Amazon's Secret Outlet Is Having a Huge Restock Ahead of Prime Day
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."
PRIME DAY IS is officially set for July 16 and 17, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to get in on the action. Deals are rolling as we speak, and Amazon is moving tons product over to its outlet section in order to prepare for the 48-hour sale. Right now, we're spotting up to 68 percent off on everything from fitness equipment to golf gear, to running shoes and more.
Read more: Everything You Need to Know About Prime Day 2024
Aside from highlighting our favorite current deals, we're also giving you the lowdown on how to navigate the Amazon Outlet. Keep scrolling to learn more.
Read more: Best Early Prime Day Tech Deals
Amazon Overstock Tech Deals
Magnetic Portable Charger 10000mAh
Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones
Electric Scooter, 350W Motor, 19Mph Top Speed
Amazon Overstock Home Deals
DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Impact Wrench
Lasko High Velocity Utility Fan for Cooling
Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand
Amazon Overstock Outdoor Deals
Inflatable Sleeping Pad for Camping
Titan Deep Freeze Welded Cooler
Coleman Skydome Camping Tent with LED Lights
Amazon Overstock Men's Fashion Deals
Under Armour Men's UA Tech Polo
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics 5-Pack Boxer Brief
Billabong Mens Classic Elastic Waist Boardshort
Amazon Overstock Men's Footwear Deals
Stan Smith Sneaker
Reef Mens Fanning Slide
Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10
How to Find the Amazon Overstock Outlet
Finding the Amazon Outlet is not as complicated as you might think. If you're on a desktop, click the "All" button on the top left corner of the Amazon homepage. This will open up Amazon's different shopping sections. From there, scroll down and click "Programs & Features," then "See all" and you'll see "Amazon Outlet." Click here and you'll be taken to the Amazon Outlet homepage where you can shop via category, or search for specific products in the search bar.
If you're on the Amazon app, you can type "Amazon Outlet" into the search bar, and you'll be redirected to the outlet homepage.
Is the Amazon Overstock Outlet Only for Prime Members?
Nope! You can shop Amazon Outlet deals even if you're not a Prime member. But, Prime members do get access to select deals on products outside of the outlet, fast and free shipping, plus some first chances to shop deals around major savings events, like Prime Day.
More of the Best Amazon Finds
How to Use Amazon Coupons | Prime Day Mattress Deals | Top Early Prime Day Deals
You Might Also Like