American moms are finally returning to the workforce after years of constant roadblocks

When moms chose to put their careers on hold and stay home with their kids, the world looked a lot different—particularly during the pandemic. Back then, we faced little room for flexibility which probably left us torn between our boss’s expectations and our parental obligations.

While there was a time when staying home with kids was a death sentence for a mom’s professional ambitions, the culture shift of the last few years shows that is no longer the case. Recent studies suggest there are more working moms now than ever before. If you’re considering taking the same leap, the time to do so has never been better.

So what’s behind this influx of working moms? Finances remain the top driver of working women, but that hasn’t necessarily changed. So, what has?

The overall pivot of priorities in the workforce

The pandemic forced a radical shift in the American business model. During COVID lockdowns, nonessential businesses were forced to close offices leaving companies scrambling to provide goods and services to customers with a workforce that had to remain at home. Businesses made a massive pivot and developed strategies to allow workers to perform their jobs at home. And once lockdown ended, employees didn’t see a reason to go back to the office. They had proven that job performance didn’t hinge on office location.

The rise of telecommuting has afforded everyone, especially moms, the flexibility to perform their jobs on more favorable terms. As a result, the American workforce is back to its pre-pandemic levels and much of this has to do with moms going back to work in record numbers.

All of this is great on paper, but what about you? If it’s the right time to get back to your career, consider these factors to ensure a smooth return.

Shift your mindset and act

Don’t let fear stop you from getting back out to work. “Stop worrying about it and start applying to jobs,” Sheila, a former vice president of human resources in the financial services industry, tells Motherly. “Your fretting over it isn’t going to change anything. [Y]ou bring a lot to the table—life experience and maturity and the work experience you gained before you left the workforce.” While it may feel like it, you aren’t starting from scratch. In fact, in some ways, you’re in a better position now than you were when you left. You have years of new skills and experiences that employers want.

Reestablish old work relationships

Find people you used to work with and see what they’re up to. Former coworkers are excellent lifelines back to work. Sheila says, “Industries are small, and it can help you get interviews if you have an entire army of former coworkers out there vouching for you.” Don’t hesitate to reach out and let people know that you’re back in the game. Old connections can lead to huge advancements.

Use the interview to your advantage

When you do land an interview, go into it with a clear understanding of what you want in a job, and most importantly, a boss. In Sheila’s 25 years of experience, the primary reason employees leave has more to do with the person they work for than any other factor. “There’s a boss out there who will recognize your value. That’s the boss you want to work for, anyway,” she says. Be picky when it comes to who you decide to work with and use the interview to gauge whether the boss is going to be the best fit for you.

Establish boundaries—and keep them

Your enthusiasm may tempt you to throw yourself into a new job and do whatever it takes to exceed expectations. But she cautions about doing too much. “Decide what your boundaries are and make them clear to others who need to know what they are. Honor [your boundaries] from the beginning, and don’t feel guilty about having them.” Sticking to those boundaries will go a long way to keeping your work and home life balanced and burnout at bay.

Remember—you have what it takes to reenter the workforce

The business landscape has changed while you’ve been raising humans, but, as Sheila points out, many things have remained the same. “Human nature is still human nature. The workplace still runs on things like getting along with coworkers, managing projects, and communicating effectively. Those things didn’t change while you were out of the workforce.” Your qualifications and skillsets are in demand. Don’t lose sight of that.

When reentering the working world, whether it’s to add your paycheck to the bank account or to get back to something you once loved doing, remember that you are your best advocate. Don’t sell yourself short. Because while the workplace has changed, so have you. You have gotten stronger and wiser in your time in the parenting trenches.

Don’t forget how far you’ve come as you step back out onto the career path with confidence and grace.