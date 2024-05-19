The Amelia Concours d’Elegance 4th Best Car Show of the Year on USAToday list

The Amelia Concours d’Elegance car show was listed at number 4 in USAToday’s “10 Best Car Shows of the Year” list.

The Amelia takes place in Amelia Island each year and is often described as the “beauty pageant for rare and vintage cars.” The event usually features over 300 vehicles from collections around the world.

People in attendance get to view vehicles from 35 car classes, enjoy live entertainment and relax in the Bavarian beer garden.

The Amelia was listed behind the Triple Crown of Rodding out of Lebanon, Tennessee, the MSRA Back to the 50′s Weekend in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Cruisin’ The Coast along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, which won the prize.

