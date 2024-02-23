Ambercycle’s Cycora is Setting a ‘New Standard’ for Recycled Textiles

Ambercycle’s Cycora is on par with virgin materials and surpasses quality standards of recycled materials, the European Center for Innovative Textiles (CETI) confirmed.

The textile research center’s independent assessment of Cycora found that the regenerated polyester meets the spinnability standards of virgin materials and outperforms other recycled materials—a finding that the Los Angeles-based maker behind the circular material believes underscores Cycora’s potential to “transform” the industry.

“We believe that sustainability should never come at the cost of quality,” Ambercycle co-founder and CEO Shay Sethi said. “The recognition from CETI reaffirms our mission to redefine industry norms and prove that excellence and environmental responsibility can coexist seamlessly.”

Debuted in 2021, Cycora utilizes end-of-life textile waste as a feedstock to create new, circular polyester. And the regenerated polyester allegedly maintains consistent quality and performance attributes—thus Ambercycle is creating products with a durability that “reduces waste and extends environmental benefits.” Plus, the Inditex supplier has previously estimated that Cycora offsets close to half the carbon dioxide emissions associated with virgin polyester production.

“Our comprehensive testing showed that Cycora material performed as well as a virgin alternative in a battery of processes and stands out from other recycled textiles for its performance and versatility,” said Manisha Mariva, recycling and circular economy manager at CETI. “Cycora material is a noteworthy contributor to the industry and is establishing a new standard for recycled materials.”

The Ganni collaborator directly replaces the billions of pounds of polyester used annually and uses its “Ambercycling” process to separate and purify the post-consumer waste, on the molecular level, to produce the regenerated polyester. And last October, Zara’s parent company committed to buying 70 million euros worth of Cycora.