American tourists receive judgemental stares after accidentally driving in pedestrian area

Less than six months after launching to the public and announcing a $7.5 million seed raise, a startup providing banking services to Americans over the age of 62 has raised additional funding. The days of closing two capital raises in a matter of months are mostly long gone, so it naturally caught our attention when Charlie reached out to share that it has secured $16 million in Series A funding and $7 in debt financing. TTV Capital led the latest round, which also included participation from FPV Ventures and existing backer Better Tomorrow Ventures, among others.