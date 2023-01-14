Amazon just dropped the motherlode of winter sales — save up to 75%

Have you resolved to shop smarter in 2023? Start here. (Photo: Amazon)

We're just two weeks into 2023 — got your New Year's goals on track? With the right tools in your toolkit, getting healthy, getting fit and getting organized can be easier and a lot more fun. Amazon is offering a helping hand to achieve that all-new you with a huge winter sale, including deals that will have you jogging, cooking and even cleaning with some extra pep in your step!

We're talking a robot vacuum for a whopping 75% off, quality earbuds for just $14 and even a super-cool Bowflex adjustable kettlebell for just $129! We've compiled the biggest savings right here, so keep on scrolling for the chillest deals at Amazon during this winter sale!

Headphones and earbuds

That's right; these killer buds cost $236 dollars less than AirPods. How do you like those apples? (Photo: Amazon)

These quality Tozo earbuds have amazing audio and cost a ridiculously low $14 with an on-page coupon (compared to $250 for Apple AirPods Pro). What's made Amazon shoppers fall in love with these? It's their superior audio quality, of course, courtesy of 6mm speaker drivers that produce powerful, wide-ranging sound.

"Tozo is the best value in sound and among the very best in earbud technology at any price. I have several different Tozo earbud models, and each one performs with stunning sound. This A2 is no exception," shared an impressed Amazon shopper. "Tremendous bass with terrific highs. The touch controls work nearly flawlessly. Battery life is great. And the stem makes it easier to grab and handle."

$25 and under deals

Banish dirt, dust, and gunk with this powerful purple wonder. (Photo: Amazon)

This social media–famous cleaning gel has just gotten an upgrade! It's designed to clean car air vents, steering wheels, console panel, storage bins, cup holder, door handles, dashboards and other other hard-to-reach spaces — just push it into any besmirched nooks and crannies and watch it soak up dust and crumbs galore!

Reviewers are pleasantly surprised by how effective this lil' blob is: "Cleaned areas of my car that I never was able to clean, and did it quickly and easily. Love this glob of cleanliness."

$8 $12 at Amazon

TVs

Forgot to put yourself on your 2022 holiday shopping list? It's not too late to fix that. (Photo: Amazon)

The 4K UltraHD on this 55-inch Hisense TV delivers more than four times the resolution of a regular 1080p screen. Along with over 8.3 million pixels, inside you'll find a powerful full-array LED backlight at work creating a sharper, more colorful picture. Plus, you'll have access to all your favorite streaming movies and TV episodes, live-streaming news, TV, sports and more with the Roku TV Operating System!

$310 $490 at Amazon

50% off or more deals

Explore the world right from your fingertips. (Photo: Amazon)

This super fast, ingeniously thin IdeaPad is on sale right now for just $385 — a $572 markdown! — at Amazon and stands as one of the biggest Lenovo laptop deals we've ever seen. It brings the power of 8GB high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run multiple applications and browser tabs all at once, with fast bootup and data transfer for just about anything you need to do, especially with the Windows 11 Home OS built right in. Shoppers have called it an "unbelievable value for the price," so snap one (or two) up while you can!

$376 $959 at Amazon

Auto

And it has pockets! (Photo: Amazon)

Are you forever annoyed by the little bits of garbage that accumulate in your car — wrappers, tissues, bottles, you know the deal — but don't have a place to put them? Well, consider your problem solved with Hotor's ingenious leak-proof car trash can. This large-capacity (two-gallon) bin is ideal for road trips, and side pockets make it a super-handy storage space. Plus, it perfectly fits just about any model of car!

"The BEST trash can for the car I have come across!!" raved one happy driver. "If you’re thinking about buying this, do it; I got the black color, and it goes unnoticed in my car!!!"

$13 $25 at Amazon

Vacuums

Vacuum up any mess...and lots of savings. (Photo: Amazon)

The OKP Life K2 robovac is packed with plenty of features that make it stand out, like its four cleaning modes that include a spot-clean setting and an option that focuses on the edges of the room. The brushless design is especially great for pet owners, since there are no bristles to inevitably get tangled with fur. Reviewers are especially impressed with the vacuum's battery life, which extends up to 100 minutes. And if it runs out of juice in the middle of a job, it'll automatically go back to its charging base.

Pet owners are obsessed, too: "I have dogs, and keeping my wood and tile floors clean is a daily process. I deep-clean once a week and use this to keep the floors clean the other days. I was pleasantly surprised at how well it did. It goes under all my furniture because it’s low-profile. I love that!" shared one reviewer.

$90 $400 at Amazon

Kitchen

Slice, dice, and chop to your heart's content. (Photo: Amazon)

We'll get right to the point (as it were): Snap up this deal before it's gone! Shoppers say this 7-piece set of Henckels knives makes slicing through ingredients as easy as one, two, wheee! “These are the best knives I’ve ever used. They remain sharp use after use. I’ve even put them in the dishwasher with no issues. They’re still just as sharp as ever. Compared to the price point of similar knives, these are worth it.” testified one kitchen warrior.

$80 $140 at Amazon

Fitness

Get the most out of your workout...and workout equipment. (Photo: Amazon)

Kettlebell workouts have grown in popularity over the past few years. Kettlebells are just so easy to use, super effective for increasing strength, and perfect for home workouts! However, not all kettlebells are created equal. The best are adjustable, and therefore incredibly versatile. Top of the list? The Bowflex SelectTech 840. It's a single device that can have you lifting anywhere from 8 to 40 pounds. And guess what? We just spotted it at Amazon for $129, a hefty 35% off.

How does it work? While the kettlebell is sitting in the base, just turn the dial to the desired weight — 8, 12, 20, 25, 35 or 40 pounds — and you're ready to lift. Additional features include free access (via the Bowflex app) to 24 trainer-led exercises — swings, rows, squats, twists — plus tips on improving your form. One home fitness lover praised: "As a beginner to fitness, this is phenomenal."

$129 $199 at Amazon

Bedding and home

Sleep like a baby. Save like a grown-up. (Photo: Amazon)

This Zinus mattress offers multiple layers to create the perfect balance of support and comfort, thanks to the genius invention that is gel memory foam. It regulates temperature, conforms to your body and reduces motion transfer (translation: If your bed partner is tossing and turning, you won't be jostled out of sleep). Shoppers love it, too: "My husband and I ordered this mattress after my daughter and son in law purchased one. It was LOVE from that first night! We both have back issues so getting a quality product for the price seemed impossible, but let me say: we are absolutely happy with our product and so glad we took a chance. Highly recommend!," shared one of nearly 1,200 five-star reviewers.

$251 $499 at Amazon

Storage and Organization

Time to put away the ugly Christmas sweaters for next year. (Photo: Amazon)

Ideal for that twice-yearly change-of-season wardrobe switcheroo, these strong and stylish box-like bags have been keeping things tidy for more than 5,600 five-star fans. They're made of high-quality odorless, breathable, non-woven fabric to protect your clothes from dust and moisture, along with two additional layers of thick fabric for reinforcement and a see-through window in the front to allow you to see what's inside at a glance.

"Exactly what I was looking for to store seasonal clothes, blankets, linens, etc. I love the fact that they zip up," noted one satisfied shopper.

$16 $30 at Amazon

Beauty and wellness

Brush like a pro, spend like a plebe. (Photo: Amazon)

Time to upgrade to an electric toothbrush? At 43% off, the AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush might be the deal to convert you. Thanks to its four brush modes, you can set it for sensitivity, deep cleaning, gum massage and even whitening. This shopper vouches for the latter: "If you brush your teeth every day, you'll definitely notice a difference in how white your teeth are after using this for a few weeks.... My teeth are much whiter now than they were when I was using a manual brush."

$34 $60 at Amazon

Style

Protect your peepers on the slopes! (Photo: Amazon)

One of the biggest brags this pair of ski goggles has is that they fit perfectly over any eyeglasses, so you don't have to sacrifice 20/20 vision for peeper protection! Dual-layer lens technology with an anti-fog coated inner lens gives you a fog-free ski experience, while 100% UV400 protection ensures that you won't have to contend with snow blindness on the slopes. These goggles have 17,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with one reviewer saying that "They fit great and did not fog up at all...Great pair of goggles!"

$27 $30 at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Demonstrate your smart-shopping mettle with this stupendous Chromebook deal. (Photo: Amazon)

The HP Chromebook 11a is perfect for homework or daily computing, thanks to its compact size, long battery life, super-use-friendly Chrome OS and affordable price-point. Enjoy every bit of detail on this brilliant, high-definition display and easily work under bright lights or outside, courtesy of this HP mini laptop’s anti-glare panel. Best of all, this notebook computer keeps you powered from morning till evening with up to 15 hours and 45 minutes of power — we can't imagine you'd need more than that in one day!

$129 $260 at Amazon

