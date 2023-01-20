Oprah's $17 jewelry case, Ina Garten's $20 pan, and more celeb faves on sale this weekend at Amazon

From Ina Garten's Lodge pan to Oprah's beloved jewelry case, here's what the celebs have been loving this week — and what you can scoop up on sale. (Photo: Amazon)

It's time to get serious about your 2023 goals, whether you're determined to refresh the home, upgrade some of your fave electronics, or just to treat yourself here and there to something fun. And what perfect timing: Amazon just dropped a massive sale on all the most important categories, including kitchen, electronics, beauty, style, and oh-so much more — including some celebrity favorites!

We're talking Duchess Kate's favorite sneakers starting at just $35 a pop; Ina Garten's trusty skillet for only $20, and even one of Oprah's Favorite Things to help keep your jewelry safe and stored! We've compiled the best savings on the biggest brands right here, so keep on scrolling for the sweetest deals at Amazon this weekend.

Headphones and earbuds

That's right; these killer buds cost $236 dollars less than AirPods. How do you like those apples? (Photo: Amazon)

These quality Tozo earbuds have amazing audio and cost a ridiculously low $14 with an on-page coupon (compared to $250 for Apple AirPods Pro). What's made Amazon shoppers fall in love with them? It's their superior audio quality, of course, courtesy of 6mm speaker drivers that produce powerful, wide-ranging sound.

"Tozo is the best value in sound and among the very best in earbud technology at any price. I have several different Tozo earbud models, and each one performs with stunning sound. This A2 is no exception," shared an impressed Amazon shopper. "Tremendous bass with terrific highs. The touch controls work nearly flawlessly. Battery life is great. And the stem makes it easier to grab and handle."

$14 with coupon $40 at Amazon

Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector $18 $29 Save $11 See at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $131 $200 Save $69 See at Amazon

Golrex Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $32 $90 Save $58 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation) $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

$25 and under deals

See the difference with a bit of C. (Photo: Amazon)

This skin-brightening serum uses an "optimal" 20% vitamin C concentration to resurface and rejuvenate aging skin, accelerating skin renewal and new cell turnover faster than just vitamin C alone, thanks to additional retinol, jojoba oil, vitamin E, aloe vera and MSM (aka methylsulfonylmethane, a supplement believed to strenghten your skin's keratin). Over 32,000 five-star reviewers swear by it: "This vitamin C serum is the best I've ever used on my extremely sensitive skin," shared one user. "It has lightened my dark spots and given my skin a nice radiant glow while also settling down my acne-prone skin. I will be purchasing their other products soon. My skin has never looked as great as it does now."

$6 $20 at Amazon

Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Pulidiki 2022 Upgraded Cleaning Gel for Car $8 $12 Save $4 See at Amazon

Tozo A3 Wireless Earbuds $14 $50 Save $36 with coupon See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Kitchen Mat Cushioned Anti Fatigue Kitchen Rug $18 $36 Save $18 with coupon See at Amazon

TVs

4K quality for a FAR-under-$4k price. (Photo: Amazon)

The 4K UltraHD on this 50-inch Hisense TV delivers more than four times the resolution of a regular 1080p screen. The Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV, and you'll have access to all your favorite streaming movies and TV episodes, live-streaming news, TV, sports and more, thanks to the built-in Fire TV!

$379 $530 at Amazon

INSIGNIA Insignia 42-inch Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV $180 $270 Save $90 See at Amazon

Samsung 55-inch Class Curved UHD TU-8300 Series 4K Smart TV $498 $600 Save $102 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni QLED Series 4K Smart TV $550 $800 Save $250 See at Amazon

LG 70-Inch Class UQ9000 Series Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV $697 $800 Save $103 See at Amazon

50% off or more deals

There's nothing hinky about this deal on Henckels — they really are $200-plus off. (Photo: Amazon)

Shoppers say this 15-piece set of precision Henckels knives actually makes cooking easier and even safer! “These are really nice knives. I’ve been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn’t slip] out of hand, due to hand injuries. These are just what I needed, and at a great price,” wrote one kitchen warrior. That serious markdown we mentioned? How's 62% off grab you?

$129 $345 at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $25 Save $15 See at Amazon

Automet Plaid Shacket $25 $50 Save $25 See at Amazon

Tozo A2 Mini Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Earbuds $14 $40 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

Lenovo 2022 Newest Ideapad 3 Laptop $370 $959 Save $589 See at Amazon

Auto

Keep your eyes on where you're going...while you keep your eyes on where you're going. (Photo: Amazon)

It's important to keep your eyes on the road (of course), but that can be hard to do if you're following your phone's GPS. Luckily, this car phone mount is the perfect solution! It will easily hold your cell in view for quick reference without your having to look down, and it can secure phones of all sizes, thanks to adjustable feet and strong, wide clips. Mounting is also a snap — it uses a powerful three-layer viscous gel and a one-step locking mechanism to provide strong suction on any smooth surface without leaving any residue.

"After struggling without a phone mount for years, we finally sprung for one. After seeing many kinds that took up space in your cup holder or mounted on vents, we didn't want that. Our dashboard is curved, so a flat mount would not work either. Alas, we found this one, and it's perfect," raved one five-star fan. "Easy to mount, easy to slide the the phone into. With over 2,000 miles using it, we give it five stars!!"

$10 $30 at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel $7 $12 Save $5 See at Amazon

Fortem Car Trunk Organizer $20 $35 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $25 Save $15 See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $27 $40 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Don't be an Ahab -- capture this white Whall while it's just $70 off. (Photo: Amazon)

The Whall 4 in 1 has a 250W motor, suction power of up to 22kPa, and supports the free switching of three suction modes. Lightweight and powerful, it can be charged on a wall mount to save storage space and provides the free-range accessibility you're looking for to revolutionize your cleaning habits.

Amazon customers seem to be loving this uber-effective vac: “I'm almost embarrassed how much I love this vacuum and how much I talk about it.... I love to work smarter and not harder, and this is that key. So, here I am shouting this from the rooftop — if you have any doubts, put those aside and get ready for an easier life," wrote one five-star fan.

$130 with coupon $400 at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $119 $400 Save $281 with coupon See at Amazon

Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum $30 $61 Save $32 See at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $179 $274 Save $95 See at Amazon

Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner $40 $55 Save $15 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Count on the Contessa for can't miss kitchen tips. Trust us, you'll kill it with this skillet. (Photo: Getty/Amazon)

Cast iron skillets are all the rage in cooking today, but not all cast iron skillets are worthy of your kitchen. Lodge, recognized for its hefty and quality cast iron cookware, is widely considered one of the most trusted and reliable brands on the market. Its most well-known pieces are, of course, its skillets. Indeed, they're chef Ina Garten's favorite, and used in her own kitchen!

It's a ratings winner across the board, with over 51,000 five-star reviewers singing its praises. “I have owned many cast iron pans, but they were not as great as this one is,” one shopper wrote. “It will be my favorite pan forever now, and I cook everything and more in it. The best."

$20 $34 at Amazon

Henckels Premium Quality 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven $80 $133 Save $53 See at Amazon

Henckels Forged Accent 20-piece Self Sharpening Knife Block Set $299 $400 Save $101 See at Amazon

Fitness

See? She loves it! (Photo: Getty/Amazon)

Kettlebell workouts have grown in popularity over the past few years. No shocker about that; they're so easy to use, super effective for increasing strength, and perfect for home workouts! However, not all kettlebells are created equal. The best are adjustable, and therefore incredibly versatile. Top of the list? The Bowflex SelectTech 840. It's a single device that can have you lifting anywhere from 8 to 40 pounds, and the age-defying actress Gabrielle Union swears by hers to keep her fit and toned. And if it works for her...well, we trust it!

How does it work? While the kettlebell is sitting in the base, just turn the dial to the desired weight, and you're ready to lift. Additional features include free access (via the Bowflex app) to 24 trainer-led exercises — swings, rows, squats, twists — plus tips on improving your form. One home fitness lover praised: "As a beginner to fitness, this is phenomenal."

$129 $199 at Amazon

Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands $13 $21 Save $8 See at Amazon

Flybird Adjustable Bench $112 $240 Save $128 See at Amazon

EnterSports Abs Roller Wheel Kit $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair) $429 $549 Save $120 See at Amazon

Bedding and home

Jack the Ripa: Make Kelly's morning-fresh look yours with a pair of satin pillowcases. (Photo: Getty/Amazon)

Need an assist on how to look (and feel) refreshed in the morning? Listen to the queen — Kelly Ripa, the co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan! She knows a thing or two about looking her best in the a.m., and her secret, apparently, is sleeping on silk pillowcases, which keep her tresses smooth for the camera. Made with polyester, these satin pillowcases can protect your hair from breakage while you're sleeping. Shoppers report that they help keep your face moisturized because they don't absorb your skin's natural oils, and there's no friction when you toss and turn. Score!

$8 $10 at Amazon

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set $30 $48 Save $18 See at Amazon

Bedsure Queen Size White Duvet Cover $22 $40 Save $18 See at Amazon

Digital Decor Set of Two 100% Cotton Hotel Down-Alternative Pillows $21 $35 Save $14 See at Amazon

Tefici Electric Heated Blanket Throw $40 $60 Save $20 See at Amazon

Storage and Organization

O, yes! Make this one of your Favorite Things. (Photo: Getty/Amazon)

This soft velvet-covered container — one of Oprah's Favorite Things last year — is like a little Pandora's box. It's less than four inches in diameter but has enough compartments to neatly hold a surprising amount of earrings, necklaces and more, and it comes in jewel tones like emerald green and sapphire or softer hues like pale pink and periwinkle. Plus, it'll keep your jewelry safe when you travel — no more tangles or broken chains!

$17 with coupon $25 at Amazon

Budding Joy 90L Large Storage Bags $25 $45 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

StorageLab Underbed Storage Containers $28 $40 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids $27 $39 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

HomeHacks Storage 3-Pack Clothes Organizer Storage Bags $14 $22 Save $8 with coupon See at Amazon

Beauty and wellness

Hey, if it's good enough for Liz, it's good enough for us. (Photo: Getty/Amazon)

If you're looking to keep your skin young and supple, Elizabeth Hurley's recommendations are a good place to start! After all, the stunning actress looks basically the same now as she did when Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery premiered...26 years ago?? Oh no, I'm old...so old...

Anyway, lovely Liz swears by Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair serum, and at a fabulous 46% off right now on Amazon, it's worth a try! It maximizes the power of skin's natural nighttime renewal with exclusive ChronoluxCB Technology, ideal for reversing multiple signs of aging, dryness, dehydration, lines, wrinkles, dullness, and loss of radiance. Think I'll go get myself a bottle, now that I've had my own aging crisis...

$48 $92 at Amazon

Eclat Skincare PURE Vitamin C Serum for Face $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $13 $15 Save $2 See at Amazon

Toloco Massage Gun $70 $260 Save $190 See at Amazon

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream $14 $19 Save $4 See at Amazon

Style

We can't all be a princess...but we can at least dress like one. (Photo: Getty/Amazon)

Cotu sneakers are made of sturdy-yet-lightweight canvas, plus they have a cushioned footbed for stability and comfort that make them a dream to walk in. But don't just take it from us — along with thousands of five-star Amazon reviewers, the Duchess of Cambridge herself has been wearing these proudly since at least 2017, and even sported them in the 2022 family Christmas card! "I saw Princess Kate wearing these sneakers on their Christmas card," shared one royal watcher. "No, I didn’t receive one, silly! I love the simple style of this shoe. It’s timeless yet chic! Just like Kate. Perfect fit for my feet. I usually don’t purchase shoes online because I have a wide toe area. They are sturdy and I will be taking them on a European river cruise soon. Maybe I will bump into Her Majesty and we will be twinning!"

$35 $65 at Amazon

Lillusory Women's Mock Turtleneck Oversized Sweater $26 $55 Save $29 See at Amazon

Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket $50 $90 Save $40 See at Amazon

Trendoux Winter Gloves $9 $14 Save $5 See at Amazon

Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt $10 $18 Save $8 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Want to behold the northern lights on this laptop's stunning high-def display? Act now before this deal goes south. (Photo: Amazon)

This super fast, ingeniously thin IdeaPad1 is on sale right now for just $381 — a $578 markdown! — at Amazon and stands as one of the biggest Lenovo laptop deals we've ever seen. It brings the power of 8GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once, with fast bootup and data transfer for just about anything you need to do, especially with the Windows 11 Home OS built right in. Shoppers have called it an "unbelievable value for the price," so snap one (or two) up while you can!

$381 $959 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet $60 $100 Save $40 See at Amazon

Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication