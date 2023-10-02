This ‘American’ Spin on the Classic Land Rover Defender Is the Coolest-Looking Car You’ll See Today

The original Land Rover Defender is as legendary as SUVs get. That didn’t stop Legend Motor Co. from finding ways to improve it.

The Utah-based shop has just unveiled a new build based on the classic 4×4 called the Signature Series. Legend has taken the British icon and given it new life with a slew of best-in-class upgrades that all hail from the U.S.

Each Signature Series features an all-aluminum Defender 110 body—i.e. the one with four doors—enhanced with a proprietary, color-matched Kevlar liner inside and underneath for added protection. That’s about it for the exterior modifications, outside of Legend badging, 17-inch steel wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich KM3 mud tires and a fabric top that can be removed should you feel like driving a convertible for the day.

Legend Motor Co. Signature Series

Smartly, Legend was conservative about changing the Defender’s exterior, but the interior has been treated to a full makeover. The cabin is outfitted with hand-sewn, open-grain leather seating, with captain chairs up front, a second-row bench and jump seats in the back. Up front, you’ll find custom-made gauges and a billet steering column with a tilt function. Other upgrades include Resto-mod Air climate control system and a Soundbok Bluetooth stereo system that is removable.

The Signature Series comes with one of two GM-sourced V-8s. There’s the LT1, which produces 455 hp and 465 ft lbs of torque, and the more powerful LT4, which pumps out 650 hp and 650 ft lbs of torque. Regardless of which mill you choose, it will come mated to a heavy-duty eight-speed transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The vehicle is also built on a modern Jeep JK chassis equipped with a Falcon 3.3 Fast Adjust Piggyback suspension. Other mechanical features include a 4.88 gear ratio for improved off-road performance, ARB air lockers to improve traction control and oversized heavy-duty brakes from Willford.

Inside the Signature Series

Legend is currently taking orders for the Signature Series now through its website. The shop hasn’t announced a starting price for the vehicles, but Defender restomods from other companies regularly start at $150,000 and up. We wouldn’t be surprised if this build, which comes with nearly every upgrade you could dream up, starts well north of that.

