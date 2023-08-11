Amazon's 50+ best deals to shop this weekend

Summer is still sizzlin', and so are these weekend deals at Amazon! (Photo: Amazon)

Friday is finally here and, not that you need us to tell you, but you've got some well-deserved R&R coming your way over the next few days. If you're planning a low-key weekend, good news: You'll have plenty of sales to keep you company as you lounge. Whether you've still got summer-fun plans in the offing, or you're in prep mode for fall's cool temps, there's plenty to shop (and save on) at Amazon. Need a new TV to keep up with your favorite shows once chilly weather hits? A state-of-the-art tablet? They got 'em. Our team has curated the best deals to scoop this weekend, from top brands like Apple, Henckels, Crocs and more! Read on and have at it!

Sgin 15.6 Inch Laptop $310 $1,400 Save $1,090 with coupon See at Amazon

Lysmoski Laser Hair Remover $72 $200 Save $128 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $270 $329 Save $59 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $21 $70 Save $49 with coupon See at Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Mount $11 $50 Save $39 with coupon See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $450 Save $350 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $140 $345 Save $205 See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows, 2 Pack $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Crocs Classic Clogs $31 $50 Save $19 See at Amazon

Right now you can save over a thousand bucks on this little workhorse. Isn't that grand? (Photo: Amazon)

Tired of your old sluggish laptop? You won't hesitate to replace it once you meet Sgin's 15-inch computer. It comes with Windows 11 and an Intel Celeron N5095 Quad-Core processor with up to 2.9 GHz, already installed and powered up. The best part? You can save over $1,000 this weekend on the top-rated laptop.

"I recently started a new job and needed a laptop that would be easy to use, lightweight, that wouldn't break the bank since I would be taking the laptop in and out of client's homes," wrote a five-star fan. "I am not very tech savvy; however, the setup was a no-brainer which I appreciated!"

$310 with coupon $1,400.00 at Amazon

Cozsinoor Queen Size Cooling Pillows, Set of 2 $26 $100 Save $74 with coupon See at Amazon

Raemao Massage Gun $40 $150 Save $110 with coupon See at Amazon

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $450 Save $350 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $100 $400 Save $300 See at Amazon

Seeking a hair-removal solution? Make it thorough. Make it affordable. Make it Lysmoski. (Photo: Amazon)

Stop spending hundreds of dollars per month on hair removal, and opt for this at-home device instead. The Lysmoski At-Home Laser Hair Remover is an easy and affordable way to zap away unwanted tufts, strands and scruff from your body. It uses over 999,900 flashes that target hair follicles and reduce hair growth. The device has two modes, auto and manual, and five intensity levels to choose from. And if its impressive features aren't enough to sell you, the 70% markdown should do it.

“I saw improvements [starting] the first week. There was a noticeable reduction in hair growth, and the hair that did grow back was much finer and lighter than before. What I appreciated most about this product is that it was painless and easy to use,” raved one reviewer.

$72 with coupon $80 at Amazon

Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager $50 $130 Save $80 See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $140 $345 Save $205 See at Amazon

Ninja Mini Air Fryer $40 $80 Save $40 See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

We're not trying to cause a big sensation — just talking 'bout this g-g-generation ... of iPods. (Photo: Amazon)

Take your fave podcasts, jams and shows on the go, thanks to these second-generation AirPods Pro. This iteration of the famed buds cancel out noise more efficiently than the previous version. And they're equipped with even more battery life — listen for up to six hours (that's 33% more than the first-generation Pods). And when these get tuckered out, just pop them into the charging case.

One happy listener said: "I’m glad they still make this type. I do not like the new ones, at all. These stay in my ear. I can run in them and lift weights with no issues. The sound is great."

$99 $129 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 $249 Save $50 See at Amazon

Google Pixel Buds A-Series $59 $99 Save $40 See at Amazon

Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones $148 $250 Save $102 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $15 $30 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones $279 $329 Save $50 See at Amazon

Among its gazillion other talents, this iPad takes vibrant pictures, thanks to its ultrawide lens. (Photo: Amazon)

Sleek tablets come a dime a dozen, but the iPad is in a league all its own. Its idiot-proof setup, lightweight design and crisp graphics make shoppers go bananas. Plus, it also boasts an ultrawide front camera for stunning photos and touch ID for instant access. And right now, you can add one to your cart for $270!

“I ordered the 64 GB on Amazon brand new for $265 out the door, and they ended up sending me a 256 GB one,” one shopper wrote. “Even if I got the 64GB, you can’t beat that price for what you’re getting. If you’re looking for a tablet to stream shows, read books, browse the internet, FaceTime or Zoom friends and family, I wouldn’t spend the extra money on the newer iPad 10, which is $400 right now. You will not notice any differences in speed and quality of the picture. They are very close in stats.”

$270 $329 at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $750 $999 Save $249 See at Amazon

Majority 15 Inch Soundbar $35 $45 Save $10 See at Amazon

EWA Travel Case $22 $40 Save $18 See at Amazon

Jumper Laptop $280 $1,200 Save $920 See at Amazon

All-New Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) $40 $90 Save $50 with code Copied! Code: PRIMESHOW5 Copied! Code: PRIMESHOW5 See at Amazon

Knead out all the tension and pressure in your body, sans masseuse. Now you can get a professional massage at home for only $21. (Photo: Amazon)

The handy massager works deep into muscles to alleviate tension, work out kinks and generally relax the body. It has 20 different speeds, ranging from 1,600 to 2,600 rpm, allowing you to customize the action to help stimulate blood circulation and release lactic acid in the muscles, thus easing your stiffness.

The massager has reviewers asking, "Why didn't I get this sooner?" One customer said: "This thing is amazing. Like, why have I been manually massaging my husband all these years? This sucker has lots of different speeds and attachments. It feels amazing, too. 10/10 would recommend."

$21 with coupon $70 at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can $8 $18 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Momo & Nashi Air Fryer Cheat Sheet Magnets $8 $15 Save $7 See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip Grabber Tool $12 $20 Save $8 See at Amazon

Heeta Hair Scalp Massager $6 $11 Save $5 See at Amazon

Brita Water Filter Pitcher $17 $24 Save $7 See at Amazon

Everyone will be green with envy when you tell them how much you saved on this killer TV. (Photo: Amazon)

We've still got some time before fall, but it's never too early to start planning how you're going to spend chilly evenings inside. Is catching up on your favorite shows on the list? What about NFL football? Those summer blockbusters about to make their small-screen premiere? Then you need a TV that combines crisp picture quality with the best streaming services. That's where the Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV comes in. For just $65 (down from $120), you get a 24-inch screen with a built-in Alexa voice remote that helps you search for shows, give commands and switch inputs.

"Had no Idea a TV could do so much!" shared one incredulous shopper. "Am not much into tech things and had no idea what a Fire TV is. It works off from my internet signal. I have never wanted or had cable tv of any kind. I can get all kinds of stuff on this TV. Old shows, free movies and other ones if I wish to pay or use with Amazon Prime, which right now I am on a trial period, so may watch a movie or two. The 24-inch is perfect for my entertainment center. The picture is much bigger than the TV I threw out."

$65 $120 at Amazon

Insignia 32-inch Fire TV $90 $150 Save $60 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch Smart TV $130 $200 Save $70 See at Amazon

TCL 32-inch Roku TV $120 $230 Save $110 See at Amazon

Insignia All-New 50-inch Fire TV $250 $350 Save $100 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch $350 $520 Save $170 See at Amazon

"You have arrived at your destination" — hands-free, of course. (Photo: Amazon)

The objective: Get where you're going safely without having to hold or glance down at your phone every few seconds. Distracted driving is dangerous, so let's cut that out. Luckily, thanks to this sturdy phone mount, you can keep your eyes on the road while staying apprised of the navigational info you need. The Suuson car phone holder is easy to install — it has adjustable feet and durable clips that make securing phones of all makes and models a snap. And it's just $11 with the on-page coupon.

"I have thrown away a lot of money, on various supposedly the easiest to install and the best" cell phone mounting units for vehicles, over the years but, this one... is the last one I will ever have to buy!!" raved a five-star reviewer. "This model comes with everything you need, in order to mount it to an air vent or, to the windshield or dashboard. It comes with a VERY ADHESIVE...suction cup mount, that once put on a flat surface, (or even a semi-slightly arched surface!), it will not come loose!"

$11 with coupon $50 at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can $8 $18 Save $10 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $6 $13 Save $7 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $26 $45 Save $19 with coupon See at Amazon

Carstuus Leather Tissue Holder $12 $16 Save $4 with coupon See at Amazon

Febreze Unstopables Car Freshener Vent Clips $8 $13 Save $5 See at Amazon

Finally, a stick vac that can stand up to dust bunnies and pet hair. (Photo: Amazon)

This super affordable, sleek, lightweight stick vacuum from Inse is the antidote to lugging your upright vac around your house. Its compact figure allows it to maneuver into all of those hard-to-reach spots (like under nightstands and on the stairs) and comes with cyclonic separation technology that captures up to 99.99% of dust particles that other models leave behind. And right now, you can get it for a wild 78% off.

“Tried this bad boy out today and, man ohh man, it's awesome,” said this enthusiastic user. “The handheld part is so easy to use and works amazing I did my sofas in a jiff. It has two settings, low suction and high suction, and both pick up easily. It’s lightweight, and I love that it’s cordless. It makes the job so easy to get to.”

$100 $500 at Amazon

Shark Pet Canister Vacuum $150 $400 Save $250 See at Amazon

Shark Navigator Deluxe Upright Vacuum $170 $220 Save $50 See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $170 $350 Save $180 See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $600 Save $490 with coupon See at Amazon

Let's cut to the chase. These knives are the best in the business. (Photo: Amazon)

A markdown on knife sets — especially one on such a beloved brand — is a rare occasion, but when a good one hits, you'll want to be sure to pounce before it’s too late. This would be one of those occasions. Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers can't get over the quality of this kitchen arsenal from Henckels. Each of the satin-finished blades stays sharp even after hundreds of cuts.

"Very well constructed, super sharp. Nice wood block for storage," wrote a knife aficionado. "Cuts any meats or vegetables like a hot knife through butter! Very easy to sharpen the knives with the provided sharpening rod — 500% worth the money."

$140 $345 at Amazon

Brita XL Water Filter Dispenser $36 $51 Save $15 See at Amazon

Ninja Mini Air Fryer $40 $80 Save $40 See at Amazon

Momo & Nashi Air Fryer Cheat Sheet Magnets $8 $15 Save $7 See at Amazon

HyperChiller HC2 Patented Iced Coffee/Beverage Cooler $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set $65 $160 Save $95 See at Amazon

Sweet dreams are made of these. (Photo: Amazon)

If night sweats are keeping you up, we have a solution for you: Change your pillows! Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows aren't just cozy to sleep on, they also keep you cool while you snooze. They're crafted with — you guessed it — memory foam that provides the proper support for your head and neck. There are also ventilation holes that make the pillows breathable and cool all night long. Right now, the set is 50% off — just $50!

"This pillow is by far the most comfortable pillow we had in over a decade," shared a rested shopper. "Lately we've been suffering from headaches and not sleeping well. After it arrived, even though they suggested letting it air out a few days, I just couldn't bear another uncomfortable night. It was the best sleep ever."

$50 $100 at Amazon

Cozsinoor Queen Size Cooling Pillows $26 $100 Save $74 with coupon See at Amazon

Beautural Steamer $25 $40 Save $15 See at Amazon

Aiper Seagull SE Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner $200 $300 Save $100 See at Amazon

Tonulax Solar Garden Light $20 $31 Save $11 See at Amazon

Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $20 Save $11 See at Amazon

Not getting that fresh-from-the-dentist clean? Try this life-changer — a wild 50% off. (Photo: Amazon)

If you want your teeth to look (and feel) like you just had a professional cleaning, you need this toothbrush. We're not pulling your leg on this one — over 78,000 shoppers rave about the brush. Here's why: It delivers 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute, which helps lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it.

"My teeth have never felt so clean! I have used an electric toothbrush my whole life, and this is by far the best!" said a shopper with pearly whites."I usually buy Philips Sonicare, but I wanted something a little less expensive. I was nervous at first, but the quality of this product is incredible! Very powerful motor and plenty of replacement heads. The matte black finish looks very sleek and modern."

$30 $60 at Amazon

Bitvae Water Dental Flosser $25 $60 Save $35 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $10 $15 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Bitvae Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

XSoul IPL Hair Remover $70 $100 Save $30 with coupon See at Amazon

Medix 5.5 Retinol Body Lotion Firming Moisturizer $17 $20 Save $3 See at Amazon

Shoes that are comfortable and stylish and water-resistant? We'll take two pairs! (Photo: Amazon)

There's a reason Crocs are No. 1 bestsellers — they combine comfort and style in an inimitable package. Now, you can get a pair of the beloved shoes for just $30 (down from $50). Loved by chefs, medical professionals and kids, thanks to their light, airy, cushiony feel, you can grab a pair in dang near any size at just about the gosh-darndest lowest price you've ever seen. Oh yeah: They're water-resistant too.

"The perfect combination of comfort and style," declared one shopper. "I recently purchased the Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs, and I must say, they have quickly become my go-to footwear for running errands and everyday activities. These clogs offer a perfect combination of comfort, functionality, and style."

Quick PS: Prices vary by size and color.

$30 $50 at Amazon

Wirarpa High Waist Briefs-5 Pack $23 $41 Save $18 with coupon See at Amazon

Playtex Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra $13 $39 Save $26 See at Amazon

Shaperx Bodysuit $38 $50 Save $12 See at Amazon

Anrabess Maxi Dress $31 $53 Save $22 See at Amazon

Warner's Play Stay Cool and Dry Wireless Lift Comfort Bra $28 $44 Save $16 See at Amazon

