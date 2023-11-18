Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Roomba is down to $159 for Black Friday — its lowest price ever

If you’ve been reluctant to invest in a robot vacuum, we get it. You clean your house well and don’t want to drop hundreds of dollars on something that might not do as good a job. That’s why we love iRobot—this brand makes robot vacs that do such incredible work, that you barely need to lift a finger. They’re seriously worth it. And right now, you can get the No. 1 bestselling Roomba for just $159, down from $275 — that's over 40% off!

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum This top-rated robovac is extra slim at 3.54 inches and is quieter than your normal vacuum. Since it’s so slim, it gets all those hard-to-reach spots under couches and dressers without you moving around all your furniture. It also has laser sensors to avoid getting stuck on carpets, bumping into walls, or falling down stairs. $159 at Amazon$200 at Walmart

Why is it a good deal?

We've seen the price on this robovac go up and down, but this is the lowest we've ever seen it dip.

Why do I need this?

Robot vacuums are the perfect foray into the luxuries you thought you’d never have. While self-driving cars and space travel are still reserved for the Jetsons and the one percent, it’s time for the rest of us to indulge a little, too. And doesn’t indulgence feel so much better when it’s not actually that indulgent? The iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Vacuum is one of the best out there.

Not only does it sweep up when you make a mess, but you can also set a schedule for your Roomba to clean when you’re not around, or just ask Alexa or Google to do it. The vacuum will return to its dock to charge as needed and get back to finish the job once it's powered up. Crazy-smart, it learns your house with a mapping system, so if you spill something in the kitchen and need to run out, just use your phone or Alexa device to tell it where to clean. It’s perfect for pets and gets better as time goes on, even suggesting an extra clean when your area's pollen count is high or during pet shedding season.

There is nothing this futuristic robot vacuum can't do. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

This robovac is wildly popular — it has over 13,000 five-star ratings.

"This thing is LEGIIIIIT!!" shared a shopper. "We named him Bob. I had my doubts. I am a true Roomba believer now after seeing my little Bob dominate the dirt and hair. Holy smokes the amount of junk Bob picked up! We vac and sweep all the time and it was as if I had never cleaned my house in years. Bob is amazing at picking up hair. We have a lot of hair from my wife and a dog that sheds. It’s been like that daily since we bought this thing."

"I am not sure how I did without one before," a rave reviewer wrote. "My house is not big, so it does the whole house except for two rooms that I close off in a little over one hour. I can run it as often as I want and it goes over my throw rugs, my rug under my dining room table. I especially love it for my laminate and tile floors."

"Cleans phenomenally but is not a quiet vacuum," admitted a five-star fan. "But it works so well I just run them when I leave!! The app makes it work great for knowing when it’s done and docked back up. Love being able to start it from my phone too. Had a shark one and this one out cleans the Shark!"

