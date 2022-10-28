Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend sales — including a robovac for just $90

Don't be scared — Amazon's weekend savings are spook-tacular! (Photo: Amazon)

As we near the climax of spooky season, we have so much to look forward to: all the fun of the holiday season, which of course kicks off with all the fun of Black Friday and holiday shopping! Luckily for us, Amazon just dropped a ton of killer markdowns this weekend, which means we can start the revelry a bit early.

There are epic sales on smart TVs, home essentials, beauty and fashion faves, and so much more. Some standouts? An Insignia 50-inch 4K quality TV at a whopping $150 off, and and an incredible Cuisinart knife set slicing up the savings at over 60 percent off!

And right now, Amazon Prime members can save big during the "Stock Up & Save" event. Get 20% off when you spend $50 on select Amazon brand essentials, including everyday household needs, groceries, skincare products, and more. If you aren't yet a Prime member, no worries — now is a great chance to take advantage of the free 30-day trial and reap these rewards.

Keep on scrolling for the best deals on Amazon this weekend.

Headphones and earbuds

Quiet. Comfort. And the most powerful, pristine sound you'll every clamp onto your head. (Photo: Amazon)

Simply put, Bose's QuietComfort headphones bring the perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound. Volume-optimized Active EQ maintains balanced performance at any volume, so bass stays consistent when turned down and the music remains clear when turned up. Fun fact: Bose brought us the first noise-cancelling headphones, so you know these state-of-the-art cans are going to rule when it comes to cutting through the chaos around you. World-class quiet, lightweight materials and proprietary technology for deep, clear sound and adjustable EQ means you can enjoy your audio exactly how you want to.

$249 $329 at Amazon

Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds $22 $40 Save $18 Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $150 $350 Save $200 Amazon

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones $30 $50 Save $20 Amazon

Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds $90 $150 Save $60 Amazon

$25 and under deals

Introducing: the handiest bit of goo since Flubber. (Photo: Amazon)

This social media–famous cleaning gel is designed to clean car air vents, steering wheels, console panel, storage bins, cup holder, door handles, dashboards and other other hard-to-reach spaces — just push it into any nooks and crannies and watch it soak up dust and crumbs galore!

Reviewers are pleasantly surprised by how effective this lil' blob is: "For how dirty/dusty the inside of my car is, I was really surprised at how much of a difference it made using this product. Definitely going to be getting more!"

$8 $12 at Amazon

Anker USB Wall Charger $25 $30 Save $5 Amazon

Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds $22 $40 Save $18 Amazon

Dearfoams Women's Heritage Warm Up Bootie Slipper $11 $35 Save $24 Amazon

Anker USB C Outlet Extender $16 $26 Save $10 Amazon

TVs

4x the quality at a fraction of the price. (Photo: Amazon)

Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at four times the resolution of Full HD and access thousands of shows via Fire TV and your favorite apps! This Insignia's 50-inch screen is big and beautiful, providing four times the resolution of full HD. It's also got Fire TV built in, so you can access thousands of shows, movies and games all via one easy-to-navigate interface. Not easy enough? You can even control it with your voice — just ask Alexa to launch apps, search for titles, play music and more.

One enamored five-star reviewer wrote: "The price cannot be beat. The picture is phenomenal. And the ease of the built-in Fire is the cherry on top."

$250 $400 at Amazon

Insignia 39-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV $160 $230 Save $70 Amazon

Pioneer 43-inch Class 4K Smart Fire TV $230 $320 Save $90 Amazon

TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV $320 $600 Save $280 Amazon

Insignia 75-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV $550 $850 Save $300 Amazon

50% off or more deals

Slice and dice with chef-like ease. (Photo: Amazon)

Snag high-quality stainless steel knives at a bargain with these beauties from Cuisinart, made with nonstick coating for easy slicing! In this set you get just about everything you need to help you whip up the perfect meal: an 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch bread knives, a 7-inch Santoku knife, 6.5-inch serrated utility knife, and a 3.5-inch paring knife.

"They are super good, they are sharp, they are not heavy and they cut very well. It is a complete set of knives but at a super spectacular price," observed one happy home cook.

$24 $65 at Amazon

Colsen Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fire Pit $45 $100 Save $55 Amazon

Ododos Women's Cross Waist 7/8 Yoga Leggings $23 $46 Save $23 Amazon

Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer $10 $25 Save $15 Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $150 $350 Save $200 Amazon

Auto

It's literally called ThisWorx — do you really need to know anything else? (Photo: Amazon)

Keep your road trips as fresh and clean as possible with ThisWorx's perfect (and perfectly portable) car vac! Compared to keeping your home tidy, your car's interior can sometimes seem like an afterthought. Thanks to the fab price of this portable vacuum it’s never been easier — or more affordable — to make sure your vehicle stays clean, too. Be sure to click the on-page coupon for the maximum discount.

One customer said: "I was completely amazed by this little car vacuum.... It comes with lots of tiny accessories for those hard-to-reach areas. I would highly recommend it!"

$15 $40 at Amazon

AVAPOW Car Jump Starter $90 $160 Save $70 Amazon

Stalwart Electric Car Travel Blanket $23 $33 Save $10 Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $10 $25 Save $15 Amazon

Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer $17 $29 Save $12 Amazon

Vacuums

No, you're not seeing things — this vac has been marked down $310! (Photo: Amazon)

The OKP Life K2 is packed with plenty of features that make it stand out, like its four cleaning modes that include a spot-clean setting and an option that focuses on the edges of the room. The brushless design is especially great for pet owners, since there are no bristles to inevitably get tangled with fur. Reviewers are especially impressed with the vacuum's battery life, which extends up to 100 minutes. And if it runs out of juice in the middle of a job, it'll automatically go back to its charging base.

Pet owners are obsessed, too: "I have dogs and keeping my wood and tile floors clean is a daily process. I deep clean once a week and use this to keep the floors clean the other days. I was pleasantly surprised at how well it did. It goes under all my furniture because it’s low profile. I love that!" shared one reviewer.

$90 $400 at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $15 $40 Save $25 Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $89 $260 Save $171 Amazon

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $160 $220 Save $60 Amazon

MAMNV Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $210 $700 Save $490 Amazon

Kitchen

Cut it out -- "it" being spending too much on quality knives, that is. (Photo: Amazon)

Cuisinart's Advantage professional-quality stainless steel knives have a sharp, nonstick coating that makes slicing easier — and allows color-coding during food prep to avoid cross-contamination. In style-conscious hues to match any kitchen, these premium knives come with matching blade guards and ergonomic handles so you can always slice and dice in safety and comfort.

$25 $65 at Amazon

Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet $20 $30 Save $10 Amazon

Cuisinart Advantage 12-piece Metallic Knife Set $24 $65 Save $41 Amazon

Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill Combo $190 $350 Save $160 Amazon

Mattitude Kitchen Mat $36 $43 Save $7 Amazon

Bedding and home

Sleep tight. Spend light. (Photo: Amazon)

Experience the perfect balance of comfort and support with these hotel-quality bed pillows, made with gel down-alternative and filled with super plush hollow fiber to combine supple softness and plump firmness. The stitching band design ensures the pillows hold their shape and don't flatten, and the plush fiber shell provides a smooth finish and soft feeling, making you feel like you're simply sleeping on a cloud.

"These pillows have improved the quality of my sleep. They have wonderful softness and you sink in them to feel cozy," noted one cozy sleeper.

$25 $80 at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 2-pack $28 $46 Save $18 Amazon

Hoperay Bed Neck Pillow $31 $63 Save $32 Amazon

LuxClub 6-piece Bamboo Sheets Set $34 $62 Save $28 Amazon

COZSINOOR Bed Pillows $24 $100 Save $76 Amazon

Seasonal

Bring home a portable hearth for wherever your journey takes you. (Photo: Amazon)

Been hankering to enjoy the mesmerizing beauty of a firepit but don't have the space for one of the bigger units? Try Colsen's tabletop option, which is portable and fueled by...rubbing alcohol? Yep. How easy is that? Grab one of these mini fireplaces (for 55 percent off!) and settle in for some quality time around the mini-hearth with friends and family.

Trust this five-star reviewer: "This is amazing. It’s decently warm and burns for a long time. I love this thing for my porch in the fall."

$45 $100 at Amazon

Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $50 $100 Save $50 Amazon

ReLeaf Leaf Scoops $31 $44 Save $13 Amazon

JJ Jujin Mini Portable Charcoal Grill $73 $100 Save $27 Amazon

Cuisinart CCG-190 Portable Charcoal Grill, 14-Inch, Black $21 $40 Save $19 Amazon

Beauty

Score big savings to smile about! (Photo: Amazon)

Remove 14 years of set-in stains (seriously) for a glowing smile with professional-level teeth whitening from Crest! Whiten like a professional-level treatment with Crest Whitestrips Professional Effects. When used for 30 minutes a day, you’ll start seeing a whiter smile in three days — and you can even get noticeably whiter chompers for that last-minute event in just one hour.

$35 $50 at Amazon

Revlon Face Roller $11 $15 Save $3 Amazon

Kleem Organics Anti Aging Eye Cream $17 $31 Save $14 Amazon

RoC Retinol Correxion Max Daily Hydration Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer $20 $30 Save $10 Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips $28 $35 Save $7 Amazon

Style

Classic style at a killer price. (Photo: Amazon)

The Hanes EcoSmart is a mid-weight, year-round sweatshirt for women is made with cotton sourced from American farms. Soft and plush, the thick fleece on this pullover stays warm and cozy day in and day out, so it can stay a longtime favorite. A classic silhouette and ribbed details at the collar, cuffs, and waistband stretch to keep you comfortable.

$9 $18 at Amazon

Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket $50 $90 Save $40 Amazon

Ododos Women's Cross Waist 7/8 Yoga Leggings $23 $46 Save $23 Amazon

Dokotoo Classic Women's Plaid Button Up Shirt $36 $50 Save $14 Amazon

New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneaker $44 $65 Save $21 Amazon

Tablets and tech

This Acer is ace for all your work and play needs. (Photo: Amazon)

The Acer Chromebook 311 is the ideal laptop for all ages, and at this Renewed price, the value just can't be beat. Weighing in at just 2.2 pounds, it’s ultra-light and easily transported in a backpack or bag. The power efficient MediaTek MT8183C processor and generous battery give it up to 15 hours of battery life, meaning a full charge will easily last the working day and all evening. Get the best of Google, more than 2 million Android apps, Gmail, Maps, Docs and Pics, and back up all your files safely in Google Drive. Whatever your need, this super portable design meets the rigors of daily life — inside and outside the classroom.

Speaking of... "I've ordered three of these computers for homeschooling our children. I was iffy on these computers because they were refurbished, but they run like a dream. I've had no issues whatsoever with this technology. These seem to be highly durable as well.... My kids do their homeschooling, play games, and watch movies with no problems. With money being tight nowadays, you can't beat the price on these computers! It's a steal I definitely would recommend!" shared one satisfied customer.

$100 $139 at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ $680 $1,030 Save $350 Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet $159 $230 Save $71 Amazon

HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop $154 $260 Save $106 Amazon

Apple 2021 iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $399 $499 Save $100 Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.