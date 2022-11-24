Amazon's Black Friday deals launched on Thanksgiving: 50+ to shop before they're gone
Surprise! Amazon's official Black Friday sale starts today, with new deals dropping on both Thursday and Friday — did someone say Beats headphones for nearly 60% off? — so keep checking back here for the latest. What should you be on the lookout for? Our experts say big-ticket items such as TVs and laptops will be the bread and butter of Black Friday 2022. Prime members will be specially poised to dig in: “Prime members have the advantage as their membership can provide early access to select Lightning Deals,” Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, shared with Yahoo Life. “These are difficult to grab, as the very best ones sell out in an instant, so having an extra window of opportunity to shop is invaluable.” Speaking of which...time to get shopping!
Amazon's very best Black Friday deals:
- Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV$250$470Save $220
- Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones$249$329Save $80
- Amazon
Amazon Halo View fitness tracker$35$80Save $45
Amazon's best Black Friday TV deals
Looking to upgrade your entertainment setup? The Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV comes with built-in Fire TV, which lets you connect to your go-to streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more. With the included Fire TV Alexa Voice Control, you can even go hands-free and control your entertainment with just the sound of your voice.
The Amazon Fire 4-Series delivers a crisp picture, vivid colors and top-notch audio, along with a built-in microphone on its remote that lets you say things like, “Alexa, play something on Netflix,” so you can discover a new film or show selected just for you. You can also ask it to check the sports scores, set timers and reminders and more — even when the TV is off.
- Amazon
INSIGNIA Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV$100$180Save $80
- Amazon
Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart Fire TV$360$530Save $170
- Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV$750$1,050Save $300
Amazon's best Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds
These world-class headphones turn out the impeccable audio you'd expect from Bose. They truly bring the perfect balance of quiet, comfort and sound. Fun fact: Bose brought us the first-ever noise-cancelling cans, so you know these state-of-the-art numbers are going to rule when it comes to cutting through the chaos around you. Special technology means bass stays consistent when the sound is turned down and the music remains clear when it's turned up. Grab these while you can; at this price, they're a good bet to sell out.
- Amazon
Beats Studio Buds$90$150Save $60
- Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones$150$350Save $200
Amazon's best Black Friday deals that are $25 and under
In case you haven’t met this modern wonder, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter enables you to make just about any type of water drinkable. The straw contains a microfiltration membrane that removes 99.999999 percent of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999 percent of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium). The filter also removes the smallest microplastics found in the environment and reduces turbidity down to 0.2 microns.
You use this like any other straw. Simply remove the cap, place one end into water you come across in nature, and suck. Said this globetrotter: “I've used these both in Iraq and Afghanistan. Works as advertised. Extremely reliable and genuinely safe-to-use filtration system.”
- Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K$25$50Save $25
- Amazon
Echo Auto (1st Gen)$15$50Save $35
- Amazon
Cleaning Gel for Car$7$12Save $5
- Amazon
Hotor Car Trash Can$10$25Save $15
Amazon's best Black Friday deals that are 50% off or more
At less than five inches wide, this Keurig coffeemaker is the perfect size for any space or occasion. Just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favorite pod, press the big "K" brew button on top and enjoy fresh, delicious java in minutes!
- Amazon
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote$20$40Save $20
Amazon's best Black Friday vacuum deals
Run, don't walk — Amazon's No. 1 bestselling robovac is on mega sale for Black Friday! The Roomba 694 learns your homemaking habits and then offers up custom cleaning schedules — taking on daily dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. It has an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners and along baseboards. Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility let you start a cleaning session with just your voice, or you can simply use the iRobot Home App. It'll even detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly!
- Amazon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$14$40Save $26
- Amazon
Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum$200$300Save $100
- Amazon
Bissell SpinWave Robot Pet 2-in-1 Wet Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum$230$400Save $170
Amazon's best Black Friday kitchen deals
It's dang near unheard of to see top-rated cutlery brand Henckels at a serious markdown, so be sure to snap up this deal before it's gone. Shoppers say this 20-piece set of solid, sharp knives is high-quality, sturdy and a pleasure to use. “This set EXCEEDED my expectations. The knives are rock-solid and the quality is amazing,” wrote one happy home cook.
- Amazon
M Kitchen Silicone Spatula Set$10$20Save $10
- Amazon
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker$100$170Save $70
- Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine$150$220Save $70
Amazon's best Black Friday bedding and home deals
Got sore tootsies? We have the solution. Offering rolling massage and compression, this therapeutic massage machine can be adjusted to the perfect angle — it can even lie flat. And the heat option is just icing on the cake. No wonder it's garnered 9,000-plus five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers! "I am over-the-top thrilled by this new foot massager," said one very happy customer. "This is a heated, vibrating, deep-kneading shiatsu type of foot massager and has these air bags that squeeze in and out at various pressures, which is awesome for circulation issues. I was in heaven." This deal is a Yahoo exclusive — select the on-page coupon and input code 10YAHOOCM at checkout for an additional discount!
- Amazon
CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set$24$40Save $16
- Amazon
COZSINOOR Bed Pillows$26$90Save $64
- Amazon
Zinus 12 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress$300$369Save $69
- Amazon
ZINUS 4 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper$76$109Save $33
Amazon's best Black Friday deals on seasonal items
This lifelike Tannenbaum arrives with a stand and is easy to put together. Just fluff and voila, you have a tree little birds and squirrels would mistake for the real thing. This one stands at 7.5 feet tall, but it's available in alternate sizes (see below). "Usually being a person who buys cut live trees (as most fake trees don't have the same realistic appeal), I spent a lot of time searching around for a good-looking tree," shared an Amazon reviewer. "Once the tree came, I was highly impressed with the overall look and appeal...[and it] won over the hearts of my family and extended family too!"
- Amazon
Yankee Candle Holiday Bayberry Scented Candle$18$28Save $10
- Amazon
National Tree Company Artificial 6-ft. Christmas Tree$73$85Save $12
- Amazon
National Tree Company 4.5-ft. Dunhill Fir Tree With Multicolor Lights$116$210Save $94
- Amazon
National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Garland$38$87Save $49
Amazon's best Black Friday beauty deals
Philips One by Sonicare is an ultra-portable electric toothbrush that keeps your smile bright. Always be ready to touch up your teeth no matter where the day takes you, thanks to a sleek travel case that lets you bring it on the go. Just click your brush in the case and pop it into your purse, luggage, backpack...well, you get the idea! A two-minute SmarTimer and QuadPacer makes sure you get the most complete clean possible, and it lasts around 30 days on a single USB charge, so you'll basically always be good to go. Bonus: It's an Oprah fave — it made this year's list of her favorite things.
- Amazon
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen$17$25Save $8
- Amazon
Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush$30$50Save $20
- Amazon
Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser$80$100Save $20
- Amazon
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water$12$17Save $5
- Amazon
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum$25$36Save $11
Amazon's best Black Friday fashion deals
These beloved clogs are the epitome of comfort. For starters, they're impossibly lightweight and breathable, plus they're the closest thing to walking on air. The soft rubber does more than just pamper your feet — it also provides stability and acts as a shock absorber. Oh, and they're unisex, so they're likely to engender compliments no matter who you give them to.
- Amazon
Dearfoams Women's Shearling Indoor/Outdoor Slipper$38$75Save $38
- Amazon
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe$90$190Save $100
- Amazon
Skechers Summit Sneaker$35$49Save $14
- Amazon
Columbia Women's Benton Springs 1/2 Snap Pullover$43$65Save $22
Amazon's best Black Friday tablet and tech deals
Amazon’s Halo View fitness trackers — massively on sale for Black Friday — essentially take on the role of doctor, nurse, personal trainer, chef, life coach and spiritual guru, monitoring everything from your heart rate to your weight fluctuations to your sleep patterns. With a Halo View, you get a 360-degree, um, survey of your health, including real-time personal stats along with expert guidance for improving your well-being in every area of your life.
The handy gizmo tracks your physical activity, sleep quantity and quality, blood oxygen levels, BMI (the tracker scans your body to measure it!) and much more to record priceless data. It all appears in a health summary you can review at any time on a full-color OLED display — the real selling point — on the face of the band, which comes in lavender (shown), green or black. Personally, I'm feeling the lavender!
- Amazon
Echo Dot$25$50Save $25
- Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell$119$199Save $80
- Amazon
Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch$200$300Save $100
- Amazon
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8$150$230Save $80
- Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch$349$399Save $50
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Your Cyber Week Shopping Guide
See all of our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage. Shop the top Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Engadget’s tech experts curated the best deals on highly-rated electronics for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday auto deals.
Are we still at risk of supply chain delays?
Any supply chain issues we're seeing this year aren't at the same level as those in 2021, but that doesn't mean they're totally gone. Retailers have had a year to plan to avoid the massive delivery delays we saw last year, so shopping Black Friday should leave time for stuff to arrive before the holidays. But that's assuming no big surprises or snags.
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday is on Friday, November 25. It's the day after Thanksgiving and is historically a great time to get next-level deals on a range of must-have items.
When do Black Friday deals end?
Some deals will end at midnight on Friday, November 25th, but many will stretch through the weekend to Cyber Monday.
Does Black Friday have deals on everything?
Not everything is on sale for Black Friday, but a lot is. You'll see impressive discounts on items such as air fryers, TVs, vacuums, furniture, sneakers, clothes, electric toothbrushes, makeup and so much more. If there's an item you've been waiting to go on sale, it's most likely to be marked down during Black Friday season.
Does every store have sales?
Not every store has sales for Black Friday, but many do. That includes major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot and more.
- W
Waitresses are dishing about these comfy slip-on sneakers — just $26 for Black Friday
This holiday, opt for comfort and support, along with style. Your feet — and wallet — will thank you.
- W
Podiatrists serve up their favorite comfortable shoe deals for Black Friday — save up to 55%
From running shoes to loafers, these picks have the podiatrist seal of approval for their arch support, shock absorption and roomy toe boxes.
- W
Walmart, Target, Best Buy are closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022 — but their online sales are going strong
Dozens of stores are closed today, but their websites are exploding with deals that you can shop now.
- W
Gobble up this deal on Oprah’s favorite towels — they’re 35% off for Black Friday!
This luxurious waffle-knit upgrade turns your bathroom into a spa.
- W
Amazon's Black Friday sale includes rare deals on Yeti mugs: Save up to 45%
Amazon shoppers say this Yeti colster "works like a charm" — and it's 45% off for Black Friday.
- W
The best early Black Friday tech deals for 2022
Here are the best early Black Friday tech deals you can get, as chosen by Engadget editors.
- W
Aldi's Black Friday sale is finally here and has some serious bargains on air fryers, furniture and more
The unmissable deals to shop now.
Black Friday Sony headphones deals 2022: Prices start at $59
Now that Black Friday has officially begun, there’s one question on so many minds. Where are all the best Black Friday Sony headphones deals of 2022?! Everyone knows that you can bank on amazing Sony headphones deals every year. This year, however, Sony really outdid itself. Featured deals in this article: When we tell you … The post Black Friday Sony headphones deals 2022: Prices start at $59 appeared first on BGR.
Best Black Friday deals under $50 for 2022
Each year on Black Friday, there are certain products that are always best-sellers. And, of course, many of them are big-ticket items. But just because pricey products are very popular doesn’t mean affordable deals should go unnoticed. That’s why we’re rounding up all the best Black Friday deals under $50. Featured deals in this article: … The post Best Black Friday deals under $50 for 2022 appeared first on BGR.
- W
Spanx Black Friday sale includes literally everything, like this bra Jennifer Garner adores
And the discounts start right now!