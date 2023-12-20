Why you can trust us
We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.

Amazon's No. 1 bestselling spot cleaner for carpets 'makes stains vanish' — and it's just $7 (that's over 70% off)

The No. 1 best-selling holy grail cleaning product is currently over 70% off right now!

Moriba Cummings
Updated

When a household cleaning product has tens of thousands of rave reviews on Amazon — with real-life photos proving its power — we take note. That's the case with Folex Carpet Spot Remover, a spray that Amazon shoppers say "makes stains vanish before your eyes." They call it the best carpet stain remover on the market. TikTokers got curious and began testing the product — and their videos show that the enthusiastic claims are accurate.

Quick Overview
See 19 more

But that's not the most surprising thing about this product. The most surprising thing is that it's currently on sale for nearly 70% off, down from $24 to just $7. If ever there was a moment to grab a bottle and stick it under your sink, poised for emergencies, it's now.

Amazon

Folex Carpet Spot Remover

$7$24Save $17

Amazon shoppers and TikTokers alike say this spray eliminates stains left by grease, oil, red wine, coffee, blood, rust, cosmetics and more. It's odor-free and non-flammable. A total carpet-saver.

$7 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal?

While cleaning products are usually inexpensive, this cult-favorite generally retails for $24. Yup, that's pretty high — and it would make sense to hesitate on such a purchase. But right now, the Folex spot cleaner is more than 70% off on Amazon. The sale price is $7! It's irresistible.

Why do I need this?

This Folex carpet spot cleaner is formulates to remove just about anything that can leave a difficult stain on your carpet: pet messes, grease, oil, ink, red wine, coffee, blood, rust, cosmetics, dirt and more. It goes deep into fibers to remove stains (rather than just sitting on the surface, like some products).

And unlike most tough cleaners, this one is odor-free and nonflammable. It's water-based and requires no rinsing. That's extraordinary. Shoppers also love Folex because it's VOC-, solvent- and petroleum-free, meaning it's safe to use around children and pets. It won't leave that dreaded chemical odor around your home.

TikToker Raven Elyse put the product to the test to remove marker stains from her carpet; after just a few sprays, she noticed that the dark and deep-rooted purple stains disappeared.

Folex Carpet Spot Remover
More than 50,000 Amazon shoppers give this stain-remover 5 stars — and it's on sale for 70% off! (Amazon)

What reviewers say

With tens of thousands of five-star reviews, the Folex Carpet Spot Remover is a runaway customer favorite and the No. 1 best-selling household carpet spot cleaning spray on Amazon. Says one shopper: "You honestly won't believe it.... I'm absolutely speechless.... If I could give 10 stars, I would. I'm baffled as to how this stuff works. I feel like I'm in an infomercial demo, where they spill red wine on a white carpet, and then after spraying the 'magic carpet cleaner,' the stain vanishes."

Amazon

Folex Carpet Spot Remover

$7$24Save $17

This No. 1 best-selling product has a cult following on Amazon — it's odorless, safe to use around pets and children, and requires no rinsing.

$7 at Amazon

Now's the time to scoop up the product more than 50,000 shoppers love — and many call the best carpet spot cleaner anywhere. Down from $24 to just $7, it's an absolute steal. If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

  • VacLife Portable Air Compressor

    $22$45
    Save $23 with Prime and coupon
    See at Amazon

  • DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter

    $42$79
    Save $38 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Vacuums

  • Black + Decker PowerSeries+ Cordless Vacuum

    $99$150
    Save $51
    See at Amazon

  • Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Bagless Vacuum

    $129$250
    Save $121
    See at Amazon

Kitchen

  • ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer

    $13$21
    Save $8 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

    $240$330
    Save $90
    See at Amazon

Home

  • GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater

    $27$60
    Save $33 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Recommended Stories