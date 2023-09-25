'Hides troublesome tummy': The flattering sweater nearly 4,000 shoppers love is down to $32

What is it?

Fall has just arrived and we are eager for the sweater weather it promises — mostly because we can't wait to snuggle up in the super-soft Zesica Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Sweater that offers all the soothing properties of a baby blanket while looking lovely.

Why is it a good deal?

The Zesica Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Sweater is everything you want it to be, according to Amazon reviewers — and it's majorly marked down right now with styles down as low as $32 when you apply the on-page coupon (was $52). That's over 40% off! We haven't seen the price this low since March.

Why do I need this?

With its batwing sleeves and a rolled collar, this cozy pick has the kinds of details that make it something special, while also maintaining a high probability of becoming MVP of your winter wardrobe. Pair this casual yet elegant sweater with jeans or cords for a casual look, or a skirt and tights for work. It's a three-season basic you'll come to depend on, and so much more. You'll love the fit, the feel and the flattering flow of this stunning season-straddling sweater. Choose from 34 solid or stripe color schemes. The range of options means there's something to flatter every complexion and hair color.

Stand out from the crowd while sipping your favorite brew! (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

"Really great quality sweater," said one five-star fan. "Thick yarn, soft and beautiful. I loved it so much I bought two more in different colors. Hides troublesome tummy areas while still being flattering."

"Great fall sweater!" gushed a rave reviewer. "I love the weight and texture of this sweater. Perfect for fall in Florida! The color is a very soft apricot (light peach??) which makes it very neutral to wear with any color pant/jeans. The mock turtleneck is so flattering. The weave of the sweater is very fashionable. Tuck in one side or leave out: It’s all good."

"It’s been quite some time since I’ve owned a turtleneck, and I was a bit nervous about how I would feel this time around," shared another happy shopper. "I love it! This sweater is very flattering and soft. Would go perfect with a pair of jeans and your favorite boots or you could dress it up!"

"Very cozy sweater," a five-star fan shared. "It’s still big enough that the shoulders are baggy and I can drape it over my pants when it’s tucked in. I do think it’s more flattering for your shape when it’s tucked in/asymmetrical but that’s the only negative."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum $15 $22 Save $7 See at Amazon

Raemao Massage Gun $40 $100 Save $60 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $22 $27 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask $22 $30 Save $8 See at Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $14 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Crest Whitening Emulsions Gel Pen Kit $22 $50 Save $28 See at Amazon

Laura Geller Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer $23 $36 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $16 $25 Save $9 See at Amazon

Poppyo Blackhead Remover $20 $46 Save $26 See at Amazon

Heeta Scalp Massager $7 $9 Save $2 See at Amazon

Pritech Electric Callus Remover $19 $30 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Pura D'or 20% Vitamin C Serum $15 $17 Save $2 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $10 $15 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

FeelinGirl Seamless Bodysuit Shapewear $28 $70 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Playtex Wireless Bra $13 $39 Save $26 See at Amazon

Wirarpa High-Waist Briefs, 5-Pack $24 $40 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Vive Long-Handled Shoe Horn $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Akk Memory Foam Walking Shoes $40 $70 Save $30 See at Amazon

Fuinloth Quilted Vest $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Lviefent Plaid Flannel Shacket $26 $68 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Travelambo Leather Wallet $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $11 $16 Save $5 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Bra $28 $48 Save $20 See at Amazon

Efan Oversized Hoodie $26 $53 Save $27 See at Amazon

Feethit Sneakers $36 $46 Save $10 See at Amazon

Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear $17 $40 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants $23 $30 Save $7 See at Amazon

Adidas Cushioned Quarter Socks (6-Pair) $20 $22 Save $2 See at Amazon