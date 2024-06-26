Amazon's Secret Outlet Is Having a Huge Restock Ahead of Prime Day

John Thompson
·3 min read
amazon overstock outlet june 2024
Amazon's Overstock Outlet June DealsCourtesy of Retailer


PRIME DAY IS is officially set for July 16 and 17, but that doesn't mean you have to wait to get in on the action. Deals are rolling as we speak, and Amazon is moving tons product over to its outlet section in order to prepare for the 48-hour sale. Right now, we're spotting up to 68 percent off on everything from fitness equipment to golf gear, to running shoes and more.

Aside from highlighting our favorite current deals, we're also giving you the lowdown on how to navigate the Amazon Outlet. Keep scrolling to learn more.

Amazon Overstock Tech Deals

Magnetic Portable Charger 10000mAh

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CH9LN1WY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.61243702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Magnetic Portable Charger 10000mAh</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$26.99</p>

Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6G9TPNQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.61243702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$292.99</p>

Electric Scooter, 350W Motor, 19Mph Top Speed

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C7QWJPZ5?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.61243702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Electric Scooter, 350W Motor, 19Mph Top Speed</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$249.98</p>

Amazon Overstock Home Deals

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Impact Wrench

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B9T68W3B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.61243702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Impact Wrench</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$217.99</p>

Lasko High Velocity Utility Fan for Cooling

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077BMBR5B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.61243702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Lasko High Velocity Utility Fan for Cooling</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$79.99</p>

Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L3MB8LD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.61243702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$89.99</p>

Amazon Overstock Outdoor Deals

Inflatable Sleeping Pad for Camping

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C1BTJQGJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.61243702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Inflatable Sleeping Pad for Camping</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$24.99</p>

Titan Deep Freeze Welded Cooler

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B69M41JC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.61243702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Titan Deep Freeze Welded Cooler</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$136.99</p>

Coleman Skydome Camping Tent with LED Lights

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HMZH8YD?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.61243702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Coleman Skydome Camping Tent with LED Lights</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$89.99</p>

Amazon Overstock Men's Fashion Deals

Under Armour Men's UA Tech Polo

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01GH5GSLG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.61243702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Under Armour Men's UA Tech Polo</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$26.00</p>

Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics 5-Pack Boxer Brief

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07L54C3Y1?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.61243702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics 5-Pack Boxer Brief</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$48.65</p>

Billabong Mens Classic Elastic Waist Boardshort

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08W1971NN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.61243702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Billabong Mens Classic Elastic Waist Boardshort</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$29.87</p>

Amazon Overstock Men's Footwear Deals

Stan Smith Sneaker

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087D7SGMK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.61243702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Stan Smith Sneaker</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$59.99</p>

Reef Mens Fanning Slide

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08BFZ1DK9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.61243702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Reef Mens Fanning Slide</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$53.50</p>

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09XBWQ9Y9?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.a.61243702%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0;sec:content-canvas" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$65.00</p>

How to Find the Amazon Overstock Outlet

Finding the Amazon Outlet is not as complicated as you might think. If you're on a desktop, click the "All" button on the top left corner of the Amazon homepage. This will open up Amazon's different shopping sections. From there, scroll down and click "Programs & Features," then "See all" and you'll see "Amazon Outlet." Click here and you'll be taken to the Amazon Outlet homepage where you can shop via category, or search for specific products in the search bar.

If you're on the Amazon app, you can type "Amazon Outlet" into the search bar, and you'll be redirected to the outlet homepage.

Is the Amazon Overstock Outlet Only for Prime Members?

Nope! You can shop Amazon Outlet deals even if you're not a Prime member. But, Prime members do get access to select deals on products outside of the outlet, fast and free shipping, plus some first chances to shop deals around major savings events, like Prime Day.

More of the Best Amazon Finds

