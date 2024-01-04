Amazon's No. 1 bestselling snow pants are up to 55% off ahead of predicted storms: the fit is "quite shocking and magical"

Walking in a winter wonderland can be an absolute joy...as long as you're properly dressed for the outing. Snow pants are the item no one thinks about till the moment they need them and by then, it's too late. We're here to remind you how unpleasant it is to sink into snow up to your knee protected by nothing but a pair of leggings, a hope and a prayer — and how joyful the same experience can be when you're wearing insulated waterproof pants.

Amazon's No. 1 bestselling women's ski pants, the fan-favorite Arctix, are on sale now for up to 55% off in specific colors (and majorly discounted in dozens of others) — just in time to fill the blank in your winter outerwear collection ahead of the season's predicted snow storms.

Why is this a good deal?

Protection from cold wet slush is honestly priceless, but the savings here really are special, too. You'll be able to score these top-rated snow pants in some colors and sizes for up to 55% off (shocking, since we're already well into winter!); other colors are still super-discounted, so you're guaranteed to find something you love on sale. This is the lowest we've seen these pants priced in months — again, super surprising, considering you're more likely to nab big discounts on snow gear in, say, early spring. But we're not complaining!

Why do I need these?

If you've ever felt the discomfort of snow making its way through your jeans, you know that a good pair of snow pants is essential for any sort of outdoor activity during or after a good snowfall. It can be so lovely taking a walk through fresh snow... but such a challenge enjoying that walk if you're not well-equipped. It can even be fun to shovel snow if you're dressed right!

These Arctix Insulated Snow Pants are exactly what you need to help enjoy the best parts of winter. Their Thermalock coating offers a high resistance to wind, snow and rain. That means you'll be nice and dry even in the middle of a snow squall. On the inside, Thermatech insulation keeps you warm even in sub-freezing temperatures. These pants are super-durable and reinforced at the ankle, scuff and hem, holding up well against daily wear. Best of all for the ladies, they're made with a feminine figure in mind — no Stay-Puft vibes here! The pants are adjustable at the waist for a secure, comfortable fit, and there are loops, in case you want to wear a belt. Just like real pants!

Neither rain, nor sleet, nor snow will be an issue once you get yourself a pair of these comfy, flattering snow pants. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

These pants have a serious fan base. More than 36,000 Amazon reviewers have given the Arctix Snow Pants a perfect five-star rating. One reviewer returned to update her review after fully testing them out during a snowy vacation: "I had my week in the snow. From 40 degrees to 19 degrees, the pants totally kept me warm. The snow pretty much rolled right off... can’t speak to how water resistant these are because it wasn’t slushy snow — but I’ve got to think they would’ve been at least a LITTLE wet. They weren’t. Loved these. So warm that when I went to a bar after hiking in the snow I was pretty toasty and went outside a few times to cool off. Definitely warm. Definitely comfortable. Definitely recommend."

"Bought this for a trip to Alaska in winter," reports another happy shopper. "23 below 0 degrees and they held up real well. Warm with a base layer and a fleece-lined pant." If you play to layer, "size up to be [able to] sit and walk comfortably.... Highly recommend." If they're good enough for an Alaskan winter, they're good enough for anything.

And oh, that fit! "Nothing ever fits me perfectly. I am a short and scrawny dame, and when I tell you these are 100% perfect, I am not exaggerating," marveled one customer. "I may be scrawny but I am also curvy and I LOVE that there are Velcro tabs at the waist for added control over the fit.... These are warm, comfortable and do not look like cheesy shiny plastic pants. Oh joy! You can bend freely at the knee... It’s quite shocking and magical that these fit me because hardly anything ever does. And they are cute. And warm. Needless to say, I will have to buy additional pairs."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

XSoul IPL Hair Remover $33 $200 Save $167 with coupon See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $40 $134 Save $94 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Renpho Heated Foot Massager $85 $200 Save $115 See at Amazon

Renpho Massage Gun $70 $120 Save $50 with coupon See at Amazon

CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $14 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, 3-Pack $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Style

Anrabess Batwing Sleeve Sweater $43 $64 Save $21 See at Amazon

FYC Wool Socks, 5 Pairs $11 $30 Save $19 See at Amazon

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans $10 $48 Save $38 See at Amazon

Weerti Thermal Underwear $27 $40 Save $13 See at Amazon

Achiou Touch Screen Gloves $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Scuff Slipper $50 $89 Save $39 See at Amazon