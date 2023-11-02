How Americans became the world’s most risk-averse travellers

A couple of weeks ago, the United States government issued a travel alert to its 332 million citizens. The headline was “Worldwide Alert” and it warned, “Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution.”

The alert was clearly an acknowledgement of the potential ripple effect of the Israel and Palestine conflict, but it’s also not the first time the United States Department of State has issued a worldwide travel alert – there were similar alerts in 2011, 2013 and 2015, for example.

So, why is it that America seems to react with such knee-jerk – and, you might say, extreme – immediacy when it comes to keeping the wider world at arm’s length? Why is it that so many Americans seem to receive an excuse to stay safely within US borders with a kind of relief?

Americans travel internationally so much less than other developed nations - iStock/Getty

As an American, I’m aware that we do, occasionally, leave the country – but not many of us. In 1990, only four per cent of Americans had passports, and though that number shot up to 19% after the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001 (when all of a sudden Americans could no longer enter Mexico, Canada and the Caribbean by simply flashing our drivers licences), today the number still sits around a surprisingly sluggish 40%. By comparison, it’s 70% in Canada, and 86% in the UK.

So why do Americans travel internationally so much less than other developed nations? The answer, perhaps, lies in the fact that US travellers are, by and large, spectacularly risk-averse. They fear the unknown, so when they do travel, they frequently opt for cruise and gated-resort holidays (for which the US makes up the lion’s share of the market) – those sure-footed bastions of curated coddling. This creates a loop: they avoid the unknown, because it daunts them; and because they avoid it, it remains unknown.

This might sound like a sweeping generalisation – and to some extent, it is – but it is grounded in fact. In the late ‘90s, I taught English as a Second Language in San Francisco, and one question I often asked my students, who came from all over the planet, was: what’s a dumb question you’ve been asked about your country since you arrived in the United States? A 20-year-old guy from Switzerland had been asked a few times if they had electricity in his country; a Japanese girl was asked if they eat dog meat in Japan; an Austrian guy kept having to field questions about kangaroos.

'Most Americans perceive the world beyond their borders as unknown, unsafe, uncivilised' - Getty

But the most common question? “Do you have toilet paper in your country?” And it’s a question which says more about the mindset of the American traveller than you might think.

Toilet paper is the ultimate “civilised” test. It separates us from them, rich from poor, developed from troglodyte. Our obsession with the status of toilet paper in foreign lands speaks directly to our fear of the other, and the American belief that we live in the most civilised, developed nation on earth – that we are culturally and morally superior (“We’re number one! We’re number one!”). We take it on holiday because we are afraid of being relegated to the perceived primitiveness of the place we’re visiting.

And perception, really, is the key word. Most Americans perceive the world beyond their borders – even Europe, with its ancient cities and culture – as unknown, unsafe, uncivilised, largely because of the way it is presented to them, in the news, in films, on television. When I tell my mum that I’m off to the likes of Belgrade, Hanoi or Addis Ababa, she reflexively responds, “Be careful!”. If I tell her I’m going to the likes of Albuquerque, St Louis or New Orleans – three American cities that rank amongst the top 20 most dangerous on the planet – she doesn’t.

Fear of the unknown when it comes to international travel isn’t an exclusively American problem - Getty

And yet, Americans are more likely to die from being gunned down in their hometown in a shopping mall, a high school, or, as it happened last week in Maine, at a bowling alley. Between 2009 and 2011, 610 Americans were murdered abroad (excluding American soldiers fighting in wars). In the United States during that time, nearly 40,000 Americans were murdered.

Of course, fear of the unknown when it comes to international travel isn’t an exclusively American problem, but it’s a big one nonetheless. It’s a vicious circle which perpetuates the “us and them” narrative responsible for so many of America’s cultural issues, and though many of us are slowly coming to recognise the positive effects of embracing the internationally uncertain, it may be some time before the average American tourist is ready to step outside his comfort zone. It will be of benefit to us all when he does, however – as the Buddhist nun and writer, Pema Chödrön, once said: “Patience is not learned in safety”. Let’s start by leaving the toilet paper at home.

