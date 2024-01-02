Amazon's ridiculously warm ski jacket is down to $49 — that's nearly 50% off

Chilly temperatures are here and you need a cozy jacket to keep you warm. This incredible deal on Amazon's popular Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket is too hot to sit on. It's a light and waterproof jacket that keeps you toasty when you're swooshing down the slopes or running around town. With more than 25,000 five-star ratings, it's one of the most loved ski jackets at Amazon (it even made our 2024 Best Winter Coats list) — and it's on sale for under $50.

Why is this a good deal?

Right now, you can score the Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket for $49, down from $90 — that's nearly 50% off!

Why do I need this?

The Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jacket is the perfect weight to keep you warm without overheating, and it won't make you look or feel like a marshmallow. Plus, it's treated with a water-repellent coating, so your clothing won't get drenched if you take a tumble on the slopes or decide to make snow angels. It's wind-resistant too, so even if you decide to rock it on a blustery day about town, you'll be well protected. It even has a cozy fluffy interior that'll keep you toasty warm, no matter how low the temps dip.

There are lots of colors to choose from, including black, dark gray, light blue and dusty pink, and they're all on sale. And it's not just women who can get in on the deal — the Moerdeng Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket is also on sale in colors like black and camo. But whatever color you choose, best to add to cart soon. With a price this low, we have a feeling these won't stay in stock for long!

Because you want to stand outside and toast marshmallows, not look like one. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

With over 25,000 five-star Amazon ratings for the women's coat and another 18,000+ for the men's, the Moerdeng ski jacket is so wildly popular that you might run into someone else wearing the same one on the slope (or just running errands).

The best praise comes from shoppers who normally buy expensive designer jackets. They say this coat is just as good, if not better.

"So so warm! Great for Chicago winters," raved one fan. "Just as warm if not warmer than my designer label down coats."

"OMG, this jacket is so warm!" shared a shopper. "It is ridiculous. Seriously, I was not expecting this quality for this price. I have worn North Face jackets/hoodies that claim to do the same thing and I didn't understand why people spend that much money for that type of jacket ... but I was right ... because here's a perfect jacket for less than half the price." Actually, way less, with this deal.

"I am thrilled with this jacket," another added. "I am a landscape photographer living in rural New York. I often have to hike/snowshoe back in several miles in sub-zero temps or cold rainy weather to my shoot location. This jacket is perfect for everything Mother Nature can throw at me. Super warm but very lightweight."

How's this for a luxury problem? It's so warm, you might need to ditch some layers! Shared a final reviewer: "Love, love, love! I only wore a base layer and a sports tank under this for the whole day of skiing and I stayed warm all day. Absolutely love the color. There are plenty of pockets with a good amount of space and the hood is the perfect size. I sized up so I could fit a sweatshirt underneath, but I didn’t even need that many layers cause it’s so warm."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

