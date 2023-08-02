Amazon’s 'Shark Tank' collection is a treasure trove of problem-solving products — our picks, from $10

These genius Shark Tank products will save you time, energy and money. (Photo: Amazon)

Shark Tank has blessed us with tons of ideas intrepid entrepreneurs are trying to get off the ground. Some of those products are wacky and don't make it to the marketplace, while others are truly genius inventions that can actually make your life easier. A lot of them seem tailor-made for Amazon — it's no surprise that you can find them on the site — but there are so many, that the internet giant set up a page dedicated to Shark Tank products. There are a lot of brilliant gadgets to sort through, so we've put together a list of the highest-rated, lowest-priced standouts — prices start at just $10.

Amazon Wad-Free Bed Sheet Detangler You know how frustrating it is when your bed sheets get all tangled in the wash, and when you take them out of the dryer, nothing is actually dry? Well, this genius invention solves that dilemma. You'll get two Wad-Free gizmos, which attach to the corners of fitted and flat sheets to keep everything else from getting trapped inside. Not only will it actually help them dry, it'll help them dry up to 75% faster! $20 at Amazon

"Where have these been all my life?" pondered an impressed reviewer. "Like most people, my sheets end up in a wadded mess, both coming out of the washer and the dryer. I don't know how these work, but they are a miracle. Now I'm not running my sheets through two or more dryer cycles to get them dry, and they're not in a ball when they come out."

Amazon Bug Bite Thing Suction Tool This gadget sucks toxins and venom from bug bites. Just place it on a bite and pull up the handle; when you feel the suction, hold it for 10–20 seconds before pushing it down to release it. No toxins = no itching or swelling! $10 at Amazon

"I got stung by a wasp tonight, and immediately my finger started swelling and throbbing," wrote a satisfied customer. "I ran it under cold water out of desperation, but it did nothing to relieve me. Suddenly I remembered this Bug Bite Thing!!! I gave it a shot.... At first it seemed like it did nothing and I was a bit disappointed, but one minute later I suddenly felt the pain lifting. My finger was still kinda swollen for another hour, but the pain completely disappeared!!!!!"

Amazon Sheets Laundry Club Detergent Sheets These look like dryer sheets, but they contain laundry soap, which is activated when it goes in the wash. That means you can ditch those giant jugs of detergent diluted with water. $17 at Amazon

"I will never lug a heavy plastic detergent bottle again!" shared a happy shopper. "This product is wonderful. It not only cleans exceptionally well but dissolves instantly in water and leaves clothes smelling fresh with a light clean scent. The big bonus is that it is so great for the environment.... Just think of the convenience when traveling, no messy bottles that can accidentally spill or worse yet are tossed in garbage after use to add to the growing problem of plastic pollution. Now they should work on shampoo and body soap, two big- plastic-bottle contributors to waste and garbage. I have faith in this company."

Amazon Readerest Magnetic Eyeglass Holders This little gadget is actually two magnets that you affix to your shirt. They're attached to a metal bar that you can hang your glasses on when you're not using them. $22 at Amazon

"I bought these for my dad at Christmas because he is always losing or misplacing his glasses," a five-star fan raved. "This product worked so well I bought him four more for his birthday because he forgets to take them off of his shirts sometimes. FYI… these have gone through the washer and dryer with no issues thus far. LOL! I also bought a set for myself."

Amazon Drop Stop The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler One of the most popular 'Shark Tank' products, this gadget is made with squishy neoprene and fills the gap between your car seat and the center console to stop things like phones, french fries and coins from falling into the gap. $25 at Amazon

"The last time I dropped my credit card between the seats I was in the drive-thru at my pharmacy," reported a delighted customer. "I had to get out of the car and crawl onto the floorboard of the back seat, much to the laughter of my friends. I said, 'Never Again' and ordered this product. These really work. I dropped something the other week and felt that dreaded feeling…but it was right by my side. What a great invention for a simple problem."

Amazon LuminAID PackLite Inflatable Lanterns You can charge these small inflatable lanterns with solar power or USB input. They can light up your space for 24 hours when they're fully charged. Bonus: They're collapsible, portable, waterproof and shatterproof. $30 at Amazon

"I bought two of these after camping with a friend who had one," shared a happy camper. "The solar panel easily recharges during the day and it lasts all night, and it is bright enough to illuminate my campsite or tent. I like the color changing lights because I can use it on my paddleboard or kayak when paddling at night (red and green lights are required). It’s super light and inflates easily. Highly recommended!"

Amazon DrainWig Shower Drain Disposable Hair Catchers This gadget is more or less a chain attached to a plastic flower that hangs from your shower drain into the pipe. It grabs hair that goes down the drain to prevent big clogs from forming. The best part: it's disposable. $13 at Amazon

"I was completely amazed! I know I lose hair in the shower, but this much??" shared a five-star fan. "I was recently getting ready to clean my shower and thought, Oh I should look again! I was shocked and disgusted how much hair it got before it stuck in my drain! I will definitely buy again!"

Amazon Simply Fit Workout Balance Board This exercise accessory is a curved board that you stand on to twist, rock and balance. It promises to improve your balance while strengthening your core and thigh muscles. $40 at Amazon

"I originally purchased it because it looked like fun and I could use it while watching TV," reported a satisfied shopper. "I needed to get moving more, although I walk my dogs every morning. I HATE exercise. To my surprise, my overall balance improved. I did not have any issues before, but as I used my board more, I found walking and moving to be so much more easy. I am now 71 years old and I use the Simply Fit Board to keep my mind active, my stress levels low, my balance as good as it can be. By strengthening my core, what little back issue I had has now completely gone away...If you are looking for an easy way to stay relatively fit and have fun as well, this is the way to go."

Amazon Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag Made from silicone, Stasher storage bags are reusable pouches designed to replace disposable zip-top bags. They come in eight different colors. $11 at Amazon

"I never thought I would have an opinion on a baggie, but here we are," wrote a rave reviewer. "I have five of these, one for each day of the week. I make my husband a sandwich to take for lunch every day, and these baggies have made a world of difference. Yeah, they cost more than a box of Ziplocs, but it’s one time, not every few weeks. They hold up extremely well, they’re easy to wash and dry, and they keep his sandwich’s extremely fresh!... Eventually I’ll get different sizes to use around the kitchen and phase out Ziplocs all together."

Amazon Spatty Daddy Kitchen Spatty Last Drop Spatulas These are designed to get to those hard-to-reach corners in bottles and jars that regular spoons and knives can't reach. The spatulas are six and twelve inches long and can snag every last drop out of bottles of things like mustard or lotion. $10 at Amazon

"No more wasted lotion!! Absolutely amazing idea and works on so many things!," wrote an enthusiastic shopper. "I used to cut the top of my lotion bottle off to get the last inch or so that wouldn't pump out, and it would dry out and get lumpy. This is the simplest but smartest little tool!"

Frywall Frywall Splatter Guard Made for 10" skillets or pans, this silicone accessory catches grease spatter to prevent oily messes on the cooktop and counter. Unlike splatter screens, this guard grabs grease while still giving you access to the food you are cooking. $22 at Amazon

"Wow, this is SUCH a great product!" wrote an enthusiastic cook. "I've used it three times since receiving it earlier this week and cannot get over how much kitchen cleanup time it's saved me. There's only the smallest possible amount of food mist on my cooktop."

