Amazon's Black Friday deals launched on Thanksgiving: 50+ to shop before they're gone

Surprise! Amazon's official Black Friday sale starts today, with new deals dropping on both Thursday and Friday — did someone say Beats headphones for nearly 60% off? — so keep checking back here for the latest. What should you be on the lookout for? Our experts say big-ticket items such as TVs and laptops will be the bread and butter of Black Friday 2022. Prime members will be specially poised to dig in: “Prime members have the advantage as their membership can provide early access to select Lightning Deals,” Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, shared with Yahoo Life. “These are difficult to grab, as the very best ones sell out in an instant, so having an extra window of opportunity to shop is invaluable.” Speaking of which...time to get shopping!

Amazon's very best Black Friday deals:

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $250 $470 Save $220 Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $249 $329 Save $80 Amazon

Shark ION AV753 Robot Vacuum $150 $230 Save $80 Amazon

Amazon Halo View fitness tracker $35 $80 Save $45 Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips $20 $35 Save $15 Amazon

Amazon's best Black Friday TV deals

Isn't it time you smartened up? Your home theater setup, that is. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking to upgrade your entertainment setup? The Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV comes with built-in Fire TV, which lets you connect to your go-to streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more. With the included Fire TV Alexa Voice Control, you can even go hands-free and control your entertainment with just the sound of your voice.

The Amazon Fire 4-Series delivers a crisp picture, vivid colors and top-notch audio, along with a built-in microphone on its remote that lets you say things like, “Alexa, play something on Netflix,” so you can discover a new film or show selected just for you. You can also ask it to check the sports scores, set timers and reminders and more — even when the TV is off.

$250 $470 at Amazon

INSIGNIA Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV $100 $180 Save $80 Amazon

Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K Smart Fire TV $360 $530 Save $170 Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV $750 $1,050 Save $300 Amazon

Amazon's best Black Friday deals on headphones and earbuds

Discriminating audiophiles agree: Bose is boss...and these are all you need for the perfect audio experience. (Photo: Amazon)

These world-class headphones turn out the impeccable audio you'd expect from Bose. They truly bring the perfect balance of quiet, comfort and sound. Fun fact: Bose brought us the first-ever noise-cancelling cans, so you know these state-of-the-art numbers are going to rule when it comes to cutting through the chaos around you. Special technology means bass stays consistent when the sound is turned down and the music remains clear when it's turned up. Grab these while you can; at this price, they're a good bet to sell out.

$249 $329 at Amazon

JBL Vibe 100 TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones $25 $50 Save $25 Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $90 $150 Save $60 Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $150 $350 Save $200 Amazon

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones $68 $150 Save $82 Amazon

Amazon's best Black Friday deals that are $25 and under

Water you waiting for, a visit from the listeria fairy? (Photo: Amazon)

In case you haven’t met this modern wonder, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter enables you to make just about any type of water drinkable. The straw contains a microfiltration membrane that removes 99.999999 percent of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella), and 99.999 percent of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium). The filter also removes the smallest microplastics found in the environment and reduces turbidity down to 0.2 microns.

You use this like any other straw. Simply remove the cap, place one end into water you come across in nature, and suck. Said this globetrotter: “I've used these both in Iraq and Afghanistan. Works as advertised. Extremely reliable and genuinely safe-to-use filtration system.”

$12.74 $50 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K $25 $50 Save $25 Amazon

Echo Auto (1st Gen) $15 $50 Save $35 Amazon

Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $12 Save $5 Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $25 Save $15 Amazon

Amazon's best Black Friday deals that are 50% off or more

You can also get one of these in Black, Dusty Rose, Studio Gray, Oasis and Poppy Red, but you're still gonna save a lot of green. (Photo: Amazon)

At less than five inches wide, this Keurig coffeemaker is the perfect size for any space or occasion. Just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favorite pod, press the big "K" brew button on top and enjoy fresh, delicious java in minutes!

$50 $100 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $20 $40 Save $20 Amazon

JBL Vibe 100 TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones $25 $50 Save $25 Amazon

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $8 $25 Save $17 Amazon

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones $68 $150 Save $82 Amazon

Amazon's best Black Friday vacuum deals

Your perfect personal (cleaning) assistant. (Photo: Amazon)

Run, don't walk — Amazon's No. 1 bestselling robovac is on mega sale for Black Friday! The Roomba 694 learns your homemaking habits and then offers up custom cleaning schedules — taking on daily dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. It has an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners and along baseboards. Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility let you start a cleaning session with just your voice, or you can simply use the iRobot Home App. It'll even detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly!

$179 $274 at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $14 $40 Save $26 Amazon

Shark ION AV753 Robot Vacuum $150 $230 Save $80 Amazon

Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum $200 $300 Save $100 Amazon

Bissell SpinWave Robot Pet 2-in-1 Wet Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum $230 $400 Save $170 Amazon

Amazon's best Black Friday kitchen deals

There's nothing hinky about this deal on Henckels; they really are $70 off. (Photo: Amazon)

It's dang near unheard of to see top-rated cutlery brand Henckels at a serious markdown, so be sure to snap up this deal before it's gone. Shoppers say this 20-piece set of solid, sharp knives is high-quality, sturdy and a pleasure to use. “This set EXCEEDED my expectations. The knives are rock-solid and the quality is amazing,” wrote one happy home cook.

$160 $230 at Amazon

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $8 $25 Save $17 Amazon

M Kitchen Silicone Spatula Set $10 $20 Save $10 Amazon

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker $100 $170 Save $70 Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine $150 $220 Save $70 Amazon

Amazon's best Black Friday bedding and home deals

Holy cow, this thing massages calves too...and that's no bum steer! (Photo: Amazon)

Got sore tootsies? We have the solution. Offering rolling massage and compression, this therapeutic massage machine can be adjusted to the perfect angle — it can even lie flat. And the heat option is just icing on the cake. No wonder it's garnered 9,000-plus five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers! "I am over-the-top thrilled by this new foot massager," said one very happy customer. "This is a heated, vibrating, deep-kneading shiatsu type of foot massager and has these air bags that squeeze in and out at various pressures, which is awesome for circulation issues. I was in heaven." This deal is a Yahoo exclusive — select the on-page coupon and input code 10YAHOOCM at checkout for an additional discount!

$279 $290 at Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set $24 $40 Save $16 Amazon

COZSINOOR Bed Pillows $26 $90 Save $64 Amazon

Zinus 12 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress $300 $369 Save $69 Amazon

ZINUS 4 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper $76 $109 Save $33 Amazon

Amazon's best Black Friday deals on seasonal items

Light up the holidays and save a bundle! (Photo: Amazon)

This lifelike Tannenbaum arrives with a stand and is easy to put together. Just fluff and voila, you have a tree little birds and squirrels would mistake for the real thing. This one stands at 7.5 feet tall, but it's available in alternate sizes (see below). "Usually being a person who buys cut live trees (as most fake trees don't have the same realistic appeal), I spent a lot of time searching around for a good-looking tree," shared an Amazon reviewer. "Once the tree came, I was highly impressed with the overall look and appeal...[and it] won over the hearts of my family and extended family too!"

$294 $660 at Amazon

Yankee Candle Holiday Bayberry Scented Candle $18 $28 Save $10 Amazon

National Tree Company Artificial 6-ft. Christmas Tree $73 $85 Save $12 Amazon

National Tree Company 4.5-ft. Dunhill Fir Tree With Multicolor Lights $116 $210 Save $94 Amazon

National Tree Company Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Garland $38 $87 Save $49 Amazon

Amazon's best Black Friday beauty deals

Brush-a, brush-a, brush the bacteria away with this sleek little (massively discounted) number from Sonicare! (Photo: Amazon)

Philips One by Sonicare is an ultra-portable electric toothbrush that keeps your smile bright. Always be ready to touch up your teeth no matter where the day takes you, thanks to a sleek travel case that lets you bring it on the go. Just click your brush in the case and pop it into your purse, luggage, backpack...well, you get the idea! A two-minute SmarTimer and QuadPacer makes sure you get the most complete clean possible, and it lasts around 30 days on a single USB charge, so you'll basically always be good to go. Bonus: It's an Oprah fave — it made this year's list of her favorite things.

$26 $40 at Amazon

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen $17 $25 Save $8 Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips $20 $35 Save $15 Amazon

Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush $30 $50 Save $20 Amazon

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser $80 $100 Save $20 Amazon

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water $12 $17 Save $5 Amazon

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum $25 $36 Save $11 Amazon

Amazon's best Black Friday fashion deals

Once you slip them on, you'll never want to take 'em off. (Photo: Amazon)

These beloved clogs are the epitome of comfort. For starters, they're impossibly lightweight and breathable, plus they're the closest thing to walking on air. The soft rubber does more than just pamper your feet — it also provides stability and acts as a shock absorber. Oh, and they're unisex, so they're likely to engender compliments no matter who you give them to.

$22 $50 at Amazon

Dearfoams Women's Shearling Indoor/Outdoor Slipper $38 $75 Save $38 Amazon

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe $90 $190 Save $100 Amazon

Skechers Summit Sneaker $35 $49 Save $14 Amazon

Columbia Women's Benton Springs 1/2 Snap Pullover $43 $65 Save $22 Amazon

Amazon's best Black Friday tablet and tech deals

It may not necessarily make you live your best life (for that you'll have to talk to Oprah), but it'll certainly nudge you toward a ton of healthy habits. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon’s Halo View fitness trackers — massively on sale for Black Friday — essentially take on the role of doctor, nurse, personal trainer, chef, life coach and spiritual guru, monitoring everything from your heart rate to your weight fluctuations to your sleep patterns. With a Halo View, you get a 360-degree, um, survey of your health, including real-time personal stats along with expert guidance for improving your well-being in every area of your life.

The handy gizmo tracks your physical activity, sleep quantity and quality, blood oxygen levels, BMI (the tracker scans your body to measure it!) and much more to record priceless data. It all appears in a health summary you can review at any time on a full-color OLED display — the real selling point — on the face of the band, which comes in lavender (shown), green or black. Personally, I'm feeling the lavender!

$35 $80 at Amazon

Echo Dot $25 $50 Save $25 Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell $119 $199 Save $80 Amazon

Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch $200 $300 Save $100 Amazon

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 $150 $230 Save $80 Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch $349 $399 Save $50 Amazon

Are we still at risk of supply chain delays?

Any supply chain issues we're seeing this year aren't at the same level as those in 2021, but that doesn't mean they're totally gone. Retailers have had a year to plan to avoid the massive delivery delays we saw last year, so shopping Black Friday should leave time for stuff to arrive before the holidays. But that's assuming no big surprises or snags.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday is on Friday, November 25. It's the day after Thanksgiving and is historically a great time to get next-level deals on a range of must-have items.

When do Black Friday deals end?

Some deals will end at midnight on Friday, November 25th, but many will stretch through the weekend to Cyber Monday.

Does Black Friday have deals on everything?

Not everything is on sale for Black Friday, but a lot is. You'll see impressive discounts on items such as air fryers, TVs, vacuums, furniture, sneakers, clothes, electric toothbrushes, makeup and so much more. If there's an item you've been waiting to go on sale, it's most likely to be marked down during Black Friday season.

Does every store have sales?

Not every store has sales for Black Friday, but many do. That includes major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot and more.