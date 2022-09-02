Amazon just dropped the motherlode of Labor Day sales — starting at $8

Work it this Labor Day with the best sales across Amazon! (Photo: Getty)

Labor Day weekend is the de-facto "end of summer", but that doesn't mean the fun is over, too! We still have this sweet long weekend to get in all the good stuff, and thanks to amazing Labor Day sales across the internet, that good stuff includes kicking back and shopping it up!

Just in time for the holiday weekend, Amazon has released a ton of awesome sales on hit products across the site, including electronics, self-care essentials, home goods, and lots, lots more. We've collected the best discounts right here, so keep on scrolling and get your "Add to Cart" finger ready!

TVs and home theater

TCL TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV $430 $800 Save $370 $430 at Amazon Sleek, modern design combines with access to thousands of streaming channels for the best way to catch up on all your favorite shows, movies, games and more.

You deserve endless entertainment at your fingertips — and stunning 4K picture to match. That means all your favorite movies and shows in super-high quality, lus your favorite HD shows, movies, and sporting events are enhanced to near Ultra HD resolution with advanced 4K Upscaling.

One enamored five-star reviewer wrote: "This TV is amazing...Very bright. Easy to use...And for the price, you can't beat it. I recommend!"

Check out more great TV and home theater deals below:

INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV $90 $170 Save $80

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV $350 $470 Save $120

TMY TMY 7500 Lumens HD Projector Screen $67 $100 Save $33

Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series Smart Fire TV $130 $200 Save $70

Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot 4K Smart Fire TV $359 $530 Save $171

Auking Portable Mini Projector $69 $100 Save $31

Headphones and earbuds

TOZO TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds $24 $50 Save $26 $24 at Amazon Expect superior audio quality from these lil' buds, courtesy of 6mm speaker drivers that produce crisp, powerful sound and heart-thumping bass. Get an extra 20% off with the on-page coupon.

Workout fans rejoice: these earbuds are also ideal for sweating it out in the gym, thanks to their IPX8 Waterproof Nano-coating that efficiently protects the earbuds and charging case from water damage.

"These headphones are literally fantastic. I am a professional musician, and these have an incredibly clear sound quality and really high-end parts," shared an impressed music maven. "The connection is fast and easy, it charges while in the case, which is a great feature.... Really high-end headphones for an amazingly good price..."

Check out more headphone and earbud deals below:

iLuv TB100 Wireless Earbuds $20 $40 Save $20

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds $180 $249 Save $69

Boean Bluetooth Wireless Headphones $15 $40 Save $25

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones $30 $50 Save $20

Style

AUTOMET AUTOMET Womens Oversized Flannel Jacket $36 $50 Save $14 $36 at Amazon Be prepared for cooler nights with this cute "shacket" that featuring soft fuzzy fabric, front button closure, and mid-weight feel for keeping warm while staying stylin'.

Pair this flannel with tank tops, camis, jeans, skirts, leggings, jeggings, and just about anything else — it's utterly versatile and completely cozy!

One fashionista called it the "perfect fall shacket", gushing that "They are so soft and a good thickness that will actually keep you warm in the fall."

Check out more style deals below:

Amazon Essentials Women's Studio Mid-Rise Full Length Yoga Legging $10 $23 Save $13

Akk Black Memory Foam Workout Sneakers for Women $46 $70 Save $24

Upopby Women's Vintage Tummy Control One Piece Swimsuit $33 $70 Save $37

Kranda Women's Summer Short Sleeve Smocked Floral Maxi Dress $37 $50 Save $13

Baleaf Biker Workout Gym Shorts $20 $26 Save $6

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe $101 $190 Save $89

Outdoor

As we get closer to having longer nights and shorter days, we'll have to contend with the darkness when it comes to evening walks, power outages, DIY projects and more. Trust Energizer to keep things lit no matter what the circumstance!

"When my streetlight burned out for one week, I had trouble seeing in the dark, with no full moon. I water the lawn at 4 am and wearing my headlamp, I had no trouble seeing where I was watering. I could finish early before having to rake all the leaves, fruits, flowers, litter, etc. before it got too hot & sunny!" enthused one Amazon shopper.

Check out more outdoor deals below:

CHANODUG Three Donkeys Machine Washable Extra Large Picnic Blanket $19 $46 Save $27

Love Story Triangle Sand Sun Shade Sail Canopy $36 $49 Save $13

Kurifier Outdoor Solar Torch Lights 8-pack $34 $70 Save $36

grilljoy 24-piece BBQ Grill Tools Set $27 $40 Save $13

Cuisinart CCG190RB BBQ Grill $22 $40 Save $18

Tablets and tech

Motorola Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G Unlocked $250 $400 Save $150 $250 at Amazon This phone's stylus is perfect for navigating, highlighting, editing or any task that requires pinpoint precision. Jot notes, edit photos, sketch artwork and control myriad apps and games!

The 6.8-inch Max Vision Full HD+ Display gives you more room to express your creativity with the stylus and gives your photos, movies, games, and video chats the massive screen they deserve. Plus, two days of battery life means you can keep playing games, taking notes, or watching your favorite shows on the go.

An impressed reviewer said "The battery life is really impressive. What I love the most are the stylus and all the functions that come with it, the quality of the screen and of the pictures."

Check out more tablet and tech deals below:

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook Laptop $108 $220 Save $112

HP 15.6-inch Laptop $485 $660 Save $175

Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS $176 $250 Save $74

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Tablet $120 $160 Save $40

Fitbit Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker $66 $100 Save $34

Smart home

Blink Home Security Blink Home Security Blink Mini 2-pack $35 $65 Save $30 $35 at Amazon Monitor the inside of your home day and night with this 1080P HD indoor plug-in smart security camera with motion detection and two-way audio.

See the inside of your home on your smartphone no matter where you are with Blink Mini’s HD video and built-in infrared night vision — and with the use of Blink’s latest chip technology, Blink Mini lets you customize motion detection zones so you are only alerted to the movement that matters to you.

One customer called it "the BEST!!", explaining that "We bought one to be able to watch our 16 month yellow lab who seems to have separation anxiety. It was very affordable and one was not enough to be able to watch and talk to her when we are not home. We now have 5 and it is SO MUCH FUN watching her."

Check out more smart-home deals below:

Kasa Smart Smart Plug Power Strip $45 $80 Save $35

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance LED Smart Bulb 3-pack $68 $135 Save $67

Google Google Nest Thermostat $91 $130 Save $39

Kasa Smart Smart Plug 4-pack $23 $30 Save $7

Amazon Echo Show 8 $100 $130 Save $30

Blink Home Security Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 $60 $85 Save $25

Vacuums

Three brushes and strong suction power effectively loosen, extract, and vacuum dirt to give a superior clean, while sensors prevent falls and detect boundary strips to ensure the RoboVac only cleans the areas you want.

"Having one of these is a game changer," shared one Amazon reviewer. "I've got a tiny furball that's more fur than I cat. I've never noticed how much fur was in my apartment until I bought this vacuum. I use it everyday to keep my place tidy. It's great for cleaning under beds and couches."

Check out more vacuum deals below:

ThisWorx for Car Vacuum Cleaner $15 $40 Save $25

ILIFE V80 Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner $175 $280 Save $105

Belife Cordless 6-in-1 Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner $150 $229 Save $79

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum $199 $274 Save $75

whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $130 $400 Save $270

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum $249 $350 Save $101

Hoover Windtunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner $136 $200 Save $64

Gaming

Nintendo Nintendo 'Pokémon Shining Pearl' for Nintendo Switch $41 $60 Save $19 $41 at Amazon Revisit the Sinnoh region from the original 'Pokémon Pearl Version' game and set off to try and become the Champion of the Pokémon League!

Pokémon will always be a classic in the gaming world, and Shining Pearl takes the story to new heights, remaking the original Pearl game with brand-new features for a completely reimagined adventure.

Players love it too, as evidenced by the game's strong five-star average rating! One satisfied gamer wrote that Shining Pearl is "New enough to be compelling, yet true enough to the original for the most nostalgic among us. They did a really great job bringing this lovable classic back to life. Super fun to take this journey again with my own kid!" D'awww.

Check out more gaming deals below:

JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones $30 $40 Save $10

2K 'The Quarry' for PlayStation 5 $50 $70 Save $20

SEGA 'Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles' for Xbox Series X $40 $60 Save $20

PlayStation 'Days Gone' for Playstation 4 $26 $60 Save $34

Square Enix 'Dying Light 2: Stay Human' for PlayStation 4 $34 $60 Save $26

Kitchen

sodastream sodastream Fizzi One Touch Sparkling Water Maker $85 $130 Save $45 $85 at Amazon Keep things bubbly beyond the summer — just one touch of a button gets you fresh, fizzy and refreshing sparkling water.

Now you can get your sparkling water just how you like it! Personalize each bottle of bubs by how many times you press the carbonation button, then enjoy your sparkling water on-the-go thanks to the unique Sodastream bottle that comes with purchase.

"Absolutely life changing," raved one Amazon reviewer. "I have my water in the morning, water at the gym, water at bed, water all the time. It's delicious, it's so simple, and just plain awesome. My partner and I just finish a bottle, wash it, refill and toss back in the fridge so we have an unlimited supply of fresh cold ones ready to go. This is honestly great...I strongly recommend this to everyone. I'm smitten."

Check out more kitchen deals below:

NutriBullet NutriBullet Pro $94 $110 Save $16

Ultrean 4.2-quart Air Fryer $60 $96 Save $36

Rockridge Press The Official Ninja Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners $15 $20 Save $5

Braun 12 Cup Food Processor $170 $349 Save $179

Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill $120 $160 Save $40

Lodge Cast Iron Combo Cooker $50 $75 Save $25

CHEF iQ Smart Pressure Cooker $131 $200 Save $69

Rockridge Press The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook $10 $17 Save $7

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers $24 $52 Save $28

Beauty

SheaMoisture SheaMoisture Intensive Hydration Shampoo for Dry, Damaged Hair $9 $11 Save $2 $9 at Amazon Hair zonked from the summer heat? Refresh your coif with SheaMoisture, infused with manuka honey, mafura oil and fig extract to cleanse while infusing damaged hair with intense moisture.

This sulfate-free (aka dye-friendly) shampoo is a hydrating and replenishing cleanser for damaged hair that helps protect distressed hair from environmental influences and pamper with a luxurious lather, so you're getting your hair feeling and looking great...all at the same time!

One appreciative customer said that it "Works great. I have dry, curly, frizzy, highlighted hair. Product has a lot of hydration, but doesn’t weigh it down." Time to revitalize your locks!

Check out more beauty deals below:

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser $80 $100 Save $20

VieBeauti Premium Eyelash Growth Serum and Eyebrow Enhancer $26 $40 Save $14

New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face and Body $17 $25 Save $8

BS-MALL 14-piece Makeup Brush Set $8 $20 Save $12

SheaMoisture Curl Mousse for Frizz Control $7 $11 Save $4

Bedding and home

Zinus Zinus 10-inch Green Tea Luxe Queen Memory Foam Mattress $355 $549 Save $194 $355 at Amazon Drink in the coziness with this dreamy mattress! It's infused with refreshing green tea extract in every layer and features body-hugging memory foam and a breathable, luxurious cover.

Sweet dreams are made of this! With the just right amount of pressure relief, you’ll sleep with even more support to relieve your achiest joints. No need to worry about overheating, as the patented 7-zone ventilation system in the middle layer improves airflow performance, while also adding extra pressure relief beneath areas that need it most — like the shoulders, hips and knees. The finishing touch? A breathable knitted cover for ultra-comfortable and refreshing sleep.

One satisfied sleeper called this mattress "great comfort at a great price", saying that it is "firm and supportive yet soft enough to be oh so cozy!"

Check out more bedding & home deals below:

Ameriwood Home Fireplace TV Stand for TVs $340 $569 Save $229

CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set $29 $40 Save $11

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set $20 $50 Save $30

Beckham Hotel Collection Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 2-pack $27 $50 Save $23

Olee Sleep 8-inch Ventilated Convolution Full Memory Foam Mattress $141 $170 Save $29

Lawn and garden

WORX WORX WG520 12 Amp Turbine 600 Electric Leaf Blower $58 $80 Save $22 $58 at Amazon It’s like having a jet engine that you can carry around the yard. 600 CFM (cubic feet per minute) produces a thick, powerful stream of air that barrels out at 110 MPH! Yet somehow, it’s quieter than gas blowers.

Yep, that time of year is coming — the time where you have to gather up all the falling leaves, that is. Make sure you're ready to rock with the Worx leaf blower, with a Turbine design that gives you gas-like power without any of the side-effects of using gasoline. It’s less expensive, less messy, smells better, and runs much quieter. Its 2-speed control lets you operate it at 60 mph for clearing out tight corners, or 110 mph for when you get out on the open lawn. And the hyper-stream air nozzle is nice when you need even a little more for the tougher jobs. Yet all that tech is lightweight, only 6.4 pounds, so anyone can operate it with just one hand.

"This is one of the most powerful handheld electric blowers available. If you're serious about getting the job done quickly, this is the baseline," said a five-star fan. "The Worx has enough volume and speed to blow mounds of wet leaves from six feet and dry ones from ten or more. It's impressively powerful...You can find electric blowers with more toys, but few that'll get the job done as fast as this one. It's a bargain at the asking price."

Check out more lawn & garden below:

Fiskars Bypass Pruning Gardening Shears $13 $21 Save $8

Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table $72 $140 Save $68

BEI & HONG Mini Chainsaw 6-Inch $72 $100 Save $28

Jardineer Adjustable Metal Leaf Rake $22 $35 Save $13

Fiskars Kangaroo Collapsible Container 30-gallon Gardening Bag $20 $31 Save $11

