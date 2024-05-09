Amber Restaurant in Halls reopens, and it's a family affair under brother-sister team

Earlier in the day, a $2,000 food order had arrived.

When the walk-in cooler started warming up, Lana Hughes was in a panic. She frantically called HVAC repair services, but since it was late in the day, nobody responded.

Becky Mills wasn’t the least bit flustered. Mills has been a server at Amber Restaurant in Halls for 40 of its 47 years of existence. That’s why, when Mills asked Hughes to take a walk with her, Hughes wasn’t thrilled, but she obliged.

“I really didn’t have the time then, but I went out back with her,” Hughes said. “She pointed to what looked like an old, large beat-up (air conditioning) window unit. She said something similar happened last year. She had me look above the unit.”

What Hughes saw when she looked was a panel that had fuses. She removed the fuses, went to a hardware store, and came back with new ones. When she inserted the fuses, the cooler began purring like normal.

To say the new version of Amber Restaurant in Knoxville, Tennessee, is a family affair is an understatement. The restaurant, in Halls for 47 years, reopened March 16, 2024 under new owners.

That’s what being the new co-owner of Amber Restaurant (6715 Maynardville Pike) is like.

Rescuing the Amber Restaurant

It was winter when the popular restaurant closed its doors. When word got out, Hughes and her brother, John Dycus, were saddened. Their families, which included six children, regularly shared family togetherness at the restaurant that focused on American-style cuisine.

Hughes and Dycus had been in other ventures together, most recently a medical supply business.

“My brother said, ‘This is something we should do,’” Hughes said.

So… they did it.

Hughes, who already owns Painting with Friends in Halls, was eager to take the leap with her brother. The former owner told them that “99% of the staff,” including Mills, was hoping there would be a new owner and did not take other jobs.

“Most of (the staff) know our customers by face, so that helps with the continuity,” Hughes said.

The menu, for the most part, has been kept intact. Hughes said she has been amazed that she has gotten at least three calls a week to see if liver and onions is available. It’s not now, but it will be soon.

John Dycus, under the watchful eye of his grandson, works his magic in the kitchen at the Amber Restaurant in Knoxville, Tennessee. April 2024

Ordering has been streamlined. Orders are done by touchpad and are sent to a monitor in the kitchen.

Built around family

Amber Restaurant reopened on March 16. Because they’re still looking to add to their stable of cooks, it will be closed on Wednesdays.

Normal hours will remain as always 7 a.m.-3 p.m. However, there are plans in the works for an all-you-can-eat fish fry on Friday nights. Also, the space, which seats 130, will be available to be rented for events in the evening.

“This restaurant is built around family,” Hughes said. “We’re here to serve families. My brother and I have our kids working here. You can’t take four steps without seeing me or someone who looks like me.

“When you walk in, it feels like you’re stepping back in time. It feels like you’re in ‘The Andy Griffith Show.’”

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville's Amber Restaurant, a mainstay in Halls, reopens