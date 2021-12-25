Amazon just launched its massive Christmas weekend sale — here are the best deals, starting at just $9

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Yule be surprised at the panoply of bargains to be had this holiday weekend. (Photo: Amazon)

Happy holidays, one and all! It's time to hit Christmas weekend with a smile, and what better way than with scoring big on some great sales? Luckily for everyone, Amazon has some incredible deals, launching NOW, on some of our favorite brands and products, and we're here to share them with you. From the perfect smart TV to soft 'n cozy pillows, you can get everything you need to enjoy snuggling in at home in style.

And, of course, you'll get free shipping on all your purchases if you have Amazon Prime. Not yet a member? We can fix that — just sign up for a free 30-day trial here. (By the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Now, grab a cup of eggnog and get shopping!

TVs

Your set's resolution is just 1, 2, or 3K? What are you, a Kaveman? Time to up your TV game. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking for all your favorite entertainment at your fingertips with 4K resolution to match? Grab the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series Smart 4K Fire TV, on sale now for $300 (was $350).

This Insignia's 50-inch screen is big and beautiful, providing four times the resolution that's of full HD. It's also got Fire TV built in, so you can access thousands of shows, movies and games all via one easy-to-navigate interface. Not easy enough? You can even control it with your voice — just ask Alexa to launch apps, search for titles, play music and more.

One enamored five-star reviewer wrote: "The price cannot be beat. The picture is phenomenal. And the ease of the built-in Fire is the cherry on top."

$300 $350 at Amazon

Check out more great TV deals below:

Headphones, earbuds and audio gear

Story continues

Be an audiophile, or just look like one, with these killer cans at an unbeatable price. (Photo: Amazon)

Bliss out with your favorite music, podcasts and more on the go, thanks to the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, now only $130 (was $200). Whether you're tidying the house or basking in "you" time, the Solo3 is the perfect everyday headphone. Take phone calls (on both iOS and Android devices), control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls while enjoying the peerles sound quality you expect from Beats.

The Beats Solo3 has over 26,000 five-star reviews, with one very satisfied customer remarking: "These headphones are amazing! The sound is great and clear; they get so loud — noise canceling when music is playing, basically noise canceling even when music isn’t playing....The battery life also lasts soooo long. They are great headphones. I definitely recommend!"

$130 $200 at Amazon

Check out more headphone, earbud and audio gear deals below:

Smartphones, smartwatches and tablets

Got a hearth-less home? Here's one way to watch chestnuts roasting on an open Fire. (Photo: Amazon)

So you've finished off and thrown away that holiday gift list — how about getting yourself an electronic yuletide treat? This weekend, the mega-popular Fire HD 10 32GB Tablet is on sale for a sweet $100, down from $150.

The 10.1-inch HD display is perfect for accessing all of the Fire's features, like just about any of your favorite apps and e-books. Not to mention web browsing, streaming video, answering email and so, so much more. And with up to 12 hours of battery life, it'll offer virtually endless entertainment wherever you go, however long you're there.

"This is my third Fire tablet. I love the updates to the 2021 model. I borrowed a friend’s iPad Pro…and really, I don’t see much difference," observed one discerning reviewer.

$100 $150 at Amazon

Check out more smartphone, smartwatch and tablet deals below:

Gaming

Feel like Captain Kirk doing battle from the bridge...even as you sit munching nachos in your underwear. (Photo: Amazon)

When it comes to gaming, it's not all about the action; great sound quality is integral to a truly vivid experience. It keeps players immersed, satisfied and comfortable. That's why a gaming headset is so important, and for $32 (down from $50), this Pacrate Gaming Headset is not only a great deal, but an indispensable accessory for the die-hard gamer in your life.

One customer wrote in their review that "this headset is the most comfortable I’ve ever had. I work 10 to 12 hours a day, and it’s hard finding comfortable headsets to last that long. My ears usually ache by the end of the day but not with these, I can’t even tell I’ve had them on."

$32 $50 at Amazon

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart home

Isn't it time you let a sleek, stylish orb take over your home's electronic operations? (Photo: Amazon)

Take charge of your home with the Echo 4th Gen, on sale this weekend for a stellar 40 percent off! The Echo combines premium sound, a built-in Zigbee smart-home hub and a temperature sensor to keep things chill and/or cozy. Powerful speakers deliver clear highs, dynamic mids and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that adapts to any room. Alexa's on board, too — just ask her to play music, answer questions, make calls and tell you the news, sports scores, weather and more.

"After a simple setup, I cannot stop using it. This is the most climate-friendly, impressive speaker system I have ever had," wrote one five-star reviewer.

$60 $100 at Amazon

Check out more smart-home deals below:

Vacuums

Its profile is ultra slim; its performance is phat as all get-out. (Photo: Amazon)

Time to clean up on savings and in your home with the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, on sale this weekend for only $155 (was $230).

The 11S is the classic Eufy by Anker robovac, e-engineered to marry an ultra-slim profile with sucking power that punches well above its weight. You'll love its quiet operation, too, even when it automatically increases suction power (within 1.5 seconds!) when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean. A single charge wil lhave it vacuuming for up to 100 minutes on hardwood floors with consistent, brawny suction at a volume no louder than a microwave!

One happy home cleaner wrote, "I would buy this 10 times in the future if I needed to...My only regret is not getting this so much sooner."

$155 $230 at Amazon

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Kitchen

All your delicious faves in, well, an instant. (Photo: Amazon)

Done (not) vacuuming? How 'bout some dinner? Amazon's No. 1 bestseller pressure cooker, the Instant Pot Ultra 80 Ultra 8 Qt 10-in-1, is on sale now for 25 percent off...so maybe it's time you upgraded your setup!

The Instant Pot Ultra is the next generation in kitchen appliances, ready to take on slow cooking, rice and porridge cooking, yogurt making, cake making, egg cooking, sauté/searing, steaming, warming, and sterilizing. Basically, you can just just about anything with this smart little unit.

"Overall I think the IP Ultra 80 is great for beginners and experienced electric pressure cooker users. So far it has been a pleasure to use, and I plan to get a lot more use from it," said one satisfied home cook.

$120 $160 at Amazon

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Beauty

When we tell you not to brush off this deal and blow your money on an inferior product elsewhere, that's not just a lot of hot air. (Photo: Amazon)

Declutter your bathroom counter once and for all with the mega-popular Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, on sale for $35 (was $60). This brush, Amazon's No. 1 bestselling beauty and personal-care product, has multiple functions that eliminate the need for a ton of tools to do your hair every day. Not only does it dry your hair, it also styles and adds volume as you use it. The nondetachable oval brush is ideal for smoothing your locks, preventing frizz and picking up follicles at the root, and it has round edges to create a voluminous, curled-ends look. Its multiple heat settings allow for limitless drying and styling options.

"This thing took me 8 minutes. I naturally assumed, upon finishing, that I had entered some sort of Amazon-created beauty time warp," noted one beauty maven. "If you struggle with an overabundance of hair like I do, seriously consider giving this amazing contraption a try."

$35 $60 at Amazon

Check out more beauty deals below:

Style

Get ready to be the belle of the ball! Or even just your favorite bar. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're seeking out the perfect accessory to add a little sparkle to your New Year's 'fit, make sure you grab the Kate Spade New York Small Square Stud Earrings, yours for just $23 (was $38). These earrings will lend your look a touch of bling with crystal square studs, specially-faceted for extra shine in a delicious mosaic of colors.

One stylish shopper wrote "Love these earrings! I can literally wear them with anything...Not only can you wear them to the neighborhood bar to watch a football game, but you can wear them with a little black dress for cocktails." Sounds like accessory perfection!

$23 $38 at Amazon

Check out more style deals below:

Bedding and Home

In this case, "bend it like Beckham" means...no bending! -- even machine washing won't disturb their shape. (Photo: Amazon)

Been too long since visions of sugar plums danced in your head? Maybe it's time for some new pillows. Made from 100 percent cotton and gel-filled fiber, Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are incredibly soft to the touch but firm enough to provide that all-important support...and they're an incredible 40 percent off with an on-page coupon, making them just $30 for two queen-sized pillows, or $41 for two kings! Beckham pillows are made with a combo of cooling gel and breathable cotton, which is great for regulating your temperature. They also feature no-shift construction for all you restless sleepers out there, so you don't have to worry about bunching or distorting them out of shape. That means you can just toss them in the wash to freshen them up — they'll come out clean and still holding their shape.

"These pillows are just unbelievable, and for the price you can't go wrong," raved one five-star reviewer on Amazon, "Love, Love, LOVE these pillows."

$30 for 2 Queen $50 at Amazon

Check out more bedding and home deals below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.