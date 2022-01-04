'Winter survival essential': These sherpa-lined cuties are Amazon's No. 1 sweatpants — and they're on sale
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
It's cold! But you don't have to be. Check out these awesome, uber-warm Yeokou Women's Warm Sherpa Pants we found on sale on Amazon starting at just $27 (was $32).
The Amazon No. 1 bestsellers are so warm, in fact, that shoppers in the mountaintops are singing their praises as a "winter survival essential." Fans also say the sherpa-lined bottoms are the "softest soft" and "cute with ankles rolled up."
Yeokou sherpa pants come in 17 great colors and styles, sizes X-Small to XX-Large, and most are on sale. For a tighter squeeze, choose the "skinny" version available in gray and black. Or peruse an array of colors with the sweatpant style (it has pockets!). Whatever your faves are, nab them while they're marked down and still in stock!
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).
Yeokou Women's Warm Sherpa Pants are equally great for running around on a snowy day and for cozying up on the couch! Read on for more reasons that over 10,400 five-star fans love these ready-for-anything pants.
The warmth you crave
Whether you choose the slim-fit or the sweatpant version, you'll appreciate the warmth right away.
One grateful reviewer declared these pants a "winter survival essential." They wrote: "I got these pants to help me survive a mountain camping trip in some cold weather, and I am so glad I did. They are so warm and so comfy."
"If you are cold, this is what you want," promised another five-star shopper."My house is very cold in the winter, and I am very cold in the winter...Just imagine curling up on the sofa with hot chocolate and a friendly cat during polar vortex in your fleece-lined pants. Nice and cozy!"
Beyond soft
If softness is a must for you, apparently so are these pants. Reviewers can't stop gushing about the feel.
One five-star fan raved: "I live in the mountains and need all the extra warmth I can get. These are PERFECT!...The material is SO soft and nice and thick - like how sweatpants used to be made. I'm also very impressed with the sherpa. It's really nice quality. It's more like fur rather than that cheap stuff they use on blankets & animal beds, you know the one. They are 100% cotton (which is somehow impossible to find) and the sherpa is 100% polyester.
"Softest soft," agreed another. "...The stitching is great quality. The lining is so comfortable and soft."
Pretty darn adorable too!
Whether you like a cool, baggy vibe or a sleek, skinny leg, there's sure to be a look in this mix that's great for you.
"Where have these been my whole life?!" pondered one huge fan. "...Cute with ankles rolled up...Soft, warm and COMFORTABLE! Already ordering more!!"
Another shopper added, "They are cut in a flattering way [even with side pockets] so that they look tailored on — they are trim and the warm lining lies flat inside the fabric so they don't look all 'large teddy bear' baggy."
Everything...and then some
Still on the fence? Just check out this revitalized mama's review: "These. pants. are. everything. I'm a working mom of three homeschooling during a global pandemic. I'm weary, y'all. But you know what is giving me life? These sweatpants...Yesterday, I was hangry and tired at 5 pm and contemplating what to make for dinner for my band of rabble rousers, and I audibly groaned in pleasure when I put these pants on. These pants say, 'You tired, sugar? I gotchu. Enjoy some fleecy TLC.' If these pants were a food, they would be lasagna and a glass of wine...If they were an animal, they'd be a perfectly trained five-year-old Golden Retriever who adores you and just wants to lay his head on your feet while you sit on the couch. If these pants were a musician, they'd be Barry White. Sisters, order these pants today..."
We're sold!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
