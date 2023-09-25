'Hides troublesome tummy': The flattering sweater nearly 4,000 shoppers love is down to $32
What is it?
Fall has just arrived and we are eager for the sweater weather it promises — mostly because we can't wait to snuggle up in the super-soft Zesica Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Sweater that offers all the soothing properties of a baby blanket while looking lovely.
Shoppers are raving about this comfy sweater for its easy fit — the arms are loose, not snug — and flattering cut. It's just $32 in this pale shade. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount.
Why is it a good deal?
The Zesica Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Sweater is everything you want it to be, according to Amazon reviewers — and it's majorly marked down right now with styles down as low as $32 when you apply the on-page coupon (was $52). That's over 40% off! We haven't seen the price this low since March.
Why do I need this?
With its batwing sleeves and a rolled collar, this cozy pick has the kinds of details that make it something special, while also maintaining a high probability of becoming MVP of your winter wardrobe. Pair this casual yet elegant sweater with jeans or cords for a casual look, or a skirt and tights for work. It's a three-season basic you'll come to depend on, and so much more. You'll love the fit, the feel and the flattering flow of this stunning season-straddling sweater. Choose from 34 solid or stripe color schemes. The range of options means there's something to flatter every complexion and hair color.
What reviewers say
"Really great quality sweater," said one five-star fan. "Thick yarn, soft and beautiful. I loved it so much I bought two more in different colors. Hides troublesome tummy areas while still being flattering."
"Great fall sweater!" gushed a rave reviewer. "I love the weight and texture of this sweater. Perfect for fall in Florida! The color is a very soft apricot (light peach??) which makes it very neutral to wear with any color pant/jeans. The mock turtleneck is so flattering. The weave of the sweater is very fashionable. Tuck in one side or leave out: It’s all good."
"It’s been quite some time since I’ve owned a turtleneck, and I was a bit nervous about how I would feel this time around," shared another happy shopper. "I love it! This sweater is very flattering and soft. Would go perfect with a pair of jeans and your favorite boots or you could dress it up!"
"Very cozy sweater," a five-star fan shared. "It’s still big enough that the shoulders are baggy and I can drape it over my pants when it’s tucked in. I do think it’s more flattering for your shape when it’s tucked in/asymmetrical but that’s the only negative."
Brighten things up with this fresh mint fave! Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:
Beauty and wellness
CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum$15$22Save $7
Raemao Massage Gun$40$100Save $60
Aerlang Massage Gun$22$27Save $5 with coupon
Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask$22$30Save $8
CeraVe Eye Repair Cream$14$20Save $6
Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set$30$40Save $10
Crest Whitening Emulsions Gel Pen Kit$22$50Save $28
Laura Geller Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer$23$36Save $13 with coupon
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$30$60Save $30
Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence$16$25Save $9
Poppyo Blackhead Remover$20$46Save $26
Heeta Scalp Massager$7$9Save $2
Pritech Electric Callus Remover$19$30Save $11 with coupon
Pura D'or 20% Vitamin C Serum$15$17Save $2
Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion$10$15Save $5 with coupon
Style
FeelinGirl Seamless Bodysuit Shapewear$28$70Save $42 with coupon
Playtex Wireless Bra$13$39Save $26
Wirarpa High-Waist Briefs, 5-Pack$24$40Save $16 with coupon
Vive Long-Handled Shoe Horn$10$15Save $5
Akk Memory Foam Walking Shoes$40$70Save $30
Fuinloth Quilted Vest$30$40Save $10
Lviefent Plaid Flannel Shacket$26$68Save $42 with coupon
Travelambo Leather Wallet$10$13Save $3
Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts$11$16Save $5
Shapermint Wireless Bra$28$48Save $20
Efan Oversized Hoodie$26$53Save $27
Feethit Sneakers$36$46Save $10
Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear$17$40Save $23 with coupon
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants$23$30Save $7
Adidas Cushioned Quarter Socks (6-Pair)$20$22Save $2