Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend sales — including 50% off a Keurig
As we get closer to Thanksgiving we're also getting even closer to the biggest sales of the year, from Black Friday to Cyber Monday and beyond. But even though we're not there quite yet, it seems like Amazon hasn't gotten the memo — because there are some epic, Black Friday–worthy deals on big products and brands this weekend! From a quality smart TV for over 50% off to a chef-quality knife set for over 60% off, we've already got a lot of reasons to be thankful!
Keep on scrolling for the very best deals available on Amazon this weekend!
Headphones and earbuds
Wireless freedom meets best-in-class sound here with Bose! Get deep, immersive sound at any volume and clearer calls at both ends of your communications, with seamless switching between two connected Bluetooth devices so you’ll never miss a call or important dialogue in that movie you’re watching.
- Amazon
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones$99$200Save $101
- Amazon
Tozo NC2 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds$36$80Save $44
- Amazon
Beats Studio Buds$100$150Save $50
$25 and under deals
Knowing the temperature of your meat is so important for ensuring thorough cooking and food safety, so take the guesswork out with the Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer, the handiest way to say goodbye to tragically over- or under-done dinners. This ultra-fast, instant-read meat thermometer delivers the goods in as little as three seconds. And it doesn't just work for meat, either — utilize the Kizen for beverages, deep frying, candy making, baking, grilling, the list truly goes on. It'll be your most essential tool for taking your culinary skills to the next level, and since it's waterproof you can keep it clean easily.
"We were very happy with the Kizen meat thermometer. We used it to cook a 16-pound prime rib on Christmas and it was perfect!" shared a thrilled home cook. "We are very satisfied and would recommend both product and seller!"
So go on, get cooking...and don't forget to save us a plate.
- Amazon
KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti Fatigue Kitchen Rug$12$36Save $24
- Amazon
Anker 20W USB C Power Strip$16$20Save $4
TVs
The Insignia F20 Series features vivid colors and exceptional picture quality, which is exceedingly rare at this price point. It also has three ports, so you can hook up a soundbar, a video game console, a Blu-ray player and more. Plus, Alexa is included in the remote, so if you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of movie titles (and who is, really?), you can just say, “Alexa, play House of the Dragon,” and she’ll make your wish come true. "This TV makes it super convenient to get to all your apps and see what’s available to watch on each app without actually going into them," says a five-star reviewer.
- Amazon
TCL 40-inch Class 3-Series Full HD Smart Roku TV$200$350Save $150
- Amazon
Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV$180$270Save $90
- Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV$330$520Save $190
- Amazon
Sony 65-inch 4K X80K Series Smart Google TV$698$1,000Save $302
50% off or more deals
At less than five inches wide, this Keurig coffee maker is the perfect size for any space or occasion. Just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favorite pod, press the big "K" brew button on top and enjoy fresh, delicious coffee in minutes!
- Amazon
Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets$10$25Save $15
- Amazon
M Kitchen Silicone Spatula Set$10$20Save $10
- Amazon
Boriwat Back Massager with Heat$54$170Save $116
Auto
Do you get annoyed by the little bits of garbage that accumulate in the car — wrappers, tissues, bottles, you know the deal — but don't have a place to put them? Well, consider your problem solved with Hotor's ingenious leak-proof car trash can. This large-capacity (two-gallon) bin is ideal for road trips, and side pockets make it an super-handy storage space. Plus, it perfectly fits just about any model of car!
"The BEST trash can for the car I have come across!!" raved one happy driver. "If you’re thinking about buying this, do it; I got the black color, and it goes unnoticed in my car!!!"
- Amazon
Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook 4-pack$6$11Save $5
- Amazon
Leather Honey Leather Conditioner$18$28Save $10
- Amazon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$15$40Save $25
Vacuums
It's time to clean the smart way. The Roomba j7 avoids objects in its way and allows you to schedule multiple cleanings per day by continuously learning and adapting to your home. This powerful Roomba is especially great if you have pets: "Perfect if you don't want to vacuum every day, and picks up a lot of pet hair," mused one satisfied shopper.
Hilariously, iRobot also provides a "P.O.O.P. (Pet Owner Official Promise)" — you can rely on your Roomba j7 to avoid pet waste, or they'll replace it for free. No joke!
- Amazon
OKP K3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner$92$420Save $328
- Amazon
Shark NV501 Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum$194$300Save $106
- Amazon
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum$200$319Save $119
- Amazon
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum$495$600Save $105
Kitchen
It's dang near unheard of to see top-rated cutlery brand Henckels at a serious markdown, so be sure to snap up this deal before it's gone. Shoppers say this 15-piece set of solid, sharp knives actually makes cooking easier and even safer! “These are really nice knives. I’ve been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn’t slip] out of hand, due to hand injuries. These are just what I needed, and at a great price,” wrote one kitchen warrior. That serious markdown we mentioned? How's 62% off grab you?
- Amazon
Tovolo Vented Collapsible Medium Microwave Cover$7$10Save $3
- Amazon
Cuisinart Classic Forged Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set$80$160Save $80
- Amazon
Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware 15-piece Set$40$76Save $36
- Amazon
Hamilton Beach Professional Sure-Crisp Digital Air Fryer$88$175Save $87
Bedding and home
Looking for a good night's sleep at a bargain? Made from 100 percent cotton and gel-filled fiber, Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows are incredibly soft to the touch but firm enough to provide that all-important support. These pillows feature no-shift construction for all you restless sleepers out there, so you don't have to worry about bunching or distorting them out of shape. That means you can just toss them in the wash to freshen them up — they'll come out clean and still holding their shape. They also keep cool, so you'll always be sleeping on the chilly side of the pillow!
"These pillows are just unbelievable, and for the price you can't go wrong," raved one self-described "pillow snob" on Amazon. "Love, Love, LOVE these pillows."
- Amazon
Bedsure Satin Pillowcases Standard Set of 2$9$12Save $3
- Amazon
Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Pillows Set of 2$20$37Save $17
- Amazon
Litanika Queen Size Comforter Set$40$66Save $26
- Amazon
Bedsure Electric Heated Blanket$36$58Save $22
Seasonal
HotHands Super Warmers are designed to keep you warmer for longer, perfect for staying cozy during the chilly season. They're single-use air-activated heat packs that provide everyday warmth, and are available in several styles designed specifically for your hands, feet and body.
"These are a reliable source of heat for walks, football games and emergencies," shared a five-star reviewer. "I hate being cold- and these keep me moving on chilly mornings. I don’t dread the cold mornings when my feet and hands can be warm."
- Amazon
Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmer$24$37Save $13
- Amazon
Fire Sense Bessemer Fire Pit$59$200Save $141
- Amazon
Andily Electric Space Heater$19$27Save $8
- Amazon
Voltask Cordless Snow Shovel$150$200Save $50
Beauty
Keeping up with body hair growth can be difficult — unless you have this handy little gadget, of course. Instead of spending hundreds or thousands on razors, shaving products, waxing, bleaching, etcetera, etcetera, try the XSoul Hair Removal Device. This treatment uses advanced IPL technology to break the cycle of hair regrowth for permanent hair reduction, delivering flawlessly smooth and hairless skin.
"I got this for using on my underarms and it really works. After one week I was noticing slower and thinner growth, and now it's so slow and thin I forget to keep using it," shared one beauty maven. "For someone who just gave up on sleeveless tops because they always had such bad irritation from shaving, this is totally worth it."
- Amazon
Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil with Vitamin E$9$12Save $3
- Amazon
hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit$27$70Save $43
- Amazon
PURA D'OR Anti-Thinning Advanced Therapy Biotin Shampoo & Conditioner Hair Care Set$45$60Save $15
- Amazon
VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, Set of 3$17$30Save $13
Style
Looking for sleek, stylish, and strong leggings for the chilly winter months? Try these from Under Armour. Their super-light HeatGear fabric delivers superior coverage without weighing you down, and wicks sweat and dries fast. Four-way stretch construction moves better in every direction and compresses in an ultra-tight, second-skin fit. And don't worry — these leggings are chafe-free, baby!
- Amazon
Ododos Women's Cross Waist 7/8 Yoga Leggings$23$46Save $23
- Amazon
Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket$42$90Save $47
- Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3016 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses$130$163Save $33
Tablets and tech
Introducing just about the smartest power strip you'll ever meet. It has plenty of outlets for regular plugs, with three high-speed USB-A ports let you charge and power absolutely everything — from major appliances to your phone. Anker’s world-famous smart charging detects connected devices and adjusts voltage output to deliver a tailored, high-speed charge, and the thick rubber-coated power cable, integrated three-strand copper wiring, and flame-retardant casing ensure superior safety for the overload and surge protection technologies inside. Customers swear by it, too: "Absolute powerhouse. Supplies power to all my living room appliances. TV, PS5, SNES, PS2, Nintendo Switch, controller charging docks, and two lamps. No problems, and still have more ports open," enthused an Amazon shopper.
- Amazon
Anker Portable Charger Power Bank$15$22Save $7
- Amazon
Moto G Stylus$150$300Save $150
- Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet$159$230Save $71
- Amazon
Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop (2022)$359$959Save $600
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.