From smart-home essentials to self-care favorites, Amazon's weekend sale is killer!

TVs and home theater

Amazon Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV $260 $470 Save $210 $260 at Amazon This gorgeous TV supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG, plus you get immediate access to over 1 million TV shows and movies via Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more....and it's $210 off!

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, vivid picture quality, access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of Alexa to your living room. Just press and ask Alexa to watch what you want, when you want!

"There really isn't anything bad to say about this TV," shared one five-star reviewer. Great picture, very easy to mount, and the setup was super easy.... At this price, just great."

Check out more great TV deals below:

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV $240 $400 Save $160

Insignia 39-inch Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV $150 $230 Save $80

TCL 32-inch 3-Series Roku Smart TV $158 $230 Save $72

Toshiba 65-inch Class C350 Series 4K Smart Fire TV $430 $600 Save $170

Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series Smart Fire TV $130 $200 Save $70

Headphones and earbuds

KVIDIO Kvidio Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones Over Ear $36 $2,000 at Amazon With these headphones you can an almost concert hall-like feel to your favorite music — as if you're watching it live!

Experience an unrivaled quality reproduction of sound with these Kvidio headphones! They've adopted the most advanced audio decoding technology and leave more space between sound source and eardrums, which helps increase audio quality, blocksout ambient noise, and protect ear health.

"I don't usually write reviews on Amazon, but I like these headphones so much, I wanted to share why," raved an Amazon reviewer. "The headphones fit over the ear so comfortably, I can wear them for long amounts of time while listening to Audible, music, podcasts, or scrolling through TikTok. The Xvidio headphones last for 55 hours without needing a charge!... I am happy to report that the sound quality is amazing!"

Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds $180 $249 Save $69

Altec Lansing NanoPods Truly Wireless Earbuds $19 $33 Save $14

Boean Bluetooth Wireless Headphones $40

Tagry Bluetooth Earbuds with WIreless Charging Case $50

Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones $13 $20 Save $7

Style

Look and feel great for any occasion with this summery, cottagecore-inspired dress! Pair it with strappy sandals for an adorable daytime look, or a light jean jacket for hitting the town in style after dinner.

"I LOVE this dress. It was beautiful, comfortable, and perfect for a wedding I attended," shared a satisfied stylista.

Check out more style deals below:

Sperry Women's Crest Vibe Linen Sneaker $48 $60 Save $12

K. Carroll Accessories Kelsey Crossbody Bag $34 $45 Save $11

Chicgal Women's Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono Cardigan $18 $27 Save $9

Reebok Women's Princess Fashion Sneaker $35 $50 Save $15

Viishow Women's Short Sleeve Floral Printed Dress $29 $42 Save $13

Outdoor

Oileus Oileus X-Large 4 Person Beach Tent Sun Shelter $59 $100 Save $41 $59 at Amazon Protect your family from the sun with a beach tent! This X-Large functional orange shade features two windows, six sand pockets and special UV Guard material for maximum shade by the shore.

Have it made in the shade, no matter how merciless the beach-side sun! Simply set up this tent and see how wonderful summer days can be with protection from its skin-searing rays. Two windows allow for maximum ventilation, so every breeze is sure to reach your skin!

Said one reviewer: "We bought this tent for a family beach vacation. Other families had different versions of tents, but ours was the nicest-looking and easiest to put up and down. I absolutely love this tent!"

Check out more outdoor deals below:

Sevylor Big Basin 3-Person Kayak $362 $430 Save $68

Coleman 4-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup $149 $185 Save $36

Thermoflask Double Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle $17 $28 Save $11

Gardrit 60-Can Large Cooler Bag $37 $60 Save $23

FDW 4-piece Patio Furniture Set $130 $249 Save $119

Tablets and tech

Lenovo Lenovo 2022 Ideapad 3 Laptop $395 $959 Save $564 $395 at Amazon Enjoy the power of 8GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once, with fast bootup and data transfer.

Stay connected wherever you go, thanks to this smart and powerful little laptop! It comes equipped with Windows 11, as well as a touchscreen and webcam/microphone for maximum connectivity.

Reviewers love it: "We are very satisfied with this computer. It has been several years since we purchased a laptop. So far, this has been very good to work with. It is so much faster," wrote one happy customer.

Check out more tablet and tech deals below:

HP 15.6-inch Windows 11 Laptop $515 $660 Save $145

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $9 $12 Save $3

Motorola Unlocked Motorola One 5G Ace Cell Phone $250 $400 Save $150

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $119 $160 Save $41

Pautios Smart Watch and Fitness Tracker $29 $60 Save $31

Smart home

Make your home, well, smarter with smart plugs. It's so simple: just plug into the outlet, plug in your electronics, and experience maximum efficiency! Use the free app to create schedules and timers for connected electronics based on your daily and weekly routines — and watch your electricity bill decrease by keeping power-hungry devices off when they are not needed.

"I have had other styles/brands, but these are the best. So easy to put into pairing mode, and connect to your app, and making a schedule to turn lights on and off is very easy. Highly recommend," enthused an Amazon shopper.

Check out more smart-home deals below:

Google Nest Programmable Smart Thermostat $100 $130 Save $30

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Bulb 3-pack $135

Smonet Fingerprint Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock $400

Renpho Bluetooth Eye Massager $109

Vacuums

Coredy Coredy R380 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $200 $14,000 at Amazon The Alexa-compatible Coredy R380 Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner is ideal for daily cleaning needs thanks to powerful suction and wet/dry mopping capabilities!

Operate the Coredy R380 smart robot vacuum cleaner with the Alexa- and Google-compatible Coredy app to use your voice to start/stop your robot. The vacuum's suction port uniquely adapts to your floor's surface by scientifically calculating the distance for thorough cleaning while protecting your floors from being scratched, and timer scheduling means that your vacuum will keep your home spic-and-span even when you're out of the house.

"The Coredy R380 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is quite impressive," noted a five-star reviewer. "We have a dog and many dust sources. The robot leaves our floors spotless, which is already helping with allergy symptoms... I'm quite impressed by the design versatility and interchangeability of the vacuum mode and the mopping mode."

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Shark Robot Vacuum with HEPA Self-Empty Base $396 $550 Save $154

Belife Cordless 6-in-1 Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner $229

Bissell Zing Lightweight Bagless Canister Vacuum $62 $80 Save $18

Whall Lightweight 4-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner $425

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $170 $220 Save $50

Gaming

Square Enix Square Enix 'Marvel's Avengers' for PlayStation 4 $10 $20 Save $10 $10 at Amazon 'Marvel’s Avengers' is a unique take on these iconic superheroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow and Thor. Unlock powerful skills and new gear to build your ideal version of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes!

The story — and it's a good one: Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a new, high-tech Avengers HQ in San Francisco. The celebration turns deadly when a mysterious enemy causes a catastrophic accident which results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all superheroes outlawed and the world in peril, a sprawling adventure ignites when a determined young woman named Kamala Khan sets out to reassemble and rebuild the Avengers to stop the unchecked power of the secretive new force known as AIM. Marvel’s Avengers continues the epic journey of the characters we love with a new narrative, for the definitive Avengers gaming experience.

"I’m about six hours in and could not be happier with this game," said one gamer. "The story is incredible. It’s legit an Avengers miniseries...buy this game!"

Check out more gaming deals below:

Logitech G Wired Gaming Headset with Surround Sound $36 $80 Save $44

Square Enix 'Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy' for PlayStation 5 $25 $60 Save $35

BestOffice High-Back Racing Gaming Chair $52 $85 Save $33

Ubisoft 'Far Cry 6' for PlayStation 4 $15 $60 Save $45

2K 'The Quarry' for PlayStation 5 $50 $70 Save $20

Kitchen

Empune Empune Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Board $17 $30 Save $13 $17 at Amazon The perfect size to prep, dice, slice, carve and serve, this XL cutting board boasts durability that you can take advantage of for years to come.

Bigger does indeed mean better in this cutting board's case, thanks to its expansive size along with a deep juice groove to catch any drippings, and built-in side handles for easy carrying.

"I love this cutting board! So easy to clean and store. The size is perfect. We use a cutting board for nearly every meal. This one is holding up beautifully," shared a happy home cook.

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $94 $130 Save $36

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill $120 $160 Save $40

Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillet Set with Lids $54 $91 Save $37

Mueller Austria Pro-Series 10-in-1 8 Blade Vegetable Slicer $33 $50 Save $17

Astercook 15-Piece Chef Knife Set with Block $53 $130 Save $77

Beauty

With age, skin can become thinner and lose its ability to retain moisture, giving a finely wrinkled, thin and dry appearance akin to crepe paper. This Crepe Corrector body lotion works to turn back the clock to replenish dry, crepey skin.

And reviewers say it works: "I'm 70 years old, so flappy, lumpy and crepey skin under the upper arms is to be expected. I have not worn anything sleeveless in three years.... Much to my surprise, after three days of using it three times a day, the lumps and crepey skin are gone!!! This is truly an amazing product! Thank you, Gold Bond, for such a wonderful product."

Check out more beauty deals below:

Bio-Oil Non-Comedogenic Skincare Oil for All Body Types $8 $12 Save $4

Eve Hansen Anti-Aging Serum Set $28 $53 Save $25

Roselynboutique Ice Roller for Face $10 $20 Save $10

Proot Desert Oasis All-In-One Wash Off Face Lifting Mask $17 $25 Save $8

Olly Undeniable Beauty Gummy for Hair, Skin, Nails $12 $20 Save $8

Bedding and home

Made for every kind of sleeper, these down-alternative pillows might be just what you need to truly savor your beauty sleep. Best of all, the material is completely hypoallergenic!

Even the pickiest sleepers have found something to love about these: "I’ve been hunting for the perfect pillow for a long time and finally found it...They offer just enough support but manage to contour to the person using it each time.... I need an entire bed that feels like these pillows." High praise indeed!

Check out more bedding & home deals below:

Beckham Luxury Linens Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 2-pack $50

Nestl DoubleBrushed White Duvet Cover, Queen Size $27 $40 Save $13

DreamyBlue Premium Shredded Memory Foam Pillow $50 $80 Save $30

Mellanni Extra Soft Colling Bed Sheets, Queen $31 $51 Save $20

Lush Decor Wheat Reyna 3-Piece Comforter Set $100 $300 Save $200

Lawn and garden

GrowGreen GrowGreen Rotating Yard Sprinkler $26 $35 Save $9 $26 at Amazon Give your yard a generous, even water sprinkling with adjustable nozzles that spray in any direction.

No more moving your sprinkler from one side of the lawn to the next! This sprinkler features 360-degree rotating action, so every inch of your yard will be quenched with ease. Made with high-quality ABS plastic and a rust-proof polymer, this impact-resistant garden sprinkler will provide long-lasting performance. Your grass will thank you!

One reviewer called this "a pretty amazing little sprinkler. Secondly," they added, "I got this thing to water the yard, to keep the pups busy, and to keep the teen busy. Mission accomplished across the board. Everyone loves it, to include the yard. Really great coverage and spray patterns and super easy to adjust.... It gets all the stars. Stop looking and buy this one."

Check out more lawn & garden below:

Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table $140

Sun Joe 10-inch Cordless Lightweight Stringless Grass Trimmer $62 $79 Save $17

Emsco Group Easy Picker Raised Bed Grow Box $55 $80 Save $25

Knoikos Expandable 100-foot Garden Hose $55

Kamado Joe Classic Joe II 18-inch Charcoal Grill $915 $1,299 Save $384

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

