Shop the Amazon winter weekend sale — here are the best deals, starting at just $8

This is no snow job: Amazon's winter sale will have you gliding through the annual cold snap in style! (Photo: Amazon)

Just a couple weeks into the year and we've already arrived at an awesome winter sale! That's right: Amazon has launched some amazing deals this weekend that'll be sure to make you smile. Don't worry about having to research all the goodies — we've collected all the biggest discounts in one place, so you can be sure to snag the best sale whether you're looking at smart TVs, smart-home essentials, or just some smart buys.

TVs

Time to come to your Hisenses and quantum-power your TV watching. (Photo: Amazon)

It's time to take a Quantum leap! Yes, the Hisense 65-inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV is on sale this weekend for just $600 — a fabulous 40 percent off — so you can get ready to enjoy your favorite entertainment in 4K quality.

The picture quality of the H8G Quantum is driven by ULED technologies, which instruct the PQ enhancing algorithms to boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. Savor the power of over a billion(!) color combinations perfectly expressed, almost like whatever is on the screen is there in the room with you. Most usefully, you're connected to all of your favorite streaming apps and live TV in one interface, and you can manage it all (like some kind of wizard!) with voice control.

"Many experts rate this as one of the best budget televisions. I think it may be!" raved a delighted five-star reviewer. "I couldn't imagine a TV that was brighter.... The audio on this TV is amazing! It is so loud and sounds so good that you really don't need a soundbar! I love that this Hisense has Android, it is so easy to navigate, and the Google built-in is perfect, since I love Google devices!"

$600 $1,000 at Amazon

Check out more great TV deals below:

Headphones, earbuds and audio gear

Cancel out the noise. Usher in the goodness. (Photo: Amazon)

There's nothing like experiencing your favorite music in crystal clear quality. It's almost like hearing your favorite songs for the first time all over again. Enjoy the magic with JBL Tour One Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones, which you can bag this weekend for a stellar 50 percent off!

From rich, punchy bass to thrilling top notes, your music will always sound amazing thanks to the dynamic 40mm dynamic drivers on these Tour Ones. They're also hi-res audio-certified, ensuring that your music always sounds the best that it possibly can, with the ease of wireless. Best off all, the noise-cancelling functionality allows you to truly immerse yourself in your tunes, block out unwanted noises and focus on your goals.

"This headphone is, I think, the best on any aspect," shared one reviewer. "The sound is soul-touching and couldn't be better...This headphone just feels very premium to me. It is a very good lifestyle headphone. Great!"

$150 $300 at Amazon

Check out more headphone, earbud and audio gear deals below:

Smartphones, smartwatches and tablets

This tablet, this tablet, this tablet is on fire. (Photo: Amazon)

Can you believe that the No. 1 bestseller in computer tablets is on sale for 50 percent off? Well, check the skies for pigs flying, because it's true over at Amazon this weekend: the Fire HD 10 64GB Tablet is now $95, down from $190.

The 10.1-inch HD display is perfect for accessing all of the Fire's features, like just about any of your favorite apps, e-books, web browsing, streaming video, answering email and so, so much more. And with up to 12 hours of battery life, it'll offer virtually endless entertainment wherever you go.

"Absolutely perfect, love it!" exclaimed one reviewer. "It's wonderful and powerful in every way!" Check out the power for yourself, thanks to this un-miss-able sale.

$95 $190 at Amazon

Check out more smartphone, smartwatch and tablet deals below:

Gaming

Eek — it's a mouse! Yay — it's a Razer.! (Photo: Amazon)

Razer is the No. 1 bestselling gaming accessories manufacturer in the United States, so you can be sure that the brand knows its stuff. If you're a gamer, you know that top-notch accessories can be the key to a successful play-through. That's why you should grab the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse, one of the most renowned gaming mice in the world, on sale at Amazon this weekend for just $20 — 60 percent off!

The Razer DeathAdder packs a high-precision 6,4000 DPI optical sensor into an ergonomic shell with durable mechanical switches that support up to 10 million clicks. Want to get a little DIY with your Razer mouse? Go for it — the DeathAdder has five programmable buttons, allowing you to remap functions to your own taste.

One happy gamer divulged: "I am in love with this mouse. It is very smooth, easy to use and it helps me to grow my gamer profile. Those who have been using Razer mice or other accessories know that Razer never disappoints. It is great for gaming, very comfortable for the hand and obviously, the material is of great quality." Great quality at a great price? Sign us up.

$20 $50 at Amazon

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart home

Hue deserve the best lighting in your home. (Photo: Amazon)

Imagine coming home on a cold winter evening with your arms full of groceries and being able to simply say, “Alexa turn on the lights." Voila, like magic, your entryway is lit up. It may seem such a setup would require technical know-how — or at least a ton of smart-home gear. But that's not the case: Smart bulbs are easy to install and operate. And right now the super-popular Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb 3-pack is on sale for just $80 with an on-page coupon, down from $135.

All you need to use these smart bulbs is any Alexa-enabled device or any Google Assistant device. Colors can be easily controlled from your phone, via app. And if you want to set light schedules — say a warm glow for when you wake up in the morning, there's a Hue Hub where you can create routines.

Plenty of shoppers have successfully integrated the Philips Hue Smart Light bulbs into their homes – like this reviewer: “I love these lights…. I have six bulbs spread between two bedrooms and a bathroom. I never bothered to look at the instructions the bulbs come with. If you have connected any smart devices to apps before, there isn’t much to it."

$80 $135 at Amazon

Check out more smart-home deals below:

Vacuums

Because we humans don't limit our slobbery to our homesteads. (Photo: Amazon)

With all that's involved in keeping your home tidy, the car can sometimes seem like an afterthought. But between snacking on the road, tracking in dirt and dust, pet shedding from vet visits with Peanut, and various drops and spills, your car's surfaces face a lot of, well, mess. The solution? A perfectly portable Thisworx Car Vacuum Cleaner, so you can keep your travels as fresh and clean as possible. For just $20 (with on-page coupon), there's no reason not to grab this handy little vacuum.

One satisfied customer said, "I was completely amazed by this little car vacuum.... It comes with lots of tiny accessories for those hard-to-reach areas. I would highly recommend it!"

$20 $45 at Amazon

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Kitchen

Cast this ensemble in your next kitchen showcase and wait for the standing ovation. (Photo: Amazon)

Cast iron has become more and more renowned for its use in the kitchen and creation of quality meals. Make sure you're stocked up on cast iron goodness with the Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillet + Cast Iron Lid Set, all for just $59 — down from $95! The set includes one 8-inch, one 10-inch, and one 12-inch dual-handled cast iron frying pan, along with lids and silicone handle covers for all of them, so you can keep your digits safe.

Cuisinel cast iron is famous for that perfect, succulent sear, without losing any heat when cold food hits the pan. Whether you're using it on your kitchen stove, oven, BBQ or even an inconsistent camping bonfire, the lossless heat retention and consistent heat distribution makes managing your cooking times effortless. These pans can be used for frying, baking, grilling, broiling, braising and sautéing meats, vegetables and more — the world is your oyster! Or pot roast, or steak...

"Beautiful set of cast iron pans and a bargain considering that one nice one would cost half the price," one impressed home cook said.

$59 $95 at Amazon

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Beauty

You were all, like, "I'm getting in shape this year!" Now you're all, like, "I hurt all over!" This will help with that. (Photo: Amazon)

Feeling more than a little achy lately? You deserve to let it all go and savor some sweet relief. The Vybe Deep Tissue Muscle Massage Gun can help you achieve that, and you can bring it on home for just $125 this weekend with an on-page coupon (was $175). With five adjustable levels of vibration up to 3200 rpm, this Vybe percussive deep-tissue massage gun is designed to break apart knots, help relieve pain, improve performance and enhance recovery.

Trust this five-star reviewer: "Nobody is paying me to write this...it's completely honest. I have a medical condition that causes limb spasticity and a lot of pain that goes along with the cramping.... This massage gun has been a game changer for me. The minute it hits a muscle, I feel that muscle relax, and any cramps are alleviated...The only issue I have with having bought this is that I waited too long to do it."

$125 $175 at Amazon

Check out more beauty deals below:

Style

If we've told you once, we've told you a thousand times: These are a perfect wardrobe staple at a great price. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon's No. 1 bestselling leggings are now just $15! Satina leggings are high-waisted with a thick, opaque density and are made of a super-soft fabric, so you can feel comfortable no matter what you're doing. Best of all, they're made for all sizes and body types, so feel free to pair them with your favorite top and get ready to conquer the world with confidence.

"I bought these not too long ago, and they're EXTREMELY comfortable. They're honestly the best pair of leggings I've ever had," raved one Satina customer. "They're fantastic and I HIGHLY recommend them to anyone who's even remotely considering buying these!"

In dozens of different colors and two inclusive sizes, they're ready to accompany any cute 'n comfy cold-weather outfit.

$15 $20 at Amazon

Check out more style deals below:

Bedding and Home

Maximize your snoozing, minimize your schvitzing. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking for the perfect sheets to make your bed an oasis of coziness? The mega-popular Danjor sheets sets are made from moisture-wicking microfiber to keep you comfortable all year long. What makes these sheets even more impressive is the price: A six-piece queen-size set is on sale at Amazon for just $20 with the on-page coupon (down from $40)! A king set is now only $24 with the on-page coupon (down from $40).

The sheets are super soft thanks to 1,800-thread count microfiber fabric, giving you a silky hotel-bed feel every time you slip between them. A nice perk: They're also moisture-resistant and cooling, just in case you tend to get a little warm in bed. Danjor sheet sets have a huge fanbase, with more than 78,000 perfect reviews at Amazon. "These sheets are the best I've ever bought," one happy customer said. "I have been an insomniac since I was 11 years old. I never sleep more than two hours a night. I swear on all that I adore, my first night I slept for six hours.... I’m so relaxed. These sheets are so soft. Have that slight heaviness that’s just perfect. I just don’t want to get out of bed. I am seriously in heaven with these sheets, and that’s no joke."

$20 $40 at Amazon

Check out more bedding and home deals below:

Health & Wellness

Read your temp without a touch. (Photo: Amazon)

Now more than ever it's important to be able to monitor our temperatures, especially when we need to go to the doctor, run errands or see loved ones. One of Amazon’s bestselling thermometers, the Femometer Touchless Forehead Thermometer, has over 44,000 five-star ratings that applaud it for its accurate results — and it's on sale now for just $17 with an on-page coupon (down from $30).

Femometer’s no-contact thermometer meets FDA specifications, and it has a sensor that detects your forehead’s infrared heat to measure temperatures quickly. To use, point the thermometer about an inch away from the forehead, press and hold the start button and your temperature reading will come in one second. If you need to, you can easily switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit. Results display on an HD LCD screen that also changes colors to show the clearest result. “My mother is a retired nurse and is now a cancer patient. We have to check her temp every morning to ensure she isn’t getting an infection. She loves this. She said it is accurate and fast. She gives it a nurse’s thumbs-up!” one Amazon reviewer wrote.

$17 $30 at Amazon

Check out more health & wellness deals below:

Sports & Outdoors

Get started on your Backyard Olympics! (Photo: Amazon)

Sure, it's midwinter, but spring will be here before you know it so get ready with Elite Sportz Ring Toss Games, yours for just $18 (down from $30). It's perfect for all occasions — a lifesaver on a boring, rainy day or as a backyard game for kids at a BBQ! No matter what, it's a heck of a lot of fun, and simple to set up in just a few minutes.

"Really great game. Great for kids 6 years through adults. Great bonding tool, gets kids off iPad," noted one player. "One of the most fun purchases ever made on Amazon. Great company with great products and a great reputation!!!"

$18 $30 at Amazon

Check out more sports & outdoors deals below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

