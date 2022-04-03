Amazon's weekend sale is breaking the internet! Score mind-blowing deals starting at just $8

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save up to 70 percent off faves on Amazon this weekend! (Photo: Amazon)

The days are getting longer, which means there's more time to shop and make sure you have everything you need for a fabulous spring! Good thing Amazon has an amazing sale going on this weekend. Also time-saving: We've collected all the biggest deals for you, from home theater favorites to outdoorsy essentials.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Check out the best sales...right here!

Home Theater

Raise the bar of your home-theater audio. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking to upgrade your entertainment setup? Modern TVs, while blowing our minds with their screen size and picture quality, sometimes come up short on the sound-clarity tip. Hence the soundbar. More specifically, hence the Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar for TV with Bluetooth, which you can grab this weekend for just $36 with an on-page coupon. Tired of asking your couchmate, or being asked, "What did he say?" when you're trying to enjoy a movie? Put that confusion behind you!

Over 10,000 five-star fans have sung the Bowfell's praises. Here's what one of them had to say: "Like most people, we were unhappy with the sound quality of our flat screen TV. It was quite tinny, and I'd been looking for a soundbar that wouldn't break the bank and still looked great. Well, I found it!... You'll be really pleased with the ease of setup, sound quality and looks of this unit. I was up and running in about five minutes."

$36 $45 at Amazon

This set's a Quantum leap ahead of that lousy little box you're currently watching. (Photo: Amazon)

What's that you say? You should probably have a killer new TV before getting a soundbar? Fair enough — check out this weekend's deal going on the Hisense 55-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K Smart TV: It’s discounted an awesome 38 percent for a limited time only.

We’re talking about an LED smart TV that features 4K resolution, Quantum Dot technology, and support for Dolby Vision HDR. Watching action flicks and live sports will be a revelatory experience; you’ll feel like you’re part of the action. Best of all, this Hisense has streaming capabilities for all your go-to apps, so your favorite Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon and HBO Max programs are mere seconds away.

"Great TV, great picture quality, inky blacks and bright highlights...Hisense definitely has stepped up their game." noted one five-star reviewer.

$450 $730 at Amazon

Check out more great TV deals below:

Headphones, earbuds, smartwatches and tablets

Listen like a Pro for a junior-varsity price. (Photo: Amazon)

Any time you find AirPods on sale, you'd do well to have a look. When said sale is over 50 bucks off, you ought to have a real close look. So it is with these Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, now just $197, down from $249. Ultra-high fidelity, noise cancellation, Transparency Mode (which will keep you aware of your surroundings even while listening to your fave jams, podcast or e-book). They're all part of the package. And that MagSafe charging case? That'll give you up to 22 hours of listening pleasure.

"These little things pack one hell of a punch!" said this erudite shopper. "Apple’s new noise cancellation and transparency modes lay the groundwork for a new generation of wireless headphones...The audio quality is insane, and this quality is only amplified by Apple’s new spatial audio. I definitely recommend these."

$197 $249 at Amazon

Check out more headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals below:

Gaming

Love the Switch but not loving its controllers? Up your gaming with this model from 8BitDo. (Photo: Amazon)

Everyone loves the Nintendo Switch. It's cute, portable and has lots of great games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey and Pokémon Legends Arceus. One thing that doesn't get rave reviews all around, however, are the Joy-Con controllers that come with the system. They're certainly portable and convenient, but some gamers, especially ones with larger hands, find them uncomfortable to use. So companies like 8BitDo make great gamepads that can be used with the Switch — along with laptops and phones. And the best of those, the Pro 2, is at an all-time-low price: only $42.50 at Amazon!

Many of the reviewers really put it through its paces, like this gamer, who is "really impressed by this controller after using it for a few days. I have tested it on PC and played a few hours of Elden Ring on it, as well as a few other PC games. I have also tested it on Android with the RetroArch app. Worked really well playing Metroid, Super Mario Bros. 3, and a few other games. The Bluetooth connection felt accurate and responsive. I also tested it on the Switch and I have no complaints with that either."

$42.50 $50 at Amazon

Check out more gaming deals below:

Smart home

Ohlux? Oh, yes! Light it up with great savings! (Photo: Amazon)

Take control of your home's vibe with Ohlux Smart WiFi LED Light Bulbs, now $22 with on-page coupon (was $40). With Ohlux bulbs, you can connect your lighting to your home network's Wi-Fi, allowing you to monitor it via app and control it with the help of Alexa or Google Home. You'll never come home to a dark house, thanks to these bulbs' scheduling capability, and the timer function enables them to power on and off automatically.

"These bulbs are far more than my expectations!!! I can change the light to any color I want...I also connected them to my Alexa, and they all work perfect. Now I only need to say to 'Turn on' or 'Turn off' the light instead of reaching for the switch!! Perfect!!" wrote one five-star reviewer.

$21 with on-page coupon $40 at Amazon

Check out more smart-home deals below:

Vacuums

Don't believe us — it says right in its name that Thisworx! (Photo: Amazon)

With all that's involved in keeping your home tidy, the car can sometimes seem like an afterthought. But between snacking on the road, tracking in dirt and dust, pet shedding from vet visits with Peanut, and various drops and spills, your car's surfaces face a lot of, well, mess. The solution? A perfectly portable Thisworx Car Vacuum Cleaner, so you can keep your travels as fresh and clean as possible. At just $28 (with on-page coupon), there's no reason not to grab this handy little sucker.

One satisfied customer said, "I was completely amazed by this little car vacuum.... It comes with lots of tiny accessories for those hard-to-reach areas. I would highly recommend it!"

$28 with on-page coupon $45 at Amazon

Check out more vacuum deals below:

Kitchen

Because nobody invited Sal Monella to the family barbecue. (Photo: Amazon)

Barbecue season is coming, and if you're unprepared, the danger and general yuckiness of undercooked meat comes with it. Put those worries aside with Amazon's top-rated meat thermometer, which just happens to be on sale for only $15 with on-page coupon (down from $30).

The Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer will ensure that you'll never have to stress about too-rare or too-dry foods again. Just poke it into your dinner-to-be and you'll have a temperature readout in three seconds. Use it for making medium-rare steaks, properly cooked poultry, or satisfyingly seared salmon. But not only that; you can also use the Kizen to test frying oil, gauge the done-ness of casseroles and desserts and more, without the guesswork. And oh yeah: It's waterproof and super easy to clean!

Don't chew on this deal too long: With over 118,000 five-star reviews, this tool is a hot (heh) item. "An instant-read thermometer is a must for anyone grilling or cooking meat, poultry or fish," said one happy customer. "This is the secret to not overcooking! The best food thermometer I have ever owned. Would definitely recommend to my friends or anyone looking to purchase a thermometer. Good value too!"

$15 with on-page coupon $30 at Amazon

Check out more kitchen deals below:

Beauty

Your tresses a mess? De-stress with finesse. (Photo: Amazon)

Keep your hair smooth and flowing with Crave Naturals' Glide Thru Detangling Brush, on sale this weekend for $12 in four different colors! Ordinary bristle brushes work against the hair, basically ripping through and pulling out the knotted tresses instead of gently separating them. But the Glide Thru's unique cone-shaped plastic bristles work to separate the hair sideways instead of down, gently unraveling even the toughest tangles. That's why it's a hit with kids too — it doesn't dig into the scalp or rip out their precious locks like other brushes, and takes out tangles without yanking or hurting.

Trust this five-star father: "I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl, and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now."

$12 $15 at Amazon

Check out more beauty deals below:

Style

Get a leg up — or out — on springtime with this stylin' sundress. (Photo: Amazon)

The Anrabess Casual Sundress has been taking Amazon by storm, and how can it not? Just look at that drape and swing. It's graceful and slimming and covers the right parts while revealing just enough. (Oh, and if the name sounds familiar,it's because it's the same brand as that Amazon-famous turtleneck sweater folks gush about.) The dress is a blend of poly, cotton and spandex, so it's breathable, lightweight, and a bit stretchy. It's cut to fall beautifully — it doesn't cling but you're also not swimming in it. Side slits let you show a little leg, and give you the option to tie up the hem for a different look. Pockets? Yes sir! And best of all, its on sale now for just $35 (down from $47).

The range of options is mind-blowing. You can get this dress in 38 colors and prints and in short, long and sleeveless styles. In any style, it's super-versatile. Belt it at the waist and slip on a pair of sandals. Throw a cardigan or leather jacket over it and pair with low-tops. It also makes a great cover-up at the beach.

"This dress fits perfectly and I have zero regrets buying it," shared one 62-year-old reviewer. "...It is nice and roomy without looking baggy or boxy. It hugs my curves just slightly without being clingy. It is soft and flowy, and the length hits me at the top of my feet so I can wear heels or flats without stepping on the hem. It has side pockets that lay against my hips without pooching, so you don't know they are there...I highly recommend, especially for us short ladies that normally can't find a maxi dress without having to alter the length."

$35 $47 at Amazon

Check out more style deals below:

Bedding and Home

So comfy you'll want to live in this linen. (Photo: Amazon)

Get ready to cozy up — these Westbrooke Linens Sheets are at their lowest price in more than a month at 38 percent off! The 500-thread count cotton sheets have deep pockets that fit mattresses up to 16 inches. They're incredibly soft, and get smoother with every wash. Choose from a range of colors, including white, beige, pale pink and navy, in sizes from twin to California king.

"I love these sheets!" a happy customer said. "They were super soft after the first wash, which is a key sign for yarn quality. As a textile designer, I know what to look for...often sheets are coated in softener which comes off during washing and reveals the true quality of a cloth. In addition to the wonderful hand of the fabric, the elastic on the fitted sheet is top-notch. The sheets are constructed with quality materials and detailing. A great value at a reasonable price."

$50 $80 at Amazon

Check out more bedding and home deals below:

Health & Wellness

You don't have to age gracefully, but your really should do it smartly. (Photo: Amazon)

There’s nothing like a global pandemic to get you thinking about your overall health.

Immunity is the word on everyone’s lips right now and, according to world-renowned doctor Frank Lipman, a strong immune system is within nearly everyone's reach. Lipman, a New York City doctor and bestselling author whose patient roster includes Donna Karan and Bobbi Brown, has made it a mission to help the over-50 crowd face the current moment.

His brand new book, The New Rules of Aging Well: A Simple Program for Immune Resilience, Strength, and Vitality, is available now as an e-book for just $8.55. You can read it on your tablet or phone with the Kindle app — or, of course, on a Kindle. This book is the tool we all need right now: a smart, straightforward guide that speaks directly to the question: How can I build a strong immune system? The Kindle edition is packed with clear, actionable advice for building a strong immune system, losing weight, feeling younger and aging beautifully — which, as it turns out, are all related. As in, if you treat your body well and follow his simple program, all of the above benefits will follow.

"This is one of the kindest books to nudge you along in your health and well-being I have read in years," gushed one fan. "Every page is filled with great information and inspires you to take small steps...This is a terrific book!"

$8.55 for Kindle at Amazon

Check out more health & wellness deals below:

Sports, fitness and outdoors

Keep this Katchy next to your Cooky (aka barbecue) to keep the bugs away. (Photo: Amazon)

Warmer weather is just about upon us, but it comes with an unwelcome guest: bugs. In the spring and summer, it's practically impossible to keep critters — especially flying ones — out of your home. Don't worry, though, because you can buy the top-rated Katchy Indoor Insect Trap for just $28 at Amazon — just use the on-page 40-percent-off coupon.

To use the trap, find a spot that tends to attract gnats, mosquitoes, or other flying insects, like near a fruit bowl or garbage can. Plug in the Katchy, flip it on and let it go to work. The device uses UV light to attract the bugs, a fan sucks them in, and a sticky glue board traps them for good. Better than having a bunch of disgusting glue traps hanging from your ceiling, eh?

People rave about how well this works. "I bought this product for my parents since they have a mosquito and fruit fly problem, and the amount of bugs this product catches is INSANE. It’s so impressive that I had to buy one for myself, and my mom bought another one for her horse trailer," a five-star fan wrote. "Modern design, so it's not an eyesore. Bugs do not get zapped, so there’s no burn smell like other bug catchers. I would recommend everyone buy this."

$28 with on-page coupon $46 at Amazon

Check out more sports, fitness and outdoors deals below:

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

