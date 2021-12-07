Amazon's No. 1 bestselling sweatpants are only $10 — it's time to get cozy
Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
What could be better than a cozy pair of sweatpants, a cup of tea, and your favorite movie on Netflix? If you answered, "Nothing is better than that," then we understand you perfectly.
Sweatpants, with their fuzzy warmth, are the tried-and-true clothing of comfort. That means you can benefit from having an extra pair or two in your drawer. We have just the ones to add to your wardrobe, The super-soft Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpants are an Amazon best-seller, with more than 25,000 (!) perfect 5-star reviews.
The Hanes EcoSmart Sweatpants have a broad elastic waistband that sits just right without digging in. Open at the bottom, they lengthen the leg rather than visually chopping it at the ankle. They're available in 10 colors—every last one both cute and practical (from solid black to a soft heathered purple). And...wait for it...they're on sale right now for less than half price, down from $22 to just $10. You've probably spent more almost as much on a pumpkin-spice latte.
You know what that says to us? Not only do we need to replenish our own dresser drawer, but we also need to snap some up as gifts for friends, daughters and nieces. This is a bargain that reminds us of how great gifts don't. need to be expensive.
“I loved finding these on sale to wear at home or to bed! I can even wear them out if I wanted,” one shopper raved. “I have machine washed them and hung to dry to make them last as long as possible without getting rough on the inside and so far so good! VERY COMFORTABLE! Great for inside, whether cold out and the heat is on, or hot out and the air conditioning is on. Very happy!”
One shopper described the fabric as “baby soft.”
“These are the most comfortable pairs of comfy pants I own,” one shopper shared. “I purchased them for working out. After wearing them the first time, they were immediately renamed comfy pants and a second pair was ordered. The fabric is baby soft inside and just thick enough without being bulky. The waistband fits gently yet still stays in place.”
Some even compared them to more expensive loungewear: “Love these sweatpants!” one shopper noted. “They are sooo soft and fit as nicely as expensive athleisure wear. The waistband is wide and stretchy and the cut nice enough to wear out on errands, etc. They're perfect for WFH where you want something comfortable, but don't want to feel sloppy and unprofessional.”
