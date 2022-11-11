Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend sales — including 50% off a Keurig

Rake up the savings this weekend on Amazon! (Photo: Amazon)

As we get closer to Thanksgiving we're also getting even closer to the biggest sales of the year, from Black Friday to Cyber Monday and beyond. But even though we're not there quite yet, it seems like Amazon hasn't gotten the memo — because there are some epic, Black Friday–worthy deals on big products and brands this weekend! From a quality smart TV for over 50% off to a chef-quality knife set for over 60% off, we've already got a lot of reasons to be thankful!

Keep on scrolling for the very best deals available on Amazon this weekend!

Headphones and earbuds

Shut out the world and pump up the jams! (Photo: Amazon)

Wireless freedom meets best-in-class sound here with Bose! Get deep, immersive sound at any volume and clearer calls at both ends of your communications, with seamless switching between two connected Bluetooth devices so you’ll never miss a call or important dialogue in that movie you’re watching.

$149 $229 at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $99 $200 Save $101 Amazon

Tozo NC2 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds $36 $80 Save $44 Amazon

JBL Live 650BTNC Headphones $95 $200 Save $105 Amazon

Beats Studio Buds $100 $150 Save $50 Amazon

$25 and under deals

If your Thanksgiving bird winds up under-done, you'll be the real turkey. Let's make sure that doesn't happen. (Photo: Amazon)

Knowing the temperature of your meat is so important for ensuring thorough cooking and food safety, so take the guesswork out with the Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer, the handiest way to say goodbye to tragically over- or under-done dinners. This ultra-fast, instant-read meat thermometer delivers the goods in as little as three seconds. And it doesn't just work for meat, either — utilize the Kizen for beverages, deep frying, candy making, baking, grilling, the list truly goes on. It'll be your most essential tool for taking your culinary skills to the next level, and since it's waterproof you can keep it clean easily.

"We were very happy with the Kizen meat thermometer. We used it to cook a 16-pound prime rib on Christmas and it was perfect!" shared a thrilled home cook. "We are very satisfied and would recommend both product and seller!"

So go on, get cooking...and don't forget to save us a plate.

$10 $25 at Amazon

Cleaning Gel for Car $8 $12 Save $4 Amazon

KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti Fatigue Kitchen Rug $12 $36 Save $24 Amazon

Cleaning Gel for Car $8 $12 Save $4 Amazon

Anker 20W USB C Power Strip $16 $20 Save $4 Amazon

TVs

This is a 24-inch, 720p smart TV for just 80 BUCKS. Do we really need to say more? (Photo: Amazon)

The Insignia F20 Series features vivid colors and exceptional picture quality, which is exceedingly rare at this price point. It also has three ports, so you can hook up a soundbar, a video game console, a Blu-ray player and more. Plus, Alexa is included in the remote, so if you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of movie titles (and who is, really?), you can just say, “Alexa, play House of the Dragon,” and she’ll make your wish come true. "This TV makes it super convenient to get to all your apps and see what’s available to watch on each app without actually going into them," says a five-star reviewer.

$80 $170 at Amazon

TCL 40-inch Class 3-Series Full HD Smart Roku TV $200 $350 Save $150 Amazon

Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV $180 $270 Save $90 Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV $330 $520 Save $190 Amazon

Sony 65-inch 4K X80K Series Smart Google TV $698 $1,000 Save $302 Amazon

50% off or more deals

Half price, and available in Black, Dusty Rose, Evergreen (pictured), Oasis, Poppy Red and Studio Gray. Color us impressed! (Photo: Amazon)

At less than five inches wide, this Keurig coffee maker is the perfect size for any space or occasion. Just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favorite pod, press the big "K" brew button on top and enjoy fresh, delicious coffee in minutes!

$50 $100 at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $25 Save $15 Amazon

JBL Live 650BTNC Headphones $95 $200 Save $105 Amazon

M Kitchen Silicone Spatula Set $10 $20 Save $10 Amazon

Boriwat Back Massager with Heat $54 $170 Save $116 Amazon

Auto

A place for your trash, and all your trash in its place. (Photo: Amazon)

Do you get annoyed by the little bits of garbage that accumulate in the car — wrappers, tissues, bottles, you know the deal — but don't have a place to put them? Well, consider your problem solved with Hotor's ingenious leak-proof car trash can. This large-capacity (two-gallon) bin is ideal for road trips, and side pockets make it an super-handy storage space. Plus, it perfectly fits just about any model of car!

"The BEST trash can for the car I have come across!!" raved one happy driver. "If you’re thinking about buying this, do it; I got the black color, and it goes unnoticed in my car!!!"

$10 $25 at Amazon

Cleaning Gel for Car $8 $12 Save $4 Amazon

Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook 4-pack $6 $11 Save $5 Amazon

Leather Honey Leather Conditioner $18 $28 Save $10 Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $15 $40 Save $25 Amazon

Vacuums

This unstoppable robovac does its duty while avoiding any doody. It's only ironic if you say it out loud. (Photo: Amazon)

It's time to clean the smart way. The Roomba j7 avoids objects in its way and allows you to schedule multiple cleanings per day by continuously learning and adapting to your home. This powerful Roomba is especially great if you have pets: "Perfect if you don't want to vacuum every day, and picks up a lot of pet hair," mused one satisfied shopper.

Hilariously, iRobot also provides a "P.O.O.P. (Pet Owner Official Promise)" — you can rely on your Roomba j7 to avoid pet waste, or they'll replace it for free. No joke!

$349 $600 at Amazon

OKP K3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $92 $420 Save $328 Amazon

Shark NV501 Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $194 $300 Save $106 Amazon

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum $200 $319 Save $119 Amazon

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum $495 $600 Save $105 Amazon

Kitchen

These knives are a cut above, their price has been slashed. As to whether you should jump on this deal, we'll only say: chop-chop! (Photo: Amazon)

It's dang near unheard of to see top-rated cutlery brand Henckels at a serious markdown, so be sure to snap up this deal before it's gone. Shoppers say this 15-piece set of solid, sharp knives actually makes cooking easier and even safer! “These are really nice knives. I’ve been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn’t slip] out of hand, due to hand injuries. These are just what I needed, and at a great price,” wrote one kitchen warrior. That serious markdown we mentioned? How's 62% off grab you?

$130 $345 at Amazon

Tovolo Vented Collapsible Medium Microwave Cover $7 $10 Save $3 Amazon

Cuisinart Classic Forged Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set $80 $160 Save $80 Amazon

Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware 15-piece Set $40 $76 Save $36 Amazon

Hamilton Beach Professional Sure-Crisp Digital Air Fryer $88 $175 Save $87 Amazon

Bedding and home

Pillow talk: Hey, baby, feel that luxurious fabric caressing your skin while the gel fiber swaddles your pretty head. Oh, and you know you want that $18 markdown. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking for a good night's sleep at a bargain? Made from 100 percent cotton and gel-filled fiber, Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are incredibly soft to the touch but firm enough to provide that all-important support. These pillows feature no-shift construction for all you restless sleepers out there, so you don't have to worry about bunching or distorting them out of shape. That means you can just toss them in the wash to freshen them up — they'll come out clean and still holding their shape. They also keep cool, so you'll always be sleeping on the chilly side of the pillow!

"These pillows are just unbelievable, and for the price you can't go wrong," raved one self-described "pillow snob" on Amazon. "Love, Love, LOVE these pillows."

$27 $45 at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcases Standard Set of 2 $9 $12 Save $3 Amazon

Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Pillows Set of 2 $20 $37 Save $17 Amazon

Litanika Queen Size Comforter Set $40 $66 Save $26 Amazon

Bedsure Electric Heated Blanket $36 $58 Save $22 Amazon

Seasonal

You don't have to like sitting through yet another soccer practice, but you also don't have to do it with numb hands. (Photo: Amazon)

HotHands Super Warmers are designed to keep you warmer for longer, perfect for staying cozy during the chilly season. They're single-use air-activated heat packs that provide everyday warmth, and are available in several styles designed specifically for your hands, feet and body.

"These are a reliable source of heat for walks, football games and emergencies," shared a five-star reviewer. "I hate being cold- and these keep me moving on chilly mornings. I don’t dread the cold mornings when my feet and hands can be warm."

$7 $13 at Amazon

Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmer $24 $37 Save $13 Amazon

Fire Sense Bessemer Fire Pit $59 $200 Save $141 Amazon

Andily Electric Space Heater $19 $27 Save $8 Amazon

Voltask Cordless Snow Shovel $150 $200 Save $50 Amazon

Beauty

Hair today, gone tomorrow: Banish body bristles to the Bad Place. (Photo: Amazon)

Keeping up with body hair growth can be difficult — unless you have this handy little gadget, of course. Instead of spending hundreds or thousands on razors, shaving products, waxing, bleaching, etcetera, etcetera, try the XSoul Hair Removal Device. This treatment uses advanced IPL technology to break the cycle of hair regrowth for permanent hair reduction, delivering flawlessly smooth and hairless skin.

"I got this for using on my underarms and it really works. After one week I was noticing slower and thinner growth, and now it's so slow and thin I forget to keep using it," shared one beauty maven. "For someone who just gave up on sleeveless tops because they always had such bad irritation from shaving, this is totally worth it."

$80 $200 at Amazon

Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil with Vitamin E $9 $12 Save $3 Amazon

hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit $27 $70 Save $43 Amazon

PURA D'OR Anti-Thinning Advanced Therapy Biotin Shampoo & Conditioner Hair Care Set $45 $60 Save $15 Amazon

VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, Set of 3 $17 $30 Save $13 Amazon

Style

Your Armour against sweat, moisture, and the cold. (Photo: Amazon)

Looking for sleek, stylish, and strong leggings for the chilly winter months? Try these from Under Armour. Their super-light HeatGear fabric delivers superior coverage without weighing you down, and wicks sweat and dries fast. Four-way stretch construction moves better in every direction and compresses in an ultra-tight, second-skin fit. And don't worry — these leggings are chafe-free, baby!

$25 $50 at Amazon

Ododos Women's Cross Waist 7/8 Yoga Leggings $23 $46 Save $23 Amazon

Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket $42 $90 Save $47 Amazon

Columbia Women's Copper Crest Hooded Jacket $85 $150 Save $65

Ray-Ban Rb3016 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses $130 $163 Save $33 Amazon

Tablets and tech

We know you're dying to ask: Yep, this is a power strip AND a surge protector, so relax. (Photo: Amazon)

Introducing just about the smartest power strip you'll ever meet. It has plenty of outlets for regular plugs, with three high-speed USB-A ports let you charge and power absolutely everything — from major appliances to your phone. Anker’s world-famous smart charging detects connected devices and adjusts voltage output to deliver a tailored, high-speed charge, and the thick rubber-coated power cable, integrated three-strand copper wiring, and flame-retardant casing ensure superior safety for the overload and surge protection technologies inside. Customers swear by it, too: "Absolute powerhouse. Supplies power to all my living room appliances. TV, PS5, SNES, PS2, Nintendo Switch, controller charging docks, and two lamps. No problems, and still have more ports open," enthused an Amazon shopper.

$32 $46 at Amazon

Anker Portable Charger Power Bank $15 $22 Save $7 Amazon

Moto G Stylus $150 $300 Save $150 Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet $159 $230 Save $71 Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop (2022) $359 $959 Save $600 Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.