Amazon's No.1 bestselling Roomba is $116 off for Cyber Monday at its lowest price ever

If you’ve been reluctant to invest in a robot vacuum, we get it. You clean your house well and don’t want to drop hundreds of dollars on something that might not do as good a job. That’s why we love iRobot — this brand makes robot vacs that do such incredible work, that you barely need to lift a finger. They’re seriously worth it. And right now, thanks to an incredible Amazon Cyber Monday deal, you can get the No. 1 bestselling Roomba for just $159, down from $275 — that's over 40% off.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum This bestselling robovac is extra slim at 3.54 inches and quieter than your regular vacuum. Because it’s so slight, it slips into all those hard-to-reach spots under couches and dressers without you moving around all your furniture. It also has laser sensors to help it avoid getting stuck on carpets, bumping into walls or falling down stairs. The future of house cleaning is here — at a discount! $159 at Amazon$200 at Walmart

Why is this a good Cyber Monday deal?

We've seen the price on this robovac go up and down, but this is the lowest it's dipped. You may even want to nab a second one as a gift for a loved one.

Why do I need this?

Robot vacuums are the perfect foray into the luxuries you thought you’d never have. While self-driving cars and space travel are still reserved for the Jetsons and the one percent, it’s time for the rest of us to indulge a little too. And doesn’t indulgence feel so much better when it’s not actually that indulgent? The iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Vacuum is one of the best out there.

It will sweep up when you make a mess at the push of a button, and you can also set a schedule for your Roomba to clean when you’re not even around, or just ask Alexa or Google to do it. The vacuum will return to its dock to charge as needed and get back to finish the job once it's powered up. Crazy-smart, it learns your house with a mapping system, so if you spill something in the kitchen and need to run out, just use your phone or Alexa device to tell it where to clean. It’s perfect for pets and gets better as time goes on, even suggesting an extra clean when your area's pollen count is high or during pet shedding season.

There is nothing this futuristic robot vacuum can't do. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

This robovac is wildly popular — it has some 13,000 five-star ratings.

"This thing is legit!!" shared a shopper. "We named him Bob. I had my doubts. I am a true Roomba believer now after seeing my little Bob dominate the dirt and hair. Holy smokes, the amount of junk Bob picked up! We vac and sweep all the time and it was as if I had never cleaned my house in years. Bob is amazing at picking up hair. We have a lot of hair from my wife and a dog that sheds. It’s been like that daily since we bought this thing."

"I am not sure how I did without one before," a rave reviewer wrote. "My house is not big, so it does the whole house except for two rooms that I close off in a little over one hour. I can run it as often as I want and it goes over my throw rugs, my rug under my dining room table. I especially love it for my laminate and tile floors."

"Cleans phenomenally but is not a quiet vacuum," admitted a five-star fan. "But it works so well, I just run them when I leave!! The app makes it work great for knowing when it’s done and docked back up. Love being able to start it from my phone too. Had a Shark one and this one out-cleans the Shark!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

