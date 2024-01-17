Amazon's fur-lined snow boots are 'like wearing a blanket' — and they're down to $40 (that's 50% off!)

We can't change the weather, but we can protect against the cold and snow of winter with stylish boots. And lucky for you, we happen to have a pair of serious snow boots on our radar. One Amazon reviewer swears they're so warm, they're "like wearing a blanket." These Cior Snow Boots are highly rated for their superior insulation, which will keep your toes toasty all day long. Get 'em on sale for just $40 (down from $80) before the temps get too much lower.

Why is it a good deal?

Finding a decent pair of warm snow boots for under $100 is a tall order, so at just $40, these are a total steal. They're 50% off right now in several shades and sizes — a whopping half off — but the price tends to go up in the colder months and we don't expect the price to drop any lower than this. In fact, this is the cheapest we've ever seen them, so if you need a quality pair of winter kicks, snap 'em up ASAP.

Why do I need this?

Cior Snow Boots are in a league of their own when it comes to winter footwear. They're wrapped in a water-resistant textile upper that zips up securely with an adjustable drawstring up top to make sure no precipitation or wind gets inside. These boots are airtight against the weather's worst lashing.

They'll also keep you stable on icy ground. They have a shock-absorbing, grooved rubber outsole that's ergonomically shaped and prevents slips and skids. The boots even have a protective toe cap for unexpected bumps in the road while trudging through ice and snow.

Cior Snow Boots are the warmest, toastiest way to steel yourself against winter weather. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

With over 4,500 five-star ratings, these winter essentials certainly pass the most brutal of tests. One fan in Alaska swears by them. And shoppers love how cute they are, too. "When buying shoes, often feel like you have to either choose style or comfort," one wrote. "This checks both boxes! Also has great traction for getting around in winter precipitation."

"I’m in love with these boots! Not only are they water-resistant, but they actually fit to size. I’d buy them again in a heartbeat," raved a content customer.

And then there's this shopper, who pointed out another great thing about Cior Snow Boots: they pack well! "Bought these for a month-long trip to the snowy mountains and they have been perfect! They are super lightweight and folded up compactly in my suitcase. They sprung right back into shape. They look good and have stayed clean despite walking through slush and ice and snow. They are extremely comfortable, almost feels like I'm barefoot. And the best part is they are so insulated! I have only worn one thin pair of socks and these boots have kept my feet toasty warm."

"These are the best boots I've ever had," gushed a final fan. "Will withstand cold winters for sure. Only downfall is sometimes they make weird noises deflating the air when you put them on."

Need some socks to go with those boots? These mega-popular socks are on mega-sale.

Amazon Fyc Wool Socks, 5-Pack $8 $30 Save $22 These popular wool socks are soft and warm, yet breathable and moisture-wicking, meaning they'll keep your feet nice and toasty without making them overheat. Plus, the durable heels and toes aren't likely to get holes in them anytime soon, and their crew length makes them perfect for wearing with boots. $8 at Amazon

"I bought these for a trip to Alaska," shared one happy shopper. "These are literally the warmest socks I own. [They] fit perfect to size, haven’t shrunk and [are] super warm. [They] do not make your feet sweat. Don’t delay. Buy them — your feet will be happy you did!"

