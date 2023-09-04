AMBUSH® Takes Us Back to School for FW23

School uniforms serve as the inspiration for AMBUSH®'s Fall/Winter 2023 collection, with designer Yoon Ahn looking specifically to the style of Shibuya's school kids.

Offering a less-than-education-appropriate take on schoolwear, the collection fuses elements of the traditional look with rave-inspired elements, seemingly taking influence from the concept of customization and private school dressing with an edge.

Following a traditional color palette of blue and navy, the genderless collection features clean white hues, interspersed with classic stripes, elevated by straps, harnesses, asymmetric silhouettes and off-the-shoulder designs. Paired with boiled wool sweaters and cardigans, classic looks are edged up with the addition of hefty rave boots, graphic patches and accessories.

With models embodying a just "snuck out of the house in an older sibling's clubbing wardrobe" approach, the collection features nods to workwear styling and classic tailoring, paired with oversized and cropped silhouettes. Drawing inspiration from heroines in Japanese counterculture and film, the collection features edgy details like black latex, dog collar necklaces, micro minis and see-through styles.

Elsewhere, Kawaii themes land across this season's accessories, arriving in the form of the signature Heart Bag, genderless Eyewear and jewelry -- which, essentially, takes "the contents of a pencil case" and drenches them in precious metals.

Take a look at the AMBUSH® FW23 collection above, and head to the brand's website to shop.

In other news, Jonathan Anderson hosts a debut solo exhibition.