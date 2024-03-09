Amazon's outdoor wagon — terrific for picnics and pickleball — is now over 60% off

Ready to come out of hibernation and enjoy the warmer weather? Well before you head out for a picnic in the park, a tailgate or a walk to the grocery store, get a load of this: The perfect durable collapsible wagon to tote gear anywhere and everywhere is on mega sale! The MacSports Utility Wagon is down to just $72 from $190 with the on-page coupon. That's over 60% off! And with more than 36,000 five-star ratings, it’s a guaranteed winner.

Why is it a good deal?

At $72 this is the lowerst price we've seen for this wagon since last spring. Why wait till next spring to reap the rewards? Go ahead and add this wagon to cart. It's also available in four other colors, though prices vary by color.

Why do I need this?

The foldable MacSports Wagon is lightweight, stable, and easy on the back (no more heavy tote bags falling off your shoulders!).

It opens to 35 inches long by 20 inches wide by 23 high (that includes the handle), while folded for transport and storage, it’s down to just 20 by 30 by 8 inches—easy to stash away. For picnics, summer festivals and sporting events, there’s just nothing like this. It turns hauling gear into a pleasure — and takes the work out of your back and hips and knees.

And how is the MacSports Wagon in terms of functionality? According to reviewers, it's one of the easiest wagons to use, from start to finish.

"Works like a charm!" reported this reviewer. "It steers well, and the adjustable handle is long enough to not let the wheels or carriage bump into my ankles. For the downhill part, all I had to do was let the handle lock into the carriage, and I could control the wagon down the steep, 35-degree grade."

Tote outdoor essentials the easy way. Your back will thank you. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

And over 36,000 five-star reviewers agree — if you love the great outdoors or happen to be out for the day, forget about style, this is the accessory you need. “Great for outdoor concerts in the park!” says this happy shopper. “Hooking up with friends recently at Tallahassee’s outdoor Southwood Park for a concert. Each of us brought chairs, food, drinks and all the eating essentials. Walked about a quarter mile or so to our chosen site. The wagon accommodated everything we brought for the event gathering!

”Outdoorsy folks swear by this wagon: "I bought this for loading camping gear from the car to the camp site, and it is awesome for that. Great for gathering up firewood too. The nylon is strong, but probably not 100% tear-resistant. That said, it’s a tough material. I probably wouldn’t load it up with railroad ties, but it hauls a full cooler and extra gear with ease.”

And it’s not just for fun. Many, many reviewers rave about the MacSports wagon as a lifesaver for everyday chores. Reports one such five-star fan: I have used this a lot and I have had it a month and a half. I have used it for groceries, odds and ends, moving between my old apartment and new apartment (the parking lot is far from my new apartment)… and I used it to bring my monitors and large printer from my office to my home…. It's great! It is very maneuverable. It is rugged and can handle quite a lot of weight. I am very impressed.”

"Excellent cart," raved a final reviewer. "Takes up quite a bit of room in the trunk of my Subaru Crosstrek BUT seats do fold down if I only have 2 or 3 passengers and that provides more room."

If you're taking this show on the road and want a portable speaker along for the ride, this is the one for you.

"All I can say is wow!" cheered one user. "This little speaker is packed with power for its size! Paired instantly with my iPhone 11. The setup was very easy. I had it up and going right out of the box; it came with a full charge as well. It also charges pretty quickly, usually only about two hours. The sound quality is extraordinary, with some good bass to it as well. Truly waterproof! Left it outside accidentally and it rained! Still works like new — had it for about two months now."

If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, sign up now for exclusive members-only access to Prime Day deals. Click here for a free 30-day trial.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

