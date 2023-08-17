American Arlines Is Heading to Naples, Nice, and More From These U.S. Hubs in 2024

The airline also has bolstered winter routes to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

American Airlines is making it easier than ever to fly to Europe next year, launching four new routes to major European cities in the airline's largest transatlantic expansion since the pandemic.

From Philadelphia, American Airlines will fly nonstop to Copenhagen, Nice, and Naples every day, starting on June 6, May 6, and June 5, respectively. American Airlines will also fly a daily nonstop route from Dallas-Fort Worth to Barcelona starting June 5.

"American is thrilled to add three new European destinations," Brian Znotins, American’s Senior Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning, said of the announcement on Thursday. "New service from Philadelphia and expanded transatlantic service from Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth will offer customers convenient one-stop access from more than 200 unique destinations across the U.S. to Europe next summer."

The carrier will also bring back nonstop flights between Chicago and Venice. And it will also bump up the start dates of several seasonal routes to Europe (including Chicago and New York to Athens), as well as transition some of its most popular seasonal routes into year-round routes (including Charlotte to Madrid, Dallas-Fort Worth to Rome, and Philadelphia to Barcelona)

If you're ready to plan your 2024 summer vacation, tickets for the new European routes go on sale on Aug. 20. But if you're looking to take a vacation a little sooner, American Airlines is also expanding its winter schedule to Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America. Though it's not adding new routes, it's increasing the frequency of some of its most popular ones, including Dallas-Fort Worth to Buenos Aires; Miami to Bridgetown, Barbados; and Charlotte to Eleuthera, Bahamas.



