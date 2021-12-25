Amazon just launched its massive Christmas weekend sale — here are the best deals, starting at just $9
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Happy holidays, one and all! It's time to hit Christmas weekend with a smile, and what better way than with scoring big on some great sales? Luckily for everyone, Amazon has some incredible deals, launching NOW, on some of our favorite brands and products, and we're here to share them with you. From the perfect smart TV to soft 'n cozy pillows, you can get everything you need to enjoy snuggling in at home in style.
And, of course, you'll get free shipping on all your purchases if you have Amazon Prime. Not yet a member? We can fix that — just sign up for a free 30-day trial here. (By the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Now, grab a cup of eggnog and get shopping!
TVs
Looking for all your favorite entertainment at your fingertips with 4K resolution to match? Grab the Insignia 50-inch F30 Series Smart 4K Fire TV, on sale now for $300 (was $350).
This Insignia's 50-inch screen is big and beautiful, providing four times the resolution that's of full HD. It's also got Fire TV built in, so you can access thousands of shows, movies and games all via one easy-to-navigate interface. Not easy enough? You can even control it with your voice — just ask Alexa to launch apps, search for titles, play music and more.
One enamored five-star reviewer wrote: "The price cannot be beat. The picture is phenomenal. And the ease of the built-in Fire is the cherry on top."
Check out more great TV deals below:
Toshiba 43-inch 43C350KU C350 Series 4K Smart Fire TV, $290 (was $370), amazon.com
Sony X85J 75-inch 4K Smart TV, $1,198 (was $1,800), amazon.com
LG C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,797 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $280 (was $370), amazon.com
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku LED TV, $360 (was $500), amazon.com
Headphones, earbuds and audio gear
Bliss out with your favorite music, podcasts and more on the go, thanks to the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, now only $130 (was $200). Whether you're tidying the house or basking in "you" time, the Solo3 is the perfect everyday headphone. Take phone calls (on both iOS and Android devices), control your music and activate Siri with the multifunction on-ear controls while enjoying the peerles sound quality you expect from Beats.
The Beats Solo3 has over 26,000 five-star reviews, with one very satisfied customer remarking: "These headphones are amazing! The sound is great and clear; they get so loud — noise canceling when music is playing, basically noise canceling even when music isn’t playing....The battery life also lasts soooo long. They are great headphones. I definitely recommend!"
Check out more headphone, earbud and audio gear deals below:
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Beats Studio Buds, $100 (was $150), amazon.com
JBL Tune 115TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $30 (was $70), amazon.com
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds, $50 (was $70), amazon.com
Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones, $21 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Smartphones, smartwatches and tablets
So you've finished off and thrown away that holiday gift list — how about getting yourself an electronic yuletide treat? This weekend, the mega-popular Fire HD 10 32GB Tablet is on sale for a sweet $100, down from $150.
The 10.1-inch HD display is perfect for accessing all of the Fire's features, like just about any of your favorite apps and e-books. Not to mention web browsing, streaming video, answering email and so, so much more. And with up to 12 hours of battery life, it'll offer virtually endless entertainment wherever you go, however long you're there.
"This is my third Fire tablet. I love the updates to the 2021 model. I borrowed a friend’s iPad Pro…and really, I don’t see much difference," observed one discerning reviewer.
Check out more smartphone, smartwatch and tablet deals below:
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $200 (was $300), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Factory Unlocked Android Phone, $525 (was $700), amazon.com
Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
Samsung Tab A7, $119 (was $160), amazon.com
Gaming
When it comes to gaming, it's not all about the action; great sound quality is integral to a truly vivid experience. It keeps players immersed, satisfied and comfortable. That's why a gaming headset is so important, and for $32 (down from $50), this Pacrate Gaming Headset is not only a great deal, but an indispensable accessory for the die-hard gamer in your life.
One customer wrote in their review that "this headset is the most comfortable I’ve ever had. I work 10 to 12 hours a day, and it’s hard finding comfortable headsets to last that long. My ears usually ache by the end of the day but not with these, I can’t even tell I’ve had them on."
Check out more gaming deals below:
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Launch Edition for PS5, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $95 with on-page coupon (was $150), amazon.com
Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch, $25 (was $50), amazon.com
Smart home
Take charge of your home with the Echo 4th Gen, on sale this weekend for a stellar 40 percent off! The Echo combines premium sound, a built-in Zigbee smart-home hub and a temperature sensor to keep things chill and/or cozy. Powerful speakers deliver clear highs, dynamic mids and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that adapts to any room. Alexa's on board, too — just ask her to play music, answer questions, make calls and tell you the news, sports scores, weather and more.
"After a simple setup, I cannot stop using it. This is the most climate-friendly, impressive speaker system I have ever had," wrote one five-star reviewer.
Check out more smart-home deals below:
Ring Video Doorbell Wired, $42 (was $60), amazon.com
ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control, $200 (was $250), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Facebook Portal TV, $79 (was $149), amazon.com
Vacuums
Time to clean up on savings and in your home with the Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S, on sale this weekend for only $155 (was $230).
The 11S is the classic Eufy by Anker robovac, e-engineered to marry an ultra-slim profile with sucking power that punches well above its weight. You'll love its quiet operation, too, even when it automatically increases suction power (within 1.5 seconds!) when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean. A single charge wil lhave it vacuuming for up to 100 minutes on hardwood floors with consistent, brawny suction at a volume no louder than a microwave!
One happy home cleaner wrote, "I would buy this 10 times in the future if I needed to...My only regret is not getting this so much sooner."
Check out more vacuum deals below:
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $139 (was $300), amazon.com
Dreametech H11 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $310 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com
Shark Rocket Corded Bagless Stick Vacuum, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum, $187 (was $237), amazon.com
Kitchen
Done (not) vacuuming? How 'bout some dinner? Amazon's No. 1 bestseller pressure cooker, the Instant Pot Ultra 80 Ultra 8 Qt 10-in-1, is on sale now for 25 percent off...so maybe it's time you upgraded your setup!
The Instant Pot Ultra is the next generation in kitchen appliances, ready to take on slow cooking, rice and porridge cooking, yogurt making, cake making, egg cooking, sauté/searing, steaming, warming, and sterilizing. Basically, you can just just about anything with this smart little unit.
"Overall I think the IP Ultra 80 is great for beginners and experienced electric pressure cooker users. So far it has been a pleasure to use, and I plan to get a lot more use from it," said one satisfied home cook.
Check out more kitchen deals below:
Aucma Stand Mixer, $120 with on-page coupon (was $156), amazon.com
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle, $30 (was $60), amazon.com
Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Convection Oven, $100 (was $140), amazon.com
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
Cuisinel Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet 2-Piece Set, $38 (was $60), amazon.com
Beauty
Declutter your bathroom counter once and for all with the mega-popular Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, on sale for $35 (was $60). This brush, Amazon's No. 1 bestselling beauty and personal-care product, has multiple functions that eliminate the need for a ton of tools to do your hair every day. Not only does it dry your hair, it also styles and adds volume as you use it. The nondetachable oval brush is ideal for smoothing your locks, preventing frizz and picking up follicles at the root, and it has round edges to create a voluminous, curled-ends look. Its multiple heat settings allow for limitless drying and styling options.
"This thing took me 8 minutes. I naturally assumed, upon finishing, that I had entered some sort of Amazon-created beauty time warp," noted one beauty maven. "If you struggle with an overabundance of hair like I do, seriously consider giving this amazing contraption a try."
Check out more beauty deals below:
Organic Vitamin E Oil Bundle, $20 (was $25), amazon.com
Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer, $9 with on-page coupon (was $17), amazon.com
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater, $10.50 (was $14), amazon.com
Roselyn Boutique Jade Roller Gua Sha Facial Tools Set, $14 (was $20), amazon.com
IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream, $40 (was $54), amazon.com
MonétBeauty Ice Globes for Facials, $22 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Style
If you're seeking out the perfect accessory to add a little sparkle to your New Year's 'fit, make sure you grab the Kate Spade New York Small Square Stud Earrings, yours for just $23 (was $38). These earrings will lend your look a touch of bling with crystal square studs, specially-faceted for extra shine in a delicious mosaic of colors.
One stylish shopper wrote "Love these earrings! I can literally wear them with anything...Not only can you wear them to the neighborhood bar to watch a football game, but you can wear them with a little black dress for cocktails." Sounds like accessory perfection!
Check out more style deals below:
Women's Long Plaid Blanket Chunky Oversized Winter/Fall Warm Scarf, $21 (was $30), amazon.com
isotoner Women’s Spandex Cold Weather Stretch Gloves, $20 (was $36), amazon.com
Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Lined Clog, starting at $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Betsey Johnson Woven Mixed Multi-Colored Bead Flower Heart Illusion Necklace, $34 (was $48), amazon.com
Miholl Women’s Long Sleeve Tops, starting at $23 (was $38), amazon.com
Bedding and Home
Been too long since visions of sugar plums danced in your head? Maybe it's time for some new pillows. Made from 100 percent cotton and gel-filled fiber, Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are incredibly soft to the touch but firm enough to provide that all-important support...and they're an incredible 40 percent off with an on-page coupon, making them just $30 for two queen-sized pillows, or $41 for two kings! Beckham pillows are made with a combo of cooling gel and breathable cotton, which is great for regulating your temperature. They also feature no-shift construction for all you restless sleepers out there, so you don't have to worry about bunching or distorting them out of shape. That means you can just toss them in the wash to freshen them up — they'll come out clean and still holding their shape.
"These pillows are just unbelievable, and for the price you can't go wrong," raved one five-star reviewer on Amazon, "Love, Love, LOVE these pillows."
Check out more bedding and home deals below:
Lush Decor Comforter Farmhouse Stripe 3 Piece Full/Queen Reversible Bedding Set, $59 (was $97), amazon.com
Bedsure Queen Comforter Set, $55 (was $78), amazon.com
Matbeby Bedding Quilted Fitted Queen Mattress Pad, $28 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags 12 Pack, $38 (was $45), amazon.com
Mellanni King Sheets, $38 (was $51), amazon.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Read More from Yahoo Life:
Who knew you could get a travel-ready clothes steamer for just $19 at Amazon?
Get ready for your resolutions! Amazon’s new Halo fitness trackers are one sale for up to 40 percent
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.