40+ deals to snag in Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day weekend sale — starting at just $3
- Prime Day Deals
Welcome to midsummer mania, where the sales are as explosive as the fireworks and the hits just keep on coming! With Prime Day looming (July 12th and 13th), you'd think Amazon would be cooling it with the deals this weekend, but not so! They just dropped a massive haul of discounts on everything from smart TVs to air fryers to style necessities and outdoor essentials. We've gathered all the best savings right here, so you can kick back wherever you are — beach, backyard or the comfort of your couch — and grab everything you need to make the rest of summer absolute perfection!
- $90 $170 at Amazon
24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV
- $100 $180 at Amazon
32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV
- $500 $830 at Amazon
65-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV
- $280 $450 at Amazon
50-inch Class R6 Series 4K Roku Smart TV
- $24 $50 at Amazon
T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
- $26 $36 at Amazon
Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones
- $22 $40 at Amazon
T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case
- $90 $160 at Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite
- $158 $230 at Amazon
Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS
- $109 $150 at Amazon
Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
- $20 $50 at Amazon
Echo Dot 4th Gen
- $133 $180 at Amazon
PhotoShare Friends and Family Smart Digital Photo Frame
- $42 $60 at Amazon
Smart Thermostat
- $180 $300 at Amazon
Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
- $120 $360 at Amazon
K3 Robot Vacuum and Mop Robot Vacuum Cleaner
- $11 $20 at Amazon
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Vacuum Hose Attachment
- $140 $196 at Amazon
2999 MultiClean Allergen Pet Vacuum
- $50 $96 at Amazon
4.2-quart Air Fryer
- $22 $50 at Amazon
Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
- $200 $330 at Amazon
OL601 Foodi XL 8-quart Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid
- $34 $47 at Amazon
Regenerist Retinol Night Moisturizer
- $19 $50 at Amazon
Anti Cellulite Massage Oil
- $34 $60 at Amazon
Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush
- $20 $36 at Amazon
Women's Yoga Pants with Pockets
- $22 $47 at Amazon
Women's Casual Summer Maxi Dress
- $21 $29 at Amazon
Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirt
- $24 $40 at Amazon
Queen Size Bed Sheet Set
- $34 $70 at Amazon
Queen Size All Season Quilted Down Alternative Comforter
- $38 $62 at Amazon
6-piece Bamboo Sheets Set
- $26 $50 at Amazon
Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Set of 2
- $33 $60 at Amazon
100 ft. Expandable Garden Hose
- $36 $48 at Amazon
Automatic Indoor Insect and Flying Bugs Trap
- $169 $200 at Amazon
SPX3000 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer
- $88 $130 at Amazon
Sion Softside Expandable Medium Luggage
- $30 $42 at Amazon
Travel Laptop Backpack
- $110 $140 at Amazon
Folding Portable Beach Chair 2-pack
- $222 $430 at Amazon
Westwood 150 Gallon Resin Large Deck Box
- $170 $190 at Amazon
Bluetooth Waterproof Speakers 2-pack
Have we mentioned that Prime Day's coming at ya on July 12 and 13? But guess what? There are a slew early Prime Day deals happening right this very second! We've included several below. But back to this weekend — keep scrolling for deeply discounted goodness, sorted by category.
TVs and home theater
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV
Enjoy a world of entertainment at your fingertips with the Insignia full HD Smart TV. Thanks to built-in Fire TV, you can easily launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more.
Headphones and earbuds
Tozo T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
You can expect superior audio quality, of course, courtesy of 6mm speaker drivers that produce crisp, powerful sound and heart-thumping bass. Trust us — these earbuds sound way better than the ones that came with your phone!
Tablets and tech
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Read wherever the road takes you with the Kindle Paperwhite! Now waterproof, you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or even in the bath.
Smart home
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen
Make your home life easier with the power of Alexa. Set timers, ask questions, add items to lists, create calendar events and reminders, and so much more — with just your voice!
Vacuums
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Clean your home smarter with the Roomba 692! This robovac grabs dirt from carpets and hard floors and can be scheduled to clean, even when you're far from home.
Kitchen
Ultrean 4.2-quart Air Fryer
Get your fry on the healthier way with Ultrean. Roast, bake and grill with no or less oil; its nonstick pan, heat-resistant handle and detachable, dishwasher-safe basket make it easy to clean.
Beauty
Olay Regenerist Retinol Night Moisturizer
Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Facial Moisturizer penetrates deep into skin, visibly improving fine lines & wrinkles, smoothness, brightness, firmness, dark spots, and pores so you wake up to younger-looking, radiant skin.
Style
Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants with Pockets
Flexible, breathable and lightweight, these ultra-soft leggings are designed to perfectly contour your body, with a high waist that ensures both compression and support.
Bedding and home
Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheet Set
This 6-piece bedding set has everything you need for a great night’s rest. Specially stitched for year-round comfort, these sheets are moisture-resistant and designed to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
Lawn and garden
Dewdroo 100 ft. Expandable Garden Hose
Get rid of your bulky traditional garden hose with this nifty expandable version that is lightweight, durable, and saves tons of space!
Luggage
SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Medium Luggage
Get through a crowded airport easily with this stylish check-in luggage with 360-degree multi-directional spinner wheels and a locking retractable push/pull handle.
Outdoor
Oileus Folding Portable Beach Chair 2-pack
These beach chairs are made with a breathable and cooling mesh fabric that allows air to flow while you sit, and include arm cushions and an easy-to-reach cup holder and storage bag to hold drinks or personal items.
If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, sign up now for exclusive Primers-only access to PD deals.