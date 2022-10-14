Amazon just dropped the motherlode of post-Prime Day deals — here are the best, up to 65 percent off
We may have put Prime Day 2.0 in the rearview, but Amazon still has tons of sales worth snagging before it's too late! Whether you're looking for a new smart TV, upgrades to your home essentials, beauty and fashion faves, or just want to treat yourself a little, we've compiled all the best deals so you can just scroll, click and save.
And right now, Amazon Prime members can save big during the "Stock Up & Save" event. Get 20% off when you spend $50 on select Amazon-brand essentials, including everyday household needs, groceries, skin-care products, and more. If you aren't yet a Prime member, no worries — now is a great chance to take advantage of a free 30-day trial and reap these rewards.
Headphones and earbuds
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen.)
Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise, so you can immerse yourself in music, podcasts or whatever makes you happy. Get up to 24-hours of listening with one charge. Plus, this model is waterproof and sweat-resistant.$90 at Amazon
Lose yourself in the sweet sounds of your favorite music, podcasts and more with these powerful little buds. The stable, low-latency wireless connection delivers high-quality sound, while the charging case keeps you powered up on the go with more than 24 hours of listening time when fully charged. And the price can't be beat — at 40% off, you're getting great quality for a real steal.
$25 and under deals
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner
Keep your travels as fresh and clean as possible with this handy little car vacuum.$15 at Amazon
Compared to keeping home tidy, the car can sometimes seem like an afterthought. But between snacking on the road, tracking in dirt and dust, pet shedding from vet visits with Peanut, and various drops and spills, your car's surfaces face a lot of, well, mess. The solution? A car vac, of course!
One satisfied customer said "I was completely amazed by this little car vacuum...It comes with lots of tiny accessories for those hard-to-reach areas. I would highly recommend it!"
TVs
TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV
This set is a particular boon for cord cutters, its built-in Roku your gateway to literally thousands of streaming channels and over half a million movies and TV episodes. No joke.$300 at Amazon
Between its stellar picture quality, smorgasbord of content options and ridiculously easy interface, no wonder it's a hit — and for half off, it's an incredible steal, too.
50% off or more deals
Cuisinart Classic Forged Triple Rivet 15-Piece Knife Set
More than13,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of this well-stocked set — and at 50 percent off, it's time you became one, too!$79 at Amazon
The handles on these knives are perfectly curved for a confident grip. The stainless steel rivets securing the blades to the handles are solid — and let’s not forget looks: With creamy white handles, these knives are chic and sophisticated and look amazing on a countertop.
“These are beautiful!” shared one happy home cook. “They're so sharp and work wonderfully. I didn't realize how horrible mine were until I purchased these. They're a favorite of anyone who comes by for a visit.”
Smart home
Roku Express
Stream a massive selection of free, live and premium TV, with a customizable home screen that puts your favorite channels and apps front and center.$20 at Amazon
Everything you need to set off on your streaming adventures is included in the box — just plug in the high-speed HDMI cable and connect to the internet. Enjoy easy voice control with Siri, Alexa or Google, and an easy-to-use remote that features shortcut buttons to popular streaming channels.
Vacuums
iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop
The Jet M6 robot-mops like you would. You can tell it where and when to clean, and Precision Jet Spray helps tackle sticky messes and kitchen grease.$300 at Amazon
This smart vac operates in neat rows and mops as well, so it'll never miss a stray dust bunny or pile of crumbs. Plus, it's compatible with Alexa, so you truly never have to lift a finger.
Kitchen
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill
This wildly popular indoor grill and air fryer sears, sizzles and crisps with 500°F cyclonic air to perfectly cook or char-grill your food to your desired doneness.$180 at Amazon
This compact Ninja Foodi comes with a grill grate, a four-quart crisper basket and a six-quart cooking pot. Plus, it has four smart protein settings, nine customizable doneness levels and a smart thermometer that lets you get that perfectly rare tuna steak or well-done burger at the touch of a button. Plus, with five cooking functions and a range of 150 to 500 degrees, you can whip up just about anything sweet or savory.
Bedding and home
Danjor Linens Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set
This bedding set has everything you need to lie back and luxuriate — a flat sheet, a fitted sheet with pockets deep enough to accommodate 16 inches of mattress, and four pillowcases.$20 at Amazon
These sheets are super soft thanks to 1,800-thread count microfiber fabric, giving you a silky hotel-bed feel every time you slip between them. A nice perk: They're moisture-resistant and cooling, just in case you tend to get a little schvitzy in bed.
Seasonal
Black+Decker Electric Leaf Blower
Take care of fall leaves with ease. This 7 Amp Electric Blower weighs only 4.4 pounds, making it lightweight and comfortable enough for one-handed use.$30 at Amazon
Foliage: Lovely to look at, a real pain to clean up after. Quickly clear away leaves and debris from your property, thanks to the powerful motor, which delivers air speeds up to 180 mph. The built-in cord retention means you’ll never accidentally unplug it.
Beauty
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Classic Vivid (10 Count Pack)
Remove five years of set-in stains for a glowing smile with professional-level teeth whitening in the comfort of your own home.$23 at Amazon
Whiten like a professional-level treatment with Crest Whitestrips Professional Effects. When used for 30 minutes a day, you’ll see noticeably whiter teeth after a few treatments — and full results after just 10 days.
Style
Crocs Unisex Baya Clog
These unisex Crocs are incredibly lightweight, water-friendly and buoyant; a comfy twist on their original slip-ons.$30 at Amazon
Crocs have become a hot commodity, and for good reason — they're comfortable, easy to wear, and come in so many colors you can match with any outfit! The Baya style features the lightweight, durable build you love from Crocs with advanced ventilation for breathability and to help drain water and debris.
Tablets and tech
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop
Take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease — and for up to 18 hours, thanks to this MacBook's prodigious battery life!$899 at Amazon
The perfect on-the-go laptop, this sleek little number offers up to 18 hours of battery life in a quiet, compact package, ideal for streaming video, running powerful apps, gaming, editing and oh so much more. It's silent and fan-less, so you can use it in the quietest places — the library, a class, Starbucks — without worrying about disturbing those around you.
