Amazon's No. 1 bestselling spot cleaner for carpets 'makes stains vanish' — and it's just $7 (that's over 70% off)

When a household cleaning product has tens of thousands of rave reviews on Amazon — with real-life photos proving its power — we take note. That's the case with Folex Carpet Spot Remover, a spray that Amazon shoppers say "makes stains vanish before your eyes." They call it the best carpet stain remover on the market. TikTokers got curious and began testing the product — and their videos show that the enthusiastic claims are accurate.

But that's not the most surprising thing about this product. The most surprising thing is that it's currently on sale for nearly 70% off, down from $24 to just $7. If ever there was a moment to grab a bottle and stick it under your sink, poised for emergencies, it's now.

Why is this a good deal?

While cleaning products are usually inexpensive, this cult-favorite generally retails for $24. Yup, that's pretty high — and it would make sense to hesitate on such a purchase. But right now, the Folex spot cleaner is more than 70% off on Amazon. The sale price is $7! It's irresistible.

Why do I need this?

This Folex carpet spot cleaner is formulates to remove just about anything that can leave a difficult stain on your carpet: pet messes, grease, oil, ink, red wine, coffee, blood, rust, cosmetics, dirt and more. It goes deep into fibers to remove stains (rather than just sitting on the surface, like some products).

And unlike most tough cleaners, this one is odor-free and nonflammable. It's water-based and requires no rinsing. That's extraordinary. Shoppers also love Folex because it's VOC-, solvent- and petroleum-free, meaning it's safe to use around children and pets. It won't leave that dreaded chemical odor around your home.

TikToker Raven Elyse put the product to the test to remove marker stains from her carpet; after just a few sprays, she noticed that the dark and deep-rooted purple stains disappeared.

More than 50,000 Amazon shoppers give this stain-remover 5 stars — and it's on sale for 70% off! (Amazon)

What reviewers say

With tens of thousands of five-star reviews, the Folex Carpet Spot Remover is a runaway customer favorite and the No. 1 best-selling household carpet spot cleaning spray on Amazon. Says one shopper: "You honestly won't believe it.... I'm absolutely speechless.... If I could give 10 stars, I would. I'm baffled as to how this stuff works. I feel like I'm in an infomercial demo, where they spill red wine on a white carpet, and then after spraying the 'magic carpet cleaner,' the stain vanishes."

Now's the time to scoop up the product more than 50,000 shoppers love — and many call the best carpet spot cleaner anywhere. Down from $24 to just $7, it's an absolute steal. If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Prilotte Tire Inflator $80 $100 Save $20 with Prime See at Amazon

AstroAI Car Windshield Snow Cover $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $38 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum $90 $450 Save $360 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $13 $57 Save $44 with Prime See at Amazon

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $144 $700 Save $556 See at Amazon

Black + Decker PowerSeries+ Cordless Vacuum $99 $150 Save $51 See at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Bagless Vacuum $129 $250 Save $121 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $100 $300 Save $200 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $14 $30 Save $16 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $13 $21 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Brita Water Filter Pitcher $17 $24 Save $7 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $240 $330 Save $90 See at Amazon

Home

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater $27 $60 Save $33 with coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $36 $66 Save $30 See at Amazon

Roundfire Tabletop Fire Pit $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Eddie Bauer Reversible Throw Blanket $18 $35 Save $17 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon