubilee) September 8, 2023
34.
The European mind can’t comprehend American colors https://t.co/6C233jaAm1
— b (@brendo_wright) September 8, 2023
35.
The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/uEA4QpqELl
— Oil and Gas Bagholder Guy (@permianator) September 8, 2023
36.
The European mind can’t comprehend this pic.twitter.com/Wh709TWhrn
— RealEstateDoc (@realestateMDguy) September 8, 2023
37. And lastly...
The European mind can't comprehend this. pic.twitter.com/M82u1EvKTu
— ∆749 - 🪐/acc (@WillGHrnndz) September 9, 2023