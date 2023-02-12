Amazon's secret overstock sale section is packed with problem-solving gadgets, from $7
We LOVE a good deal. Every week, we spend hours combing the internet for the very best products at the lowest prices to share with you. But there's only one thing that makes a deal on a product even better: it solves a problem. You probably already know that Amazon is loaded with items that meet both criteria. What you might not know is that Amazon has a secret section with awesome overstock items that you can get at a serious bargain. It's packed with everything you need, but we've zeroed in on the items that can simplify, clear up or just make your life a little bit easier — all at a massive markdown.
Want perfectly sliced potatoes? How 'bout cucumbers? This mandoline features a blade on a flat surface that you slide food across, and there is a risk of nicking yourself, it comes with a safety glove.
If you own an air fryer, you know how gross the inside of the fryer can get — little bits of burnt food fall through the cracks and create quite the mess. These air fryer liners aim to reduce the need for cleanup. Designed like large paper cupcake liners, the paper catches the loose bits of food before so they don't end up in the bottom of the air fryer.
"Loved how it kept my air fryer clean with virtually no spatter of food or grease," wrote a satisfied shopper. "Bought for my daughter, she was so impressed also."
If you're tired of digging through a pile of shoes to get out the door every morning, this stackable shoe rack should relieve you of a few headaches. It has already solved a few problems for nearly 5,000 rave reviewers.
"This little gem has been a life saver!" reported a five-star fan. "I've become quite a shoe collector, I was running out of space. This was the only spot I had left! It was super easy to put together, not flimsy at all. Looks like I have room for a couple more pairs of boots."
Tongs are the unsung hero of the kitchen. Flip frying chicken with ease or serve noodles without making a mess, there's a lot this gadget can do — and 24,000 shoppers rave about it.
"These work great especially on my pans that I don’t want to scratch," shared a five-star fan. "I have had them for about a year and they are still both holding up well and I use them almost daily."
Non-stick cookware is not meant to last forever and if your set has seen better days, this is an incredible deal on GreenPan pots. They're made with non-stick ceramic so everything you cook slides out of the pan.
"I have been using the GreenPan Padova Reserve 10 piece set for about 6 months and these pieces are a complete game changer," shared a happy home cook. "I ordered this larger sauté pan because the 2.8 quart size included in the set wasn’t quite big enough for my family of 6. This one is the perfect size, and is wonderful as expected! I used to cringe when I thought about cooking eggs (and just about everything else!) because cleaning the pans was such a nightmare…but not anymore. This is how cooking and cleaning should be!" After 6 months of use I haven’t had any issues with foods sticking, and all of my pieces still look brand new. I can’t recommend these products enough!
Want perfectly sliced potatoes? How 'bout cucumbers? This mandoline features a blade on a flat surface that you slide food across, and there is a risk of nicking yourself, it comes with a safety glove.
"I love this mandolin, really love it, it feels very safe do use and does a marvelous job," wrote a rave reviewer. "Very happy I purchased it."
If there are soda drinkers in your house, this can organizer can be a serious storage game-changer.
"Works for 12 oz cans and can be stacked on top of each other or be 2 separate organizers," reported a five-star fan. "I use it in my fridge and it keeps it neater than trying to stack them and is a great space saver. I started using one in my pantry to hold 10.5 ounce cans of soup."
A meat thermometer isn't just for grilling. It takes the guess work out of heating up leftovers, baking bread or making your favorite, everyday chicken dish.
"So easy to use, quick read," raved a five-star fan. "Was always fearful of underdone poultry, but since I purchased this I no longer have dry chicken breasts - Hallelujah! Wish I had purchased years ago. Stores easily on the side of the refrigerator within easy reach of the stove."
Perfect for small kitchens, this dish drying rack saves counter space by using the sink to catch dripping water. Bonus: it rolls up for easy storage.
“Ooooh, I scored big for Valentine’s Day this year!” wrote a doting husband. “My wife loves it. She likes order in her kitchen, and leaving things on the counter to dry is horrific. This little baby is easy to store and unroll for use, and enables one to keep all dishes/pots/pans over the sink. It can be a good space-saver by allowing you to use the area above your sink. Also works well as a cooling rack. So easy to use, and yet so enabling."
This little heater is just the right size for a tabletop or hiding under your desk to keep your tootsies warm all winter long.
"This little heater can put it out! I have one in my home office and I purchased this one for my adopted grandma when she was released from the hospital," shared a happy shopper. "Love her so much and a wanted her to stay toasty on cool days. I really appreciate that if it were to tip, it automatically shuts off. So in addition to staying warm, she's safe as well."
There's so much to love about this 32-ounce water bottle, but the big draw is its fun motivational sayings that encourage you to keep drinking water. You'll be encouraged by phrases like "remember your goal" and "don't give up" that correspond with different ounces and times of day, so you can easily stay on track with your hydration goals.
"First of all this is the prettiest water bottle ever," shared one of over 2,000 five-star fans. "Second, wow nothing has worked better for my lack of water motivation than this. Somehow following the time stamps on the side of the bottle keeps me going through the day, cause I'm only drinking small bits and for my ADHD brain breaking things down into chunks works WAY better than thinking to keep track of how many glasses I've had or God forbid those water tracker apps. I only have to really refill it once, and it's right there in front of me (right in sight, right in mind) and I know I'm drinking loads more water than I was before."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
