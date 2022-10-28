Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend sales — including a robovac for just $90
As we near the climax of spooky season, we have so much to look forward to: all the fun of the holiday season, which of course kicks off with all the fun of Black Friday and holiday shopping! Luckily for us, Amazon just dropped a ton of killer markdowns this weekend, which means we can start the revelry a bit early.
There are epic sales on smart TVs, home essentials, beauty and fashion faves, and so much more. Some standouts? An Insignia 50-inch 4K quality TV at a whopping $150 off, and and an incredible Cuisinart knife set slicing up the savings at over 60 percent off!
And right now, Amazon Prime members can save big during the "Stock Up & Save" event. Get 20% off when you spend $50 on select Amazon brand essentials, including everyday household needs, groceries, skincare products, and more. If you aren't yet a Prime member, no worries — now is a great chance to take advantage of the free 30-day trial and reap these rewards.
Keep on scrolling for the best deals on Amazon this weekend.
Headphones and earbuds
Simply put, Bose's QuietComfort headphones bring the perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound. Volume-optimized Active EQ maintains balanced performance at any volume, so bass stays consistent when turned down and the music remains clear when turned up. Fun fact: Bose brought us the first noise-cancelling headphones, so you know these state-of-the-art cans are going to rule when it comes to cutting through the chaos around you. World-class quiet, lightweight materials and proprietary technology for deep, clear sound and adjustable EQ means you can enjoy your audio exactly how you want to.
- Amazon
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones$30$50Save $20
- Amazon
Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds$90$150Save $60
$25 and under deals
This social media–famous cleaning gel is designed to clean car air vents, steering wheels, console panel, storage bins, cup holder, door handles, dashboards and other other hard-to-reach spaces — just push it into any nooks and crannies and watch it soak up dust and crumbs galore!
Reviewers are pleasantly surprised by how effective this lil' blob is: "For how dirty/dusty the inside of my car is, I was really surprised at how much of a difference it made using this product. Definitely going to be getting more!"
- Amazon
Anker USB Wall Charger$25$30Save $5
- Amazon
Dearfoams Women's Heritage Warm Up Bootie Slipper$11$35Save $24
- Amazon
Anker USB C Outlet Extender$16$26Save $10
TVs
Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at four times the resolution of Full HD and access thousands of shows via Fire TV and your favorite apps! This Insignia's 50-inch screen is big and beautiful, providing four times the resolution of full HD. It's also got Fire TV built in, so you can access thousands of shows, movies and games all via one easy-to-navigate interface. Not easy enough? You can even control it with your voice — just ask Alexa to launch apps, search for titles, play music and more.
One enamored five-star reviewer wrote: "The price cannot be beat. The picture is phenomenal. And the ease of the built-in Fire is the cherry on top."
- Amazon
Insignia 39-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV$160$230Save $70
- Amazon
Pioneer 43-inch Class 4K Smart Fire TV$230$320Save $90
- Amazon
TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV$320$600Save $280
- Amazon
Insignia 75-inch F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV$550$850Save $300
50% off or more deals
Snag high-quality stainless steel knives at a bargain with these beauties from Cuisinart, made with nonstick coating for easy slicing! In this set you get just about everything you need to help you whip up the perfect meal: an 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch bread knives, a 7-inch Santoku knife, 6.5-inch serrated utility knife, and a 3.5-inch paring knife.
"They are super good, they are sharp, they are not heavy and they cut very well. It is a complete set of knives but at a super spectacular price," observed one happy home cook.
- Amazon
Colsen Tabletop Rubbing Alcohol Fire Pit$45$100Save $55
- Amazon
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer$10$25Save $15
Auto
Keep your road trips as fresh and clean as possible with ThisWorx's perfect (and perfectly portable) car vac! Compared to keeping your home tidy, your car's interior can sometimes seem like an afterthought. Thanks to the fab price of this portable vacuum it’s never been easier — or more affordable — to make sure your vehicle stays clean, too. Be sure to click the on-page coupon for the maximum discount.
One customer said: "I was completely amazed by this little car vacuum.... It comes with lots of tiny accessories for those hard-to-reach areas. I would highly recommend it!"
- Amazon
AVAPOW Car Jump Starter$90$160Save $70
- Amazon
Stalwart Electric Car Travel Blanket$23$33Save $10
- Amazon
Hotor Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets$10$25Save $15
- Amazon
Drive Auto Car Trunk Organizer$17$29Save $12
Vacuums
The OKP Life K2 is packed with plenty of features that make it stand out, like its four cleaning modes that include a spot-clean setting and an option that focuses on the edges of the room. The brushless design is especially great for pet owners, since there are no bristles to inevitably get tangled with fur. Reviewers are especially impressed with the vacuum's battery life, which extends up to 100 minutes. And if it runs out of juice in the middle of a job, it'll automatically go back to its charging base.
Pet owners are obsessed, too: "I have dogs and keeping my wood and tile floors clean is a daily process. I deep clean once a week and use this to keep the floors clean the other days. I was pleasantly surprised at how well it did. It goes under all my furniture because it’s low profile. I love that!" shared one reviewer.
- Amazon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$15$40Save $25
- Amazon
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner$89$260Save $171
- Amazon
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum$160$220Save $60
- Amazon
MAMNV Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$210$700Save $490
Kitchen
Cuisinart's Advantage professional-quality stainless steel knives have a sharp, nonstick coating that makes slicing easier — and allows color-coding during food prep to avoid cross-contamination. In style-conscious hues to match any kitchen, these premium knives come with matching blade guards and ergonomic handles so you can always slice and dice in safety and comfort.
- Amazon
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet$20$30Save $10
- Amazon
Cuisinart Advantage 12-piece Metallic Knife Set$24$65Save $41
- Amazon
Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill Combo$190$350Save $160
- Amazon
Mattitude Kitchen Mat$36$43Save $7
Bedding and home
Experience the perfect balance of comfort and support with these hotel-quality bed pillows, made with gel down-alternative and filled with super plush hollow fiber to combine supple softness and plump firmness. The stitching band design ensures the pillows hold their shape and don't flatten, and the plush fiber shell provides a smooth finish and soft feeling, making you feel like you're simply sleeping on a cloud.
"These pillows have improved the quality of my sleep. They have wonderful softness and you sink in them to feel cozy," noted one cozy sleeper.
- Amazon
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows 2-pack$28$46Save $18
- Amazon
Hoperay Bed Neck Pillow$31$63Save $32
- Amazon
LuxClub 6-piece Bamboo Sheets Set$34$62Save $28
- Amazon
COZSINOOR Bed Pillows$24$100Save $76
Seasonal
Been hankering to enjoy the mesmerizing beauty of a firepit but don't have the space for one of the bigger units? Try Colsen's tabletop option, which is portable and fueled by...rubbing alcohol? Yep. How easy is that? Grab one of these mini fireplaces (for 55 percent off!) and settle in for some quality time around the mini-hearth with friends and family.
Trust this five-star reviewer: "This is amazing. It’s decently warm and burns for a long time. I love this thing for my porch in the fall."
- Amazon
Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit$50$100Save $50
- Amazon
ReLeaf Leaf Scoops$31$44Save $13
- Amazon
JJ Jujin Mini Portable Charcoal Grill$73$100Save $27
- Amazon
Cuisinart CCG-190 Portable Charcoal Grill, 14-Inch, Black$21$40Save $19
Beauty
Remove 14 years of set-in stains (seriously) for a glowing smile with professional-level teeth whitening from Crest! Whiten like a professional-level treatment with Crest Whitestrips Professional Effects. When used for 30 minutes a day, you’ll start seeing a whiter smile in three days — and you can even get noticeably whiter chompers for that last-minute event in just one hour.
- Amazon
Revlon Face Roller$11$15Save $3
- Amazon
Kleem Organics Anti Aging Eye Cream$17$31Save $14
- Amazon
RoC Retinol Correxion Max Daily Hydration Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer$20$30Save $10
- Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips$28$35Save $7
Style
The Hanes EcoSmart is a mid-weight, year-round sweatshirt for women is made with cotton sourced from American farms. Soft and plush, the thick fleece on this pullover stays warm and cozy day in and day out, so it can stay a longtime favorite. A classic silhouette and ribbed details at the collar, cuffs, and waistband stretch to keep you comfortable.
- Amazon
Moerdeng Women's Waterproof Ski Jacket$50$90Save $40
- Amazon
Dokotoo Classic Women's Plaid Button Up Shirt$36$50Save $14
- Amazon
New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneaker$44$65Save $21
Tablets and tech
The Acer Chromebook 311 is the ideal laptop for all ages, and at this Renewed price, the value just can't be beat. Weighing in at just 2.2 pounds, it’s ultra-light and easily transported in a backpack or bag. The power efficient MediaTek MT8183C processor and generous battery give it up to 15 hours of battery life, meaning a full charge will easily last the working day and all evening. Get the best of Google, more than 2 million Android apps, Gmail, Maps, Docs and Pics, and back up all your files safely in Google Drive. Whatever your need, this super portable design meets the rigors of daily life — inside and outside the classroom.
Speaking of... "I've ordered three of these computers for homeschooling our children. I was iffy on these computers because they were refurbished, but they run like a dream. I've had no issues whatsoever with this technology. These seem to be highly durable as well.... My kids do their homeschooling, play games, and watch movies with no problems. With money being tight nowadays, you can't beat the price on these computers! It's a steal I definitely would recommend!" shared one satisfied customer.
- Amazon
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+$680$1,030Save $350
- Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet$159$230Save $71
- Amazon
HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop$154$260Save $106
- Amazon
Apple 2021 iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB)$399$499Save $100
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.