'American Idol' Alum and Rising Country Singer Alex Miller Involved in Fatal Car Crash

AMERICAN IDOL 401 (Auditions) American Idol, the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves during its season premiere SUNDAY, FEB. 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (John Fleenor via Getty Images) ALEX MILLER

Rising country star Alex Miller, who appeared on season 19 of American Idol at just 17 years old, has issued a statement through his team following a fatal car crash involving his band's bus.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 13, in Rockcastle County, Kentucky, when the bus was unexpectedly struck by another vehicle.

In a graphic posted to Instagram, the singer's team explained that the singer, now 20, and several members of his band were "traveling back from a vacation" in Florida, as evidenced by a video uploaded to his account the day prior that teased his new single "Oh, Odessa," which happened to be released on the 13th, when the "bus...was hit by a car."

"Sadly, the driver of the car is deceased," the statement continued. "Alex sends his thoughts and prayers to the gentleman and his family."

Nobody traveling on the bus was injured as a result, and Kentucky State Police have taken control of the accident's investigation.

The state police issued a statement of their own regarding the wreck on their website, which offered additional details about the tragic collision. According to law enforcement, the car's driver was 53-year-old James M. Mcpheron, who lost control of his vehicle and entered the path of the musicians' tour bus.

Mcpheron was transported to a local hospital but, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

It's not yet known what caused Mcpheron to lose control of the car, as the investigation remains ongoing.

Next: Local Radio DJ Identified as Woman Killed in Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Shooting